The chair of the GOP's Senate campaign committee says if Roy Moore wins, senators should vote to expel him
A fifth woman on Monday accused Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama, of sexually harassing her when she was a teenager and he a district attorney in his early 30s. Represented by attorney Gloria Allred, Beverly Young-Nelson became the latest woman to accuse Moore of inappropriate conduct, saying that when she was 16 years old, Moore tried to sexually assault her in his car after offering her a ride home from the restaurant where she worked, one Moore frequented.
Young-Nelson said that after she fought back, Moore "gave up," and threatened her that no one would believe her story if she told anyone. "You're just a child," Young-Nelson quoted Moore as saying. "I am the district attorney of Etowah County. And if you tell anyone about this, no one will ever believe you."
Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee — the arm of the party tasked with electing Republicans to the Senate — said Monday that if Moore refuses to withdraw from the election and wins the seat, senators should vote to expel him from the chamber because "he does not meet the ethical and moral requirements of the United States Senate."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said earlier Monday that he believes the women who have accused Moore, and that the former judge should "step aside" from the race. The special election is Dec. 12. Read Gardner's full statement below. Kimberly Alters
Hundreds of ISIS fighters were smuggled out of Raqqa. And the American-backed coalition let them get away.
Local officials in Raqqa apparently negotiated and agreed to the escape of thousands of ISIS fighters in exchange for an end to fighting in the former ISIS capital, the BBC reported Monday. The Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of American-backed Kurdish and Syrian fighters, apparently hired local truck drivers to smuggle ISIS fighters out of Raqqa and told the drivers that they would be transporting families that had been displaced by fighting in Syria.
"We didn't want anyone to leave," Col. Ryan Dillon, spokesman for the Western coalition against ISIS, told the BBC. "It comes down to Syrians — they are the ones fighting and dying, they get to make the decisions regarding operations." One of the truck drivers tasked with transporting the expelled ISIS fighters said the militants "booby-trapped our trucks. If something were to go wrong in the deal, they would bomb the entire convoy. Even their children and women had suicide belts on."
During the drive out of Raqqa, some drivers were beaten and threatened by the jihadists, who reportedly told them, "Let us know when you rebuild Raqqa — we will come back." Drivers who spoke to the BBC said that they have not yet been paid by the SDF.
Former ISIS intelligence chief Abu Musab Huthaifa told the BBC that thousands of ISIS fighters escaped Raqqa and had spread beyond Syria. A French ISIS fighter now in Idlib, a Syria city near the Turkish border, told the BBC, "There are some French brothers from our group who left for France to carry out attacks in what would be called a 'day of reckoning.'"
Read the full account of ISIS's escape from Raqqa at the BBC. Kelly O'Meara Morales
In a press conference Monday with women's rights attorney Gloria Allred, 56-year-old Beverly Young-Nelson became the fifth woman to accuse Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of inappropriate sexual conduct. Young-Nelson said that Moore, the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama, sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.
Reading from a printed statement, Young-Nelson recounted how Moore was a frequent patron at the Alabama restaurant where she worked as a waitress, and said the then-district attorney offered to give her a ride home one night after work. Young-Nelson said that Moore then parked the car behind the restaurant and began to grope her, grabbing her neck as he tried to pull her head towards his groin.
Young-Nelson said that she fought back and that Moore eventually "gave up" and told her: "You're just a child and I am the district attorney of Etowah County. And if you tell anyone about this, no one will ever believe you." Young-Nelson said she quit her waitress job the next day and has not seen Moore since.
At the press conference, Young-Nelson also showed her high school yearbook, which in December 1977, she said Moore signed with a fawning note: "To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say 'Merry Christmas.' 1977 Love, Roy Moore D.A."
Allred said that her client wanted to testify under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee about Moore's alleged assault. Last week, The Washington Post published allegations by four women that Moore had initiated relationships with them when they were teenagers and he in his early 30s. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Russia's state-funded English-language news agency RT self-reported its registration as a "foreign agent" in the United States on Monday. "Between legal action and registration [as a foreign agent], we have chosen the latter," tweeted RT's editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, citing a Nov. 13 deadline imposed by the Justice Department.
In October, Twitter announced its decision to immediately end advertising from accounts owned by the Russian state-sponsored news agency Sputnik, in addition to RT. "This decision was based on the retrospective work we've been doing around the 2016 U.S. election and the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that both RT and Sputnik attempted to interfere with the election on behalf of the Russian government," Twitter wrote in its statement.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that if the U.S. took action against Russia's media, it would respond tit-for-tat. "An attack on our media in the U.S. is an attack on the freedom of speech beyond all doubt," Putin said. CNN and the U.S. government-sponsored Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty could be potential targets in a retaliation, Reuters reports. Jeva Lange
A federal jury is deadlocked on all 12 corruption-related charges against Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), CNN reports. Menendez allegedly did government favors for Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen for years in return for lavish presents, including a luxury suite in Paris, flights on a private plane, and thousands of dollars in donations. Menendez and Melgen deny the charges, saying they are just close friends.
Last week, a juror excused from the trial said she would have found Menendez "not guilty on every charge" and she predicted the jurors would be unable to resolve disagreements on the case. Judge William Walls reportedly ordered the jury to go home Monday and "clear their heads," with the group required to return Tuesday morning. "Jurors' struggle to reach a unanimous decision could signal a potential mistrial down the line, a fitting coda for a trial with often conflicting, muddled testimony," writes CNN.
Brett J. Talley, a lawyer who has never tried a case but has been nominated to a federal judgeship by President Trump, failed to disclose that he is married to a White House lawyer in congressional paperwork, The New York Times reported Monday. Talley's wife, Ann Donaldson, is the chief of staff to White House counsel Don McGahn and is apparently a person of interest in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into possible obstruction of justice by Trump.
The 36-year-old Talley was nominated by Trump to be a U.S. district judge in September. Just weeks later, his wife was interviewed by Mueller's investigators. The Times reports that investigators' interest in Donaldson revolves around notes she took about her conversations with McGahn regarding Trump's firing of former FBI Director James Comey.
On Sunday, The Washington Post reported that Talley, whose nomination was advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday along party lines, received a unanimously "not qualified" rating from the American Bar Association — becoming the second of Trump’s judicial nominees to receive such a rating. Two more of the president's picks have been deemed "not qualified," though via split decisions. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Ah, the New York City subway. You board a train and do a quick scan: Are there any open seats? Is the car suspiciously too empty? Oh no, that means it must smell bad — does it smell bad? And so you shuffle your way through to an open hand rail or clear seat, making as little eye contact as possible with your fellow riders and immediately tuning out any annoying noises.
That's just what one besuited man was trying to do Monday morning — problem was, global basketball superstar LeBron James was sitting next to him, taking the train along with some of his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates after a shootaround at Madison Square Garden. "Decided to take a different transportation this time," James said, panning around the train to capture his teammates. "We're squishin'." After showing teammate Channing Frye trying to fold his 6-foot-11-inch frame beneath the train's ceiling, James turned the camera to his non-famous seat neighbor, who was not amused:
The Cavs play the New York Knicks at the Garden on Monday night. And while James, at 32 years old, is defying the laws of sports and putting up absurd numbers, all New Yorkers really want to know is: Can you not? Kimberly Alters
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos demanded Game of Thrones, and his studio delivered. On Monday, Deadline reported that Amazon has acquired "multi-season" TV rights to the Lord of the Rings series.
J.R.R. Tolkien's high fantasy trilogy was most famously adapted between 2001 and 2003 by director Peter Jackson, with the final film, The Return of the King, winning 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture. "We are delighted that Amazon, with its longstanding commitment to literature, is the home of the first-ever multi-season television series for The Lord of the Rings," said Tolkien Estate and Trust representative Matt Galsor. "Sharon [Tal Yguado] and the team at Amazon Studios have exceptional ideas to bring to the screen previously unexplored stories based on J.R.R. Tolkien's original writings."
Netflix and HBO were also approached by representatives from the Tolkien estate, Deadline reports, with Amazon allegedly sealing the deal for between $200 and $250 million. "That is just for the rights, before any costs for development, talent, and production, in proposition whose finances many industry observers called 'insane,'" Deadline writes. "It is a payment that has to be made sight unseen as there is no concept, and there are no creative auspices attached to the possible series."
While the series will of course be set in Middle Earth, it will "explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien's [first book in the trilogy] The Fellowship of the Ring," Deadline adds. That being said, the series is not, apparently, an adaptation of The Hobbit, which serves as a standalone prequel to the trilogy. A "potential spinoff," however, is also packaged in the deal. Jeva Lange