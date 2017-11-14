Stephen Colbert is disturbed by both the Roy Moore allegations and agreeing with Mitch McConnell

Stephen Colbert reminded his Late Show audience on Monday that Roy Moore, the Republican Senate nominee in Alabama, was credibly accused of fondling a 14-year-old girl when he was an assistant district attorney — "which would be appropriate only if he were a 14-year-old assistant district attorney — kind of like a Douchie Howser," Colbert joked.

Moore might have weathered the storm, but another woman stepped forward Monday, with some evidence from a Christmas greeting Moore inscribed in the woman's 16-years-old yearbook. "That is disturbing, but it could still play well with evangelicals, because he didn't say 'Happy Holidays,'" Colbert said. "That's a dealbreaker." Republicans are trying to figure out how to push Moore out of the race, including postponing the election, and the Senate majority leader said he believes the women and thinks Moore should step down. "What is this strange feeling?" Colbert asked, pained. "I'm not sure this is the word — I agree with Mitch McConnell?"

President Trump hasn't taken a side in the Roy Moore-GOP brawl, claiming he doesn't have time to watch TV because he reads so many "documents," but he did say he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin when he denied interfering in the U.S. election, Colbert noted. "Yeah, and we know from past experience you can always trust a guy who repeatedly denies allegations — look at Weinstein, Cosby, Ailes, O'Reilly, Louis C.K., Brett Ratner, Bill Clinton, and future Sen. Roy Moore."