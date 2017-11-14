Jeff Sessions calls accusations that he lied 'a lie'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions insisted Tuesday that he has been answering Congress' questions to the best of his ability during several congressional hearings. Sessions made the claim while appearing before the House Judiciary Committee. Last week, 17 House Democrats signed a letter written to Sessions that announced their intent to press the attorney general on a statement made during his January confirmation hearing, when he claimed he was not aware of any contacts between Russian officials and members of Trump's campaign.
To that end, Sessions said in forceful, prepared remarks Tuesday: "I will not accept, and reject, accusations that I have ever lied. That is a lie."
Challenged by Democratic senators earlier this month about why he did not disclose that former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos had proposed a meeting between then-candidate Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting Sessions attended, Sessions told the committee Tuesday that he had "no recollection" of the meeting until the news reports came out. "I do now recall that the March 2016 meeting at the Trump Hotel that [George] Papadopoulos attended, but I have no clear recollection of the details of what he said at that meeting," Sessions added.
Jeva Lange
Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly demanded friends provide thousands of dollars of champagne and cigars on command
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife apparently demanded gifts of champagne and cigars from two businessmen and their personal aides, Haaretz reported Tuesday. Hadas Klein, an aide to Israeli-American filmmaker Arnon Milchan and Australian businessman James Packer, is reported to have told Israeli police investigators that "there was an understanding that Arnon had to supply the Netanyahus with whatever they want."
Netanyahu was named in August as a suspect in two corruption investigations and has been interviewed by investigators five times. The first case, known as Case 1,000, which deals with improper gifts; the second, Case 2,000, alleges that Netanyahu arranged financial benefits in exchange for positive press coverage.
Klein's testimony reportedly bolsters investigators' claims for Case 1,000, which The Guardian said has been dubbed "the gifts affair." Previously, a lawyer for the prime minister defended the Netanyahus' conduct by saying that "there is no ban on receiving cigars as a gift." Klein's statements to investigators, however, insinuate that the Netanyahus were not passive recipients of gifts but rather actively solicited between 650,000 and 700,000 shekels' worth of champagne and cigars, a haul worth roughly $180,000 to $200,000.
Israeli police apparently believe that they have enough damning information to bring corruption charges against the prime minister. Local media had previously reported that the prime minister is a prolific smoker who consumes tens of thousands of shekels' worth of gifted cigars a month, while his wife regularly drinks bottles of pink champagne worth hundreds of shekels each. Netanyahu has said the probes "will produce nothing because there was nothing," The Guardian notes.
Netanyahu has served Israel's longest consecutive term as prime minister and is said to have a "phenomenal relationship" with President Trump. Kelly O'Meara Morales
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) issued his strongest condemnation yet of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who is battling multiple allegations of initiating inappropriate intimate relationships with women while they were teenagers and he was a district attorney in his early 30s.
Ryan told reporters Tuesday that the allegations against Moore "are credible" and said the former judge, who is running for Senate as a Republican in the Yellowhammer State, should "step aside." Ryan's comments echo his upper chamber counterpart Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who also said Monday that Moore should withdraw, adding, "I believe the women, yes."
McConnell also floated the idea of submitting a write-in candidate for the election, which will be held Dec. 12. Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which works to elect Republicans to the upper chamber, said Monday that if Moore stays in the race and wins the seat, senators should vote to expel him.
Moore has denied all allegations, which emerged last week after The Washington Post reported on allegations from four women who said Moore had pursued them while they were teenagers and he was the district attorney of Alabama's Etowah County. On Monday, Beverly Young-Nelson became the fifth woman to speak out against Moore, saying that when she was 16 he tried to sexually assault her in his car. Kimberly Alters
CNN's Chris Cuomo gave President Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, no time to ease into their bout Tuesday morning as he demanded to know right off the bat: "Do you accept the U.S. intelligence community's assessment that Russia tried to interfere, and did so, during the election?"
The argument quickly spiraled from there as Lewandowski admitted to believing Russia interfered in the election, but that the Kremlin did so through Hillary Clinton's campaign. "That is a notion that doesn't meet any standard or any piece of proof that we've gotten from the investigators to date," a disbelieving Cuomo shot back. He added: "You said before, 'We had no contacts, nobody from our campaign' … We now know that's not true, Corey."
"I have never, to the best of my knowledge, ever communicated with anybody who was a Russian, a Russian agent, a Russian supporter, or someone who was from the Russian government in any way, shape, or form," Lewandowski clarified.
"How can you know that?" Cuomo fired back.
"Well that's what I said, to the best of my knowledge I've never communicated with a Russian agent," Lewandowski said. "Now maybe you're a Russian agent."
And that's just the start. Watch the battle below. Jeva Lange
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will again testify before Congress on Tuesday, speaking with the House Judiciary Committee for what is nominally a routine oversight hearing. However, Democrats on the committee are expected to grill Sessions with questions pertaining to Russian meddling in the 2016 elections and the Trump campaign's alleged involvement. Indeed, Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) told ABC News he is "amazed that [Sessions] agreed to come before the committee" given the reception he can anticipate.
Representatives' questions will be similar to those posed to Sessions in a letter the committee's Democrats sent the attorney general a week ago. The letter addresses recent revelations about Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos and the campaign's communications with the Russian government more broadly, noting that the "facts appear to contradict [Sessions'] sworn testimony on several occasions" and threatening compulsory testimony should Sessions fail to address "these inconsistencies."
In June, Sessions appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee in response to testimony from fired FBI Director James Comey. At that time, Sessions repeatedly said he did not recall the answer to lawmakers' questions or otherwise declined to respond. Watch Sessions' testimony live below. Bonnie Kristian
Late Monday, Facebook pushed back against rumors that its platform was exploited by Russian operatives trying to influence last year's Brexit vote. The company told BuzzFeed News in a delicate statement that it had not seen "significant coordination" between Russia-linked accounts, whether with "ad buys or political misinformation targeting Brexit voters." The denial came just hours before British Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of meddling in elections and "planting fake stories."
Damian Collins, the head of the U.K. House of Commons' digital media and culture committee, has written to Facebook, Twitter, and Google asking for information in regards to Russian-linked accounts that may have spread misinformation or propaganda about Brexit. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has yet to respond to Collins' inquiry, and the company offered only Monday's statement.
Days after the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Zuckerberg said the idea that fake news on Facebook affected the election was "pretty crazy," adding that it was not empathetic to assume "that the only reason someone could have voted the way they did is because they saw fake news." Zuckerberg has since had to walk back that statement, after it came out last month that 126 million users — about 40 percent of the U.S. population — were exposed to fake news on Facebook during the 2016 election.
Additionally, Twitter has faced its own Russia allegations: Last Friday, Wired published "a small snapshot" of cached Twitter posts from 29 different Russian-linked accounts in 2016 that spread provocative pro- and anti-Brexit propaganda to more than 260,000 people. Kelly O'Meara Morales
The Constitution assigns Congress the sole authority to declare war, a decision Founding Fathers like George Mason made because they believed the executive branch was not "safely to be trusted with it." Once war has been declared, however, the president is commander in chief, which means he can use weapons — including nuclear warheads — at his discretion.
Members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, led by Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), have noticed that's an awful lot of destruction resting on the decision of a single person, so the committee will hold a hearing Tuesday to reconsider the president's power to launch a nuclear strike. Though the hearing has been cast in more general terms, the immediate impetus appears to be President Trump, who has threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea with "fire and fury" in a preventive strike.
Corker, who has become a vocal Trump critic within the president's party, argues the hearing is "long overdue." But the Trump administration says the current system is working just fine, maintaining that it is necessary for the president to be able to launch a nuclear strike quickly, without the delay of congressional authorization. Watch the hearing live here via PBS. Bonnie Kristian
Women working on Capitol Hill use a word-of-mouth 'creep list' to warn each other about male members to avoid
Nearly 50 lawmakers and political aides told CNN that they have "personally experienced sexual harassment on the Hill or know of others who have." One female congresswoman claimed "half [of the men in Congress] are harassers" before revising her statement to assert that only "some" are. Whatever the exact numbers, though, harassment is reportedly common and widespread; as one Senate aide put it, Capitol Hill is "a sort of old school, Wild West workplace culture that has a lot of 'work hard, play hard' ethos and without the sort of standard professionalism that you find in more traditional workplaces."
Female lawmakers and Hill staff reportedly use a word-of-mouth "creep list" to warn each other about which male members to avoid. Others employ basic rules of thumb: Avoid the male lawmakers who sleep in their offices, for example, and skip taking an elevator alone with a male congressman or senator.
The people CNN interviewed declined to go on record, many out of fear of repercussions. CNN additionally declined to name which lawmakers face allegations because the stories are unverified, although "more than half a dozen interviewees independently named one California congressman for pursuing female staffers; another half dozen pointed to a Texas congressman for engaging in inappropriate behavior."
Leaders from both major parties have called for sexual harassment training in Congress, as well as cited flaws in the system of handling victims' harassment allegations. "We must ensure that this institution handles complaints to create an environment where staffers can come forward if something happens to them without having to fear that it will ruin their careers," said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) earlier this month.
Still, not everyone is optimistic. "There's a little bit of a sex trade on Capitol Hill," said one former staffer. "If a part of getting ahead on Capitol Hill is playing ball with whatever douchebag — then whatever." Read the full report at CNN. Jeva Lange