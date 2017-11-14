FIFA corruption trial ensnares U.S. media companies in bribery claims

The first U.S. trial in the massive FIFA corruption case began Tuesday in Brooklyn, with a key witness alleging that six media companies, including Fox Sports, paid bribes for soccer rights, BuzzFeed News' Ken Bensinger reports. The prosecution's witness, Argentinian-Italian sports marketing executive Alejandro Burzaco, "said his company had partnerships with all those companies and he is personally aware of their bribery," Bensinger tweeted.
BIG FIFA NEWS from trial today: Alejandro Burzaco said Fox Sports, Televisa, Media Pro, TV Globo, Full Play, and Traffic all paid bribes for soccer rights.
TV Globo is owned by O Globo, Brazil's largest media company. Televisa is a huge Mexican media conglomerate. Fox Sports is Rupert Murdoch's sports broadcaster. These are heavyweight companies being accused of a serious crime in Brooklyn today.
Three South American soccer officials — including the president of the region's governing body, Juan Ángel Napout — are accused of conspiracy to "take bribes from sports marketing companies in exchange for lucrative marketing rights to soccer tournaments, including the Copa America and Copa Libertadores," Reuters writes. Napout's lawyer told jurors that after Burzaco was indicted, he "cut a sweetheart deal with the government and began telling stories."
As sports analyst Roger Pielke Jr. observed on Twitter, FIFA "gifted" Fox the 2026 World Cup rights in 2015. "The [2022] Qatar World Cup has never made any sense outside FIFA's burgeoning pursestrings, but in order to forge ahead with the tournament it looks like they're going to have to make some sacrifices and financial make goods elsewhere," reported Awful Announcing at the time. "How else does one explain the stunning announcement that FIFA has suddenly agreed to extend their agreement with Fox and Telemundo for American television rights through the 2026 World Cup instead of opening them up for bidding?" Jeva Lange
Jeff Sessions has a folksy rebuttal to a Democrat's claim about another Saturday Night Massacre
Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions if the American people ought to be worried about another Saturday Night Massacre during Sessions' testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. "What you've told us today, and just this exchange, what we should all be concerned about is another Saturday Night Massacre if you can't tell us the president shouldn't fire the special counsel and everyone who works for him," Deutch said. "We should be worried if you're telling us the president should be able to pardon in advance all of those who are being investigated. We should be worried about the pursuit of the rule of law."
The invocation of former President Richard Nixon's decision to fire special prosecutor Archibald Cox during Watergate didn't ruffle Sessions. "Just briefly," he said, "one of the things if you respect the rule of law is the attorney general should not be giving legal opinions from the seat of his breeches." Watch below. Jeva Lange
The Food and Drug Administration just approved its first-ever pill containing electronic tracking sensors. The anti-psychotic drug Abilify MyCite, which treats bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and depressive disorders, uses an electronic signal to record whether or not a patient ingested the pill, Gizmodo reported Tuesday.
When it touches stomach acid, the pill generates an electronic signal, which can be used to send data to medical professionals via a smartphone app and a Bluetooth signal. Sending data requires patients to first sign a consent form allowing their data to be shared with their doctors — as well as up to four selected friends and family members — and also wear a patch on their left rib cage that would transmit the information.
The New York Times notes, however, that patients can block data recipients whenever they choose to. That is potentially problematic, Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman, chairman of psychiatry at Columbia University and New York Presbyterian hospital, told the Times: "There's an irony in it being given to people with mental orders that can include delusions. It's like a biomedical Big Brother."
While patients prone to paranoia may see malicious intent in electronic tracking of drug ingestion, there are significant benefits to being able to track whether or not patients are taking their medication. Studies have shown that people usually take only half of their prescribed doses when they are self-administering medication, and a 2013 study estimated that people not taking their pills properly costs the U.S. between $100 billion and $289 billion a year and leads to 125,000 deaths annually. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly demanded friends provide thousands of dollars of champagne and cigars on command
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife apparently demanded gifts of champagne and cigars from two businessmen and their personal aides, Haaretz reported Tuesday. Hadas Klein, an aide to Israeli-American filmmaker Arnon Milchan and Australian businessman James Packer, is reported to have told Israeli police investigators that "there was an understanding that Arnon had to supply the Netanyahus with whatever they want."
Netanyahu was named in August as a suspect in two corruption investigations and has been interviewed by investigators five times. The first case, known as Case 1,000, deals with improper gifts; the second, Case 2,000, alleges that Netanyahu arranged financial benefits in exchange for positive press coverage.
Klein's testimony reportedly bolsters investigators' claims for Case 1,000, which The Guardian said has been dubbed "the gifts affair." Previously, a lawyer for the prime minister defended the Netanyahus' conduct by saying that "there is no ban on receiving cigars as a gift." Klein's statements to investigators, however, insinuate that the Netanyahus were not passive recipients of gifts but rather actively solicited between 650,000 and 700,000 shekels' worth of champagne and cigars, a haul worth roughly $180,000 to $200,000.
Israeli police apparently believe that they have enough damning information to bring corruption charges against the prime minister. Local media had previously reported that the prime minister is a prolific smoker who consumes tens of thousands of shekels' worth of gifted cigars a month, while his wife regularly drinks bottles of pink champagne worth hundreds of shekels each. Netanyahu has said the probes "will produce nothing because there was nothing," The Guardian notes.
Netanyahu has served Israel's longest consecutive term as prime minister and is said to have a "phenomenal relationship" with President Trump. Kelly O'Meara Morales
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) issued his strongest condemnation yet of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who is battling multiple allegations of initiating inappropriate intimate relationships with women while they were teenagers and he was a district attorney in his early 30s.
Ryan told reporters Tuesday that the allegations against Moore "are credible" and said the former judge, who is running for Senate as a Republican in the Yellowhammer State, should "step aside." Ryan's comments echo his upper chamber counterpart Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who also said Monday that Moore should withdraw, adding, "I believe the women, yes."
McConnell also floated the idea of submitting a write-in candidate for the election, which will be held Dec. 12. Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which works to elect Republicans to the upper chamber, said Monday that if Moore stays in the race and wins the seat, senators should vote to expel him.
Moore has denied all allegations, which emerged last week after The Washington Post reported on allegations from four women who said Moore had pursued them while they were teenagers and he was the district attorney of Alabama's Etowah County. On Monday, Beverly Young-Nelson became the fifth woman to speak out against Moore, saying that when she was 16 he tried to sexually assault her in his car. Kimberly Alters
Attorney General Jeff Sessions insisted Tuesday that he has been answering Congress' questions to the best of his ability during several congressional hearings. Sessions made the claim while appearing before the House Judiciary Committee. Last week, 17 House Democrats signed a letter written to Sessions that announced their intent to press the attorney general on a statement made during his January confirmation hearing, when he claimed he was not aware of any contacts between Russian officials and members of Trump's campaign.
To that end, Sessions said in forceful, prepared remarks Tuesday: "I will not accept, and reject, accusations that I have ever lied. That is a lie."
AG Jeff Sessions: "I will not accept and reject accusations that I have ever lied. That is a lie." https://t.co/gUBcK9Uteu
Challenged by Democratic senators earlier this month about why he did not disclose that former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos had proposed a meeting between then-candidate Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting Sessions attended, Sessions told the committee Tuesday that he had "no recollection" of the meeting until the news reports came out. "I do now recall that the March 2016 meeting at the Trump Hotel that [George] Papadopoulos attended, but I have no clear recollection of the details of what he said at that meeting," Sessions added.
Sessions: "I do now recall that the March 2016 meeting at the Trump Hotel that [George] Papadopoulos attended, but I have no clear recollection of the details of what he said at that meeting.” pic.twitter.com/kljyJz06pk
All of Sessions' testimony can be watched live or from the beginning at C-SPAN. Jeva Lange
CNN's Chris Cuomo gave President Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, no time to ease into their bout Tuesday morning as he demanded to know right off the bat: "Do you accept the U.S. intelligence community's assessment that Russia tried to interfere, and did so, during the election?"
The argument quickly spiraled from there as Lewandowski admitted to believing Russia interfered in the election, but that the Kremlin did so through Hillary Clinton's campaign. "That is a notion that doesn't meet any standard or any piece of proof that we've gotten from the investigators to date," a disbelieving Cuomo shot back. He added: "You said before, 'We had no contacts, nobody from our campaign' … We now know that's not true, Corey."
"I have never, to the best of my knowledge, ever communicated with anybody who was a Russian, a Russian agent, a Russian supporter, or someone who was from the Russian government in any way, shape, or form," Lewandowski clarified.
"How can you know that?" Cuomo fired back.
"Well that's what I said, to the best of my knowledge I've never communicated with a Russian agent," Lewandowski said. "Now maybe you're a Russian agent."
And that's just the start. Watch the battle below. Jeva Lange
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will again testify before Congress on Tuesday, speaking with the House Judiciary Committee for what is nominally a routine oversight hearing. However, Democrats on the committee are expected to grill Sessions with questions pertaining to Russian meddling in the 2016 elections and the Trump campaign's alleged involvement. Indeed, Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) told ABC News he is "amazed that [Sessions] agreed to come before the committee" given the reception he can anticipate.
Representatives' questions will be similar to those posed to Sessions in a letter the committee's Democrats sent the attorney general a week ago. The letter addresses recent revelations about Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos and the campaign's communications with the Russian government more broadly, noting that the "facts appear to contradict [Sessions'] sworn testimony on several occasions" and threatening compulsory testimony should Sessions fail to address "these inconsistencies."
In June, Sessions appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee in response to testimony from fired FBI Director James Comey. At that time, Sessions repeatedly said he did not recall the answer to lawmakers' questions or otherwise declined to respond. Watch Sessions' testimony live below. Bonnie Kristian