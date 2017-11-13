The Army is now accepting recruits with prior mental health and substance abuse issues

The Army has begun granting waivers to recruits with histories of mental health conditions and substance abuse, USA Today reported Monday. Mental health waivers were banned by the Army in 2009, but Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Randy Taylor told USA Today that the policy change, which went into effect in August, "was primarily due to the increased availability of medical records and other data which is now more readily available."
Under the new policy, which had previously gone unannounced, recruits with a history of self-mutilation who seek mental health waivers must provide the Army with medical records, documents from a psychiatric evaluation, and photos of their of their injuries "in order to provide a clear and meritorious case for why a waiver should be considered."
Last month, USA Today reported that the Army was increasing the amount of waivers it would give recruits for previous marijuana use. The Army wants to recruit 80,000 new soldiers by September 2018; in 2017, the force accepted more recruits who scored poorly on aptitude tests in order to reach its goal of 69,000 new soldiers. Kelly O'Meara Morales
The English understatement is perhaps not quite as popular as it used to be, The Times reports. Linguistics professor Paul Baker of Lancaster University claims that after analyzing 80 years of American and British English, it is evident that Brits are expressing the degree to which something is good or bad more like their counterparts across the Atlantic — that is, more directly. "If anything marks out the British linguistically, it's their baroque way of using adverbs, especially as a form of polite sangfroid or poise," writes Baker. "So 'the worst day ever' is 'things perhaps aren't quite as wonderful as they could be.'"
Baker observed that "boosters" like "frightfully" and "downtoners" like "quite" and "rather" are becoming less frequent in modern British English, a phenomenon he chalks up to "the large amount of American language that British people encounter through different forms of media." In addition to being a general threat to British national character at large, the demise of these "gradable adverbs" could even have comedic consequences. For example, Cosmo Duff-Gordon, who survived the sinking of the Titanic, described the whole ordeal as "rather a serious evening."
On the other hand, perhaps the end of the understatement is a good thing: "One of the darkest days of the Korean War was when a battalion of the Gloucestershire Regiment faced a division of Chinese troops — 650 men against 10,000. Only 40 escaped," writes The Times. "Some believe their fate was sealed because the U.S. general who could have pulled them out got a British report saying things were 'a bit sticky.'" Jeva Lange
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday that he believes the women who have accused Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct. McConnell said Moore, the Republican candidate in Alabama's Dec. 12 race, "should step aside." He also told reporters that pursuing a write-in candidate for the election was "an option."
On Saturday, Axios reported that Senate Republican leaders were skeptical that they'd be able to convince Moore to step down — adding that McConnell was "willing to lose the seat to prevent someone who's guilty of these things from taking it." During the Republican primary in the Alabama Senate race, McConnell threw his support behind the incumbent, Sen. Luther Strange.
Moore, whose name cannot be removed from the ballot under Alabama law, has denied the allegations of sexual misconduct. "I don't remember dating any girl without the permission of her mother," Moore told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Friday. Per RealClearPolitics, polls taken since Thursday show Moore leading his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, by just 2 percentage points. Kelly O'Meara Morales
GQ has named former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick "citizen of the year" in honor of his decision to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial oppression in America. The football player began his silent protest in 2016, but it came to new attention this year thanks to criticism from President Trump.
Announcing GQ's Men (and Woman) of the Year 2017: @Kaepernick7, @StephenAtHome, @GalGadot, and @KDTrey5 https://t.co/5W5RMBKdku pic.twitter.com/LArjwrh3GX
— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 13, 2017
"In my 90th year of life, to see people like Colin Kaepernick having gotten the message and carrying the cause forward is the greatest reward I could ask for," said singer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte in one of several statements about Kaepernick that GQ solicited from notable people. "Colin is a remarkable young man," Belafonte continued. "The fact that he spoke out on police brutality against young black men — I thought it was absolutely admirable." Read the rest of those statements here. Bonnie Kristian
A sixth woman has come forward to say she was groped by former President George H.W. Bush, Time reported Monday. Roslyn Corrigan was only 16 years old when she says Bush grabbed her behind as they took a photo together during an event at a CIA office in Texas in 2003. Corrigan's mother Sari told Time that her daughter told her right after the picture was taken that Bush had groped her. "I was really, really upset. She was very upset," Sari told Time. "But, you know, it's the president. What are you supposed to do?"
Corrigan said that she felt emboldened to speak out publicly after listening to a podcast called "Is Everything Sexual Assault Now?" where former Breitbart editor Ben Shapiro dismissed allegations of Bush's groping as harmless and playful encounters. "I just couldn't sit with that," Corrigan told Time. "I can't sleep anymore, because that's not true, and it's not an excuse."
A spokesperson for Bush told Time that the former president "simply does not have it in his heart to knowingly cause anyone harm or distress, and he again apologizes to anyone he may have offended during a photo op." In the last month, Bush has been repeatedly accused of groping women while taking photos with them, including telling them the same dirty joke: Novelist Christina Baker Kline wrote at Slate that Bush groped her after making a "David Cop-a-feel" pun, in reference to the famous magician, as he took a picture with her and her husband, echoing allegations made by actresses Heather Lind and Jordana Grolnick.
A Bush spokesperson has said in response to the allegations that "to try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner." Kelly O'Meara Morales
Special Counsel Robert Mueller has declined to offer any public comment on his probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and allegations of Trump campaign involvement therein. That silence makes all the more noteworthy Politico's assembly of an organizational chart of his investigation, which the outlet reports Monday was put together using "court filings and interviews with lawyers familiar with the Russia cases."
The chart focuses on the assigned jurisdictions of the 17 federal prosecutors on Mueller's team. For example, the investigation into former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, who was indicted last month, is led by "three prosecutors schooled in money laundering, fraud, foreign bribery, and organized crime," Politico reports. Meanwhile, the team focused on ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn includes a lawyer "with a specialty in prosecuting and collecting evidence in international criminal and terrorism cases."
However, Politico notes, the assignments do not seem to be rigid roles, and team members may work on multiple aspects of the investigation at once. "I'd fully expect everyone on this team is mature enough and skilled enough to take contributions as they come," said one attorney familiar with the probe. "It's not a case of, 'I'm in charge. You're second in command.'" Read the rest of the report here. Bonnie Kristian
Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, confidently told The Atlantic that his party is "going to take the House and we're going to take the Senate" in 2018. Citing the unanticipated Democratic gains in the Virginia election as "foreshadowing of good things to come," Ellison pointed to the Alabama Senate race between the controversial figure of Roy Moore and the Democratic underdog, Doug Jones, as evidence of a shifting national terrain.
"Alabama is a blue state in the making," Ellison said in the interview, which was conducted before The Washington Post reported last Thursday that Moore initiated inappropriate relationships when he was in his 30s with girls as young as 14.
Alabama is typically considered to be a Republican stronghold. President Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the Yellowhammer State by 27 points in 2016, and in 2012, Republican candidate Mitt Romney beat former President Barack Obama by 23 points. Still, Ellison expressed optimism about Democrats' chances in Alabama: "It's full of folks who want a better life, who want higher pay," he said. "I think Roy Moore is, he's a perfect villain, he's a gun-toting racist, law-violating theocratic person. And Doug Jones is a civil rights hero. If we don't win, it means only one thing, we have not gone to the grassroots and mobilized the people enough."
Asked if the Democratic Party was doing enough to support Jones, Ellison answered: "We're trying. But only time will tell. The election will tell." In the RealClearPolitics average of polls conducted after allegations came to light, Moore leads Jones by a narrow 2 points. Read Ellison's full interview at The Atlantic. Jeva Lange
Trump nominates former pharmaceutical executive Alex Azar to head the Department of Health and Human Services
President Trump announced Monday his nomination of Alex Azar to replace Tom Price as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services:
Happy to announce, I am nominating Alex Azar to be the next HHS Secretary. He will be a star for better healthcare and lower drug prices!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2017
Azar formerly worked in the department under President George W. Bush, Politico reports. In 2007, he joined the pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company, eventually rising to head of U.S. operations in 2012. Azar initially backed Jeb Bush in the 2016 election and later donated to the Trump Victory fund. He is also an outspoken critic of ObamaCare and soaring drug costs, claiming in May that "patients are paying too much for drugs."
If confirmed, Azar will replace Price, who resigned in September following reports of expensive taxpayer-funded travel. Read more about Azar at Politico. Jeva Lange