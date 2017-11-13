The chair of the GOP's Senate campaign committee says if Roy Moore wins, senators should vote to expel him

A fifth woman on Monday accused Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama, of sexually harassing her when she was a teenager and he a district attorney in his early 30s. Represented by attorney Gloria Allred, Beverly Young-Nelson became the latest woman to accuse Moore of inappropriate conduct, saying that when she was 16 years old, Moore tried to sexually assault her in his car after offering her a ride home from the restaurant where she worked, one Moore frequented.

Young-Nelson said that after she fought back, Moore "gave up," and threatened her that no one would believe her story if she told anyone. "You're just a child," Young-Nelson quoted Moore as saying. "I am the district attorney of Etowah County. And if you tell anyone about this, no one will ever believe you."

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee — the arm of the party tasked with electing Republicans to the Senate — said Monday that if Moore refuses to withdraw from the election and wins the seat, senators should vote to expel him from the chamber because "he does not meet the ethical and moral requirements of the United States Senate."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said earlier Monday that he believes the women who have accused Moore, and that the former judge should "step aside" from the race. The special election is Dec. 12. Read Gardner's full statement below. Kimberly Alters