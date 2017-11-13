Watch the president of the Philippines sing a love song to Trump

They'll always have Manila.
#PresidentDuterte sings #Ikaw with #PilitaCorales, upon request of @realDonaldTrump. #Asean2017 pic.twitter.com/VjGCVeOeqG
— Karen Jimeno (@AttyKarenJimeno) November 12, 2017
President Trump and Rodrigo Duterte, the president of the Philippines, shared a moment Sunday during a dinner at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. Duterte, accompanied by singer Pilita Corrales, got on stage and began to croon the pop song "Ikaw" (You), filling the room with such lyrics as "You are the light in my world, a half of this heart of mine." When he was finished, Reuters reports, Duterte told the crowd, "Ladies and gentlemen, I sang uninvited, upon the orders of the commander-in-chief of the United States."
It's rare for Duterte to show such a soft side — he's quick to insult people, and since taking office last year, more than 3,900 Filipinos have been killed in his war on drug dealers and users. It's unclear why Trump would ask Duterte to sing, if he had requested "Ikaw," or if Justin Trudeau was taking notes for the next time he sings "Endless Love" to Angela Merkel. Catherine Garcia
Breitbart tries to poke holes in Roy Moore accuser Leigh Corfman's story by interviewing her mom
Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for Senate in Alabama, has his defenders, such as Las Vegas Journal-Review columnist and talk radio host Wayne Allen Root, who called Moore "a Steve Bannon candidate for U.S. Senate" on Sunday and said he doubted the reports that he pursued and fondled teenage girls as young as 14 because Moore is "a man of principle and integrity," and "never in his three decades of public service has there ever been even a hint of scandal." (Moore was kicked off the Alabama Supreme Court twice, but whatever.) Bannon's Breitbart News does seem to be going to bat for Moore, though.
Breitbart published two articles on Sunday based on an interview Saturday with Nancy Wells, the 71-year-old mother of Leigh Corfman, the woman who told The Washington Post that Moore removed her clothes and touched her over her underwear when she was 14 and he a 32-year-old assistant district attorney.
In one article, Breitbart Jerusalem bureau chief Aaron Klein says that Wells "contradicted a key detail of Corfman's story," namely that Corfman talked to Moore on "her phone in her bedroom." When Breitbart asked Wells if Corfman had her own phone in her bedroom, Wells said no, "but the phone in the house could get through to her easily." Wells also told Breitbart, if you read down far enough, that the Post's report is "truthful and it was researched very well."
In the other article, Klein says the Post "convinced" Corfman to go public with her story. "She was contacted by the reporter. That's why," Wells told Breitbart when asked why her daughter is speaking up now, decades later. "It wasn't done for politics, you know. ... It was done for personal reasons. And it wouldn't have been done if the reporters hadn't contacted my daughter." Moore denies the allegations, mostly. Peter Weber
Roy Moore, the Republican Senate nominee for Alabama, told the audience at a Christian Citizen Task Force forum in Huntsville on Sunday he plans on suing The Washington Post over its report that when Moore was in his early 30s, he pursued relationships with teenage girls and made unwanted sexual advances toward a 14-year-old.
The Post interviewed more than 30 people for the report, all of whom said they knew Moore between 1977 and 1982, when he was a deputy district attorney. During the forum, Moore said the Post printed false allegations "for which they will be sued," NBC News reports. Moore did not say when he plans on filing his suit. When The New York Times published allegations that President Trump sexually assaulted a woman in the early 1980s and another woman in 2005, Trump threatened to sue the paper; the Times stood by its reporting, and Trump never filed suit. Catherine Garcia
Before Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar died in Mali on June 4, the 34-year-old Green Beret discovered that the two members of SEAL Team Six now suspected of murdering him had been stealing money from a fund used to pay local informants, five members of the special-operations community told The Daily Beast's Spencer Ackerman and Kevin Maurer.
Melgar had told his wife he had a bad feeling about two of the partners he was working with — the SEALs — and he would tell her more when he returned home, one official told The Daily Beast. The SEALs had offered to start giving Melgar money from the funds, used in Mali to pay informants providing important intelligence to security forces, and he said no, two sources said.
Military investigators are now trying to determine what exactly happened to Melgar the day he died. The officials said an altercation started at 5 a.m., and Melgar ended up losing consciousness. The SEALs tried to open an airway in his throat, and they drove him to a clinic, but he was dead on arrival, his cause of death determined to be asphyxiation. Top officials became suspicious when the SEALs said Melgar was drunk but his autopsy came back showing no drugs or alcohol in his system, a former U.S. Africa Command official told The Daily Beast. The Navy Criminal Investigative Service would not comment for the story, only confirming that the investigation is taking place. Read more about the investigation at The Daily Beast. Catherine Garcia
When it comes to running for president in 2020, former Vide President Joe Biden said he's "just not sure if it's the appropriate thing for me to do," but he isn't afraid to throw his hat into the ring if necessary.
In an interview with Snapchat's "Good Luck America," set for release on Tuesday and previewed by The Associated Press on Sunday, Biden, who ran for president in 1998 and 2008, said he wants to help cultivate new leaders in the Democratic Party but is open to running again if "no one steps up. I'm not doing anything to run. I'm not taking names, I'm not raising money, I'm not talking to anybody, but something's got to happen."
Biden, 74, did consider running in 2016, but was left reeling by the death of his son, Beau, from brain cancer, and decided against it. He told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that aired Sunday on her network he is a "great respecter of fate," and while he's healthy now, "I don't know ... what things are going to be two years from now. ... I promise you ... I'm going to go out there and continue to do what I've done since I've been 26 years old: holler." Catherine Garcia
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake that shook the city of Halabja, Iraq, on Sunday killed at least 104 people in Iraq and Iran, officials said.
The temblor was centered 217 miles north of Baghdad near the border with Iran. Iran's semi-official Fars News reports at least 1,000 people in the country were injured, and the governor of Sulaimaniya told CNN four people died in eastern Iraq and dozens more were wounded. Shaking was also felt in Turkey, Kuwait, Pakistan, and Lebanon, news agencies in those countries reported. Catherine Garcia
Liz Smith, the iconic gossip reporter who had her own syndicated column for more than 30 years, died Sunday. She was 94.
Smith's literary agent told The Associated Press that Smith died of natural causes. Known as the Dame of Dish, Smith broke major scoops throughout her career, including President Trump's divorce from his first wife, Ivana. Her column began in 1976 and ran through 2009, appearing in dozens of newspapers, including the New York Post and New York Daily News. She also wrote three books and several magazine articles. The New York Times reports that at one time, Smith was said to be the highest-paid print journalist in the United States.
A native of Texas, Smith arrived in New York City in 1949. She was known for not only attending the best parties and premieres but also raising money for various causes. In a 1987 interview with AP, she said it was important not to "take ourselves too seriously in this world of gossip. When you look at it realistically, what I do is pretty insignificant. Still, I'm having a lot of fun." Smith is survived by several nieces and nephews. Catherine Garcia
White House aide on Roy Moore: 'There's no Senate seat more important than the notion of child pedophilia'
White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short appeared on NBC's Meet the Press Sunday, weighing in on the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R).
"Absolutely, if more evidence comes out that can prove that he did this, then sure, by all means he should be disqualified," Short said. "But that's a huge if, and I think we have to allow that more facts come out." Pressed by host Chuck Todd on what happens if evidence proving Moore's innocence "doesn't work," Short replied that there is "no Senate seat more important than the notion of child pedophilia, Chuck. I mean, that's reality."
"But having said that," he continued, "[Moore] has not been proven guilty. We have to afford him the chance to defend himself." Short noted that President Trump supported Moore's primary opponent, Luther Strange, and suggested once Trump returns from his tour of Asia he will speak further on the Moore situation.
Watch an excerpt of Short's comments below, or read the full transcript of his interview here. Bonnie Kristian