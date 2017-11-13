LeBron James ruined this guy's subway commute

Ah, the New York City subway. You board a train and do a quick scan: Are there any open seats? Is the car suspiciously too empty? Oh no, that means it must smell bad — does it smell bad? And so you shuffle your way through to an open hand rail or clear seat, making as little eye contact as possible with your fellow riders and immediately tuning out any annoying noises.
That's just what one besuited man was trying to do Monday morning — problem was, global basketball superstar LeBron James was sitting next to him, taking the train along with some of his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates after a shootaround at Madison Square Garden. "Decided to take a different transportation this time," James said, panning around the train to capture his teammates. "We're squishin'." After showing teammate Channing Frye trying to fold his 6-foot-11-inch frame beneath the train's ceiling, James turned the camera to his non-famous seat neighbor, who was not amused:
You'd think folks would be excited to hop on the subway train & see the Cavs. Well, not this dude sitting next to LeBron pic.twitter.com/T0nVNoFv1G
— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) November 13, 2017
The Cavs play the New York Knicks at the Garden on Monday night. And while James, at 32 years old, is defying the laws of sports and putting up absurd numbers, all New Yorkers really want to know is: Can you not? Kimberly Alters
Brett J. Talley, a lawyer who has never tried a case but has been nominated to a federal judgeship by President Trump, failed to disclose that he is married to a White House lawyer in congressional paperwork, The New York Times reported Monday. Talley's wife, Ann Donaldson, is the chief of staff to White House counsel Don McGahn and is apparently a person of interest in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into possible obstruction of justice by Trump.
The 36-year-old Talley was nominated by Trump to be a U.S. district judge in September. Just weeks later, his wife was interviewed by Mueller's investigators. The Times reports that investigators' interest in Donaldson revolves around notes she took about her conversations with McGahn regarding Trump's firing of former FBI Director James Comey.
On Sunday, The Washington Post reported that Talley, whose nomination was advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday along party lines, received a unanimously "not qualified" rating from the American Bar Association — becoming the second of Trump’s judicial nominees to receive such a rating. Two more of the president's picks have been deemed "not qualified," though via split decisions. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos demanded Game of Thrones, and his studio delivered. On Monday, Deadline reported that Amazon has acquired "multi-season" TV rights to the Lord of the Rings series.
J.R.R. Tolkien's high fantasy trilogy was most famously adapted between 2001 and 2003 by director Peter Jackson, with the final film, The Return of the King, winning 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture. "We are delighted that Amazon, with its longstanding commitment to literature, is the home of the first-ever multi-season television series for The Lord of the Rings," said Tolkien Estate and Trust representative Matt Galsor. "Sharon [Tal Yguado] and the team at Amazon Studios have exceptional ideas to bring to the screen previously unexplored stories based on J.R.R. Tolkien's original writings."
Netflix and HBO were also approached by representatives from the Tolkien estate, Deadline reports, with Amazon allegedly sealing the deal for between $200 and $250 million. "That is just for the rights, before any costs for development, talent, and production, in proposition whose finances many industry observers called 'insane,'" Deadline writes. "It is a payment that has to be made sight unseen as there is no concept, and there are no creative auspices attached to the possible series."
While the series will of course be set in Middle Earth, it will "explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien's [first book in the trilogy] The Fellowship of the Ring," Deadline adds. That being said, the series is not, apparently, an adaptation of The Hobbit, which serves as a standalone prequel to the trilogy. A "potential spinoff," however, is also packaged in the deal. Jeva Lange
The Army has begun granting waivers to recruits with histories of mental health conditions and substance abuse, USA Today reported Monday. Mental health waivers were banned by the Army in 2009, but Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Randy Taylor told USA Today that the policy change, which went into effect in August, "was primarily due to the increased availability of medical records and other data which is now more readily available."
Under the new policy, which had previously gone unannounced, recruits with a history of self-mutilation who seek mental health waivers must provide the Army with medical records, documents from a psychiatric evaluation, and photos of their of their injuries "in order to provide a clear and meritorious case for why a waiver should be considered."
Last month, USA Today reported that the Army was increasing the amount of waivers it would give recruits for previous marijuana use. The Army wants to recruit 80,000 new soldiers by September 2018; in 2017, the force accepted more recruits who scored poorly on aptitude tests in order to reach its goal of 69,000 new soldiers. Kelly O'Meara Morales
The English understatement is perhaps not quite as popular as it used to be, The Times reports. Linguistics professor Paul Baker of Lancaster University claims that after analyzing 80 years of American and British English, it is evident that Brits are expressing the degree to which something is good or bad more like their counterparts across the Atlantic — that is, more directly. "If anything marks out the British linguistically, it's their baroque way of using adverbs, especially as a form of polite sangfroid or poise," writes Baker. "So 'the worst day ever' is 'things perhaps aren't quite as wonderful as they could be.'"
Baker observed that "boosters" like "frightfully" and "downtoners" like "quite" and "rather" are becoming less frequent in modern British English, a phenomenon he chalks up to "the large amount of American language that British people encounter through different forms of media." In addition to being a general threat to British national character at large, the demise of these "gradable adverbs" could even have comedic consequences. For example, Cosmo Duff-Gordon, who survived the sinking of the Titanic, described the whole ordeal as "rather a serious evening."
On the other hand, perhaps the end of the understatement is a good thing: "One of the darkest days of the Korean War was when a battalion of the Gloucestershire Regiment faced a division of Chinese troops — 650 men against 10,000. Only 40 escaped," writes The Times. "Some believe their fate was sealed because the U.S. general who could have pulled them out got a British report saying things were 'a bit sticky.'" Jeva Lange
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday that he believes the women who have accused Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct. McConnell said Moore, the Republican candidate in Alabama's Dec. 12 race, "should step aside." He also told reporters that pursuing a write-in candidate for the election was "an option."
On Saturday, Axios reported that Senate Republican leaders were skeptical that they'd be able to convince Moore to step down — adding that McConnell was "willing to lose the seat to prevent someone who's guilty of these things from taking it." During the Republican primary in the Alabama Senate race, McConnell threw his support behind the incumbent, Sen. Luther Strange.
Moore, whose name cannot be removed from the ballot under Alabama law, has denied the allegations of sexual misconduct. "I don't remember dating any girl without the permission of her mother," Moore told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Friday. Per RealClearPolitics, polls taken since Thursday show Moore leading his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, by just 2 percentage points. Kelly O'Meara Morales
GQ has named former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick "citizen of the year" in honor of his decision to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial oppression in America. The football player began his silent protest in 2016, but it came to new attention this year thanks to criticism from President Trump.
Announcing GQ's Men (and Woman) of the Year 2017: @Kaepernick7, @StephenAtHome, @GalGadot, and @KDTrey5 https://t.co/5W5RMBKdku pic.twitter.com/LArjwrh3GX
— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 13, 2017
"In my 90th year of life, to see people like Colin Kaepernick having gotten the message and carrying the cause forward is the greatest reward I could ask for," said singer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte in one of several statements about Kaepernick that GQ solicited from notable people. "Colin is a remarkable young man," Belafonte continued. "The fact that he spoke out on police brutality against young black men — I thought it was absolutely admirable." Read the rest of those statements here. Bonnie Kristian
A sixth woman has come forward to say she was groped by former President George H.W. Bush, Time reported Monday. Roslyn Corrigan was only 16 years old when she says Bush grabbed her behind as they took a photo together during an event at a CIA office in Texas in 2003. Corrigan's mother Sari told Time that her daughter told her right after the picture was taken that Bush had groped her. "I was really, really upset. She was very upset," Sari told Time. "But, you know, it's the president. What are you supposed to do?"
Corrigan said that she felt emboldened to speak out publicly after listening to a podcast called "Is Everything Sexual Assault Now?" where former Breitbart editor Ben Shapiro dismissed allegations of Bush's groping as harmless and playful encounters. "I just couldn't sit with that," Corrigan told Time. "I can't sleep anymore, because that's not true, and it's not an excuse."
A spokesperson for Bush told Time that the former president "simply does not have it in his heart to knowingly cause anyone harm or distress, and he again apologizes to anyone he may have offended during a photo op." In the last month, Bush has been repeatedly accused of groping women while taking photos with them, including telling them the same dirty joke: Novelist Christina Baker Kline wrote at Slate that Bush groped her after making a "David Cop-a-feel" pun, in reference to the famous magician, as he took a picture with her and her husband, echoing allegations made by actresses Heather Lind and Jordana Grolnick.
A Bush spokesperson has said in response to the allegations that "to try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner." Kelly O'Meara Morales