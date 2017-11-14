Vast swaths of New York City have higher lead exposure than Flint, Michigan

A decade-long investigation on lead exposure rates in children in New York City found several neighborhoods with higher rates than Flint, Michigan, Reuters reported Tuesday. Reuters obtained childhood blood testing data from 2005 to 2015 and found 69 census tracts where the lead exposure was higher in New York City than Flint, where local government cost-saving measures contaminated the city's water supply.
Reuters mapped lead exposure across the census tracts, contiguous areas that ideally contain a population of about 4,000 people. In contrast to Flint, where the water crisis led to the high exposure levels, New York City's failure to eliminate lead poisoning is believed to be a result of poor regulation of existing housing laws and lead levels found in consumer products, Reuters explained:
There is little or no city enforcement of two provisions of the law, designed to make private landlords responsible for preventing poisoning.
One requires landlords to conduct annual lead paint inspections in pre-1960 housing units where small children live, fix hazards, and keep records. The other requires them to "permanently seal or remove" lead paint from spots like windows and door-frames — so-called friction surfaces, where paint often breaks down — before new tenants move in.
Reporters reviewed the past 12 years of [New York Housing and Preservation Department] violation records and found the agency hasn't cited a single landlord for failure to conduct the annual inspections. Only one was cited for failure to remediate friction surfaces between tenants, in 2010. [Reuters]
Reuters' investigation found that most children with elevated levels of lead exposure lived in Brooklyn. High levels of lead exposure were also found in well-off areas like Manhattan's Upper West Side, which had rates comparable to Flint's. Read Reuters' full report here. Kelly O'Meara Morales
During his testimony Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was grilled by Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) over an FBI report regarding "black identity extremists." Sessions told Bass that he had not read the report, which claimed that so-called black identity extremists had responded to "perceptions of police brutality against African-Americans" with "an increase in premeditated, retaliatory lethal violence against law enforcement."
Sessions did say, however, that he was aware of some groups who had "an extraordinary commitment to their racial identity" and had "transformed themselves even into violent activists." In response, Bass asked the attorney general if he was aware of any similar organizations that could be identified as "white identity extremists." Sessions replied, "I didn't follow that question." He added with a slight chuckle: "It's not coming to me at this moment.”
In the 1980s, Sessions allegedly joked to colleagues that he thought the Ku Klux Klan was "okay — until I found out they smoked pot." Sessions eventually conceded to Bass that he was aware of the Klan and "the skinhead movement," but said that the FBI hadn't published any recent report on white identity groups that target law enforcement officers.
With her final question, Bass asked if Sessions would "essentially roll back" the report on black identity extremists. Sessions, after a long pause, said that he "actually would be interested in reading" the document before adding, "but they usually do an excellent job — objective and fair on those kinds of reports." Watch the whole exchange below. Kelly O'Meara Morales
The Russian foreign ministry made dozens of money transfers in 2016 with memo lines that read "to finance election campaign of 2016," BuzzFeed News reports. The FBI is now reportedly investigating those transactions, which make up a large part of more than 60 suspicious transfers that totaled over $380,000 and went to Russia's embassies around the world, including in Afghanistan and Washington, D.C.
"We had an election and the intelligence community concluded Russia interfered in it," one FBI agent told BuzzFeed News. "How could we not investigate a suspicious financial transaction that contained a memo that said, 'finance election campaign 2016?' Given the climate and what was in that memo line it would be very irresponsible for us not to investigate. It's a good lead."
It is unclear how the money that was transferred was actually used, or if the "election campaign of 2016" is in fact referencing the U.S. election. "Seven nations had federal elections during the span when the funds were sent — including the Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, on Sept. 18, 2016," writes BuzzFeed News. "Russian embassies and diplomatic compounds opened polling stations for voters living abroad."
Still, there is plenty of room for intrigue: An unverified dossier alleging ties between President Trump and Moscow makes reference to Russian diplomatic staff "in key cities such as New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami" being rewarded for "relevant assets" with a "'pension' distribution system as cover" that paid out "tens of thousands of dollars," Business Insider's Natasha Bertrand notes. Read the full report, including details of how the memo was discovered, at BuzzFeed News. Jeva Lange
Jeff Sessions has a folksy rebuttal to a Democrat's claim about another Saturday Night Massacre
Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions if the American people ought to be worried about another Saturday Night Massacre during Sessions' testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. "What you've told us today, and just this exchange, what we should all be concerned about is another Saturday Night Massacre if you can't tell us the president shouldn't fire the special counsel and everyone who works for him," Deutch said. "We should be worried if you're telling us the president should be able to pardon in advance all of those who are being investigated. We should be worried about the pursuit of the rule of law."
The invocation of former President Richard Nixon's decision to fire special prosecutor Archibald Cox during Watergate didn't ruffle Sessions. "Just briefly," he said, "one of the things if you respect the rule of law is the attorney general should not be giving legal opinions from the seat of his breeches." Watch below. Jeva Lange
The first U.S. trial in the massive FIFA corruption case began Tuesday in Brooklyn, with a key witness alleging that six media companies, including Fox Sports, paid bribes for soccer rights, BuzzFeed News' Ken Bensinger reports. The prosecution's witness, Argentinian-Italian sports marketing executive Alejandro Burzaco, "said his company had partnerships with all those companies and he is personally aware of their bribery," Bensinger tweeted.
BIG FIFA NEWS from trial today: Alejandro Burzaco said Fox Sports, Televisa, Media Pro, TV Globo, Full Play, and Traffic all paid bribes for soccer rights.
— Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) November 14, 2017
TV Globo is owned by O Globo, Brazil's largest media company. Televisa is a huge Mexican media conglomerate. Fox Sports is Rupert Murdoch's sports broadcaster. These are heavyweight companies being accused of a serious crime in Brooklyn today.
— Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) November 14, 2017
Three South American soccer officials — including the president of the region's governing body, Juan Ángel Napout — are accused of conspiracy to "take bribes from sports marketing companies in exchange for lucrative marketing rights to soccer tournaments, including the Copa America and Copa Libertadores," Reuters writes. Napout's lawyer told jurors that after Burzaco was indicted, he "cut a sweetheart deal with the government and began telling stories."
As sports analyst Roger Pielke Jr. observed on Twitter, FIFA "gifted" Fox the 2026 World Cup rights in 2015. "The [2022] Qatar World Cup has never made any sense outside FIFA's burgeoning pursestrings, but in order to forge ahead with the tournament it looks like they're going to have to make some sacrifices and financial make goods elsewhere," reported Awful Announcing at the time. "How else does one explain the stunning announcement that FIFA has suddenly agreed to extend their agreement with Fox and Telemundo for American television rights through the 2026 World Cup instead of opening them up for bidding?" Jeva Lange
The Food and Drug Administration just approved its first-ever pill containing electronic tracking sensors. The anti-psychotic drug Abilify MyCite, which treats bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and depressive disorders, uses an electronic signal to record whether or not a patient ingested the pill, Gizmodo reported Tuesday.
When it touches stomach acid, the pill generates an electronic signal, which can be used to send data to medical professionals via a smartphone app and a Bluetooth signal. Sending data requires patients to first sign a consent form allowing their data to be shared with their doctors — as well as up to four selected friends and family members — and also wear a patch on their left rib cage that would transmit the information.
The New York Times notes, however, that patients can block data recipients whenever they choose to. That is potentially problematic, Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman, chairman of psychiatry at Columbia University and New York Presbyterian hospital, told the Times: "There's an irony in it being given to people with mental orders that can include delusions. It's like a biomedical Big Brother."
While patients prone to paranoia may see malicious intent in electronic tracking of drug ingestion, there are significant benefits to being able to track whether or not patients are taking their medication. Studies have shown that people usually take only half of their prescribed doses when they are self-administering medication, and a 2013 study estimated that people not taking their pills properly costs the U.S. between $100 billion and $289 billion a year and leads to 125,000 deaths annually. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly demanded friends provide thousands of dollars of champagne and cigars on command
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife apparently demanded gifts of champagne and cigars from two businessmen and their personal aides, Haaretz reported Tuesday. Hadas Klein, an aide to Israeli-American filmmaker Arnon Milchan and Australian businessman James Packer, is reported to have told Israeli police investigators that "there was an understanding that Arnon had to supply the Netanyahus with whatever they want."
Netanyahu was named in August as a suspect in two corruption investigations and has been interviewed by investigators five times. The first case, known as Case 1,000, deals with improper gifts; the second, Case 2,000, alleges that Netanyahu arranged financial benefits in exchange for positive press coverage.
Klein's testimony reportedly bolsters investigators' claims for Case 1,000, which The Guardian said has been dubbed "the gifts affair." Previously, a lawyer for the prime minister defended the Netanyahus' conduct by saying that "there is no ban on receiving cigars as a gift." Klein's statements to investigators, however, insinuate that the Netanyahus were not passive recipients of gifts but rather actively solicited between 650,000 and 700,000 shekels' worth of champagne and cigars, a haul worth roughly $180,000 to $200,000.
Israeli police apparently believe that they have enough damning information to bring corruption charges against the prime minister. Local media had previously reported that the prime minister is a prolific smoker who consumes tens of thousands of shekels' worth of gifted cigars a month, while his wife regularly drinks bottles of pink champagne worth hundreds of shekels each. Netanyahu has said the probes "will produce nothing because there was nothing," The Guardian notes.
Netanyahu has served Israel's longest consecutive term as prime minister and is said to have a "phenomenal relationship" with President Trump. Kelly O'Meara Morales
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) issued his strongest condemnation yet of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who is battling multiple allegations of initiating inappropriate intimate relationships with women while they were teenagers and he was a district attorney in his early 30s.
Ryan told reporters Tuesday that the allegations against Moore "are credible" and said the former judge, who is running for Senate as a Republican in the Yellowhammer State, should "step aside." Ryan's comments echo his upper chamber counterpart Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who also said Monday that Moore should withdraw, adding, "I believe the women, yes."
McConnell also floated the idea of submitting a write-in candidate for the election, which will be held Dec. 12. Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which works to elect Republicans to the upper chamber, said Monday that if Moore stays in the race and wins the seat, senators should vote to expel him.
Moore has denied all allegations, which emerged last week after The Washington Post reported on allegations from four women who said Moore had pursued them while they were teenagers and he was the district attorney of Alabama's Etowah County. On Monday, Beverly Young-Nelson became the fifth woman to speak out against Moore, saying that when she was 16 he tried to sexually assault her in his car. Kimberly Alters