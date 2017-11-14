4 killed, several children wounded in rural California shooting

At least four people were killed in a random shooting rampage in northern California's Tehama County on Tuesday, The Washington Post reports. The attack reportedly followed a "domestic violence incident" involving the suspected shooter, who was killed by police.

The alleged shooter, armed with a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns, opened fire on at least seven sites in the rural region, including an elementary school. A number of children were wounded, although none were reported killed. "I know that we have [airlifted] a number of students," said the county's assistant sheriff, Phil Johnston. "I know that the school's been cleared. I know that we have children that were attending school in a safe location at this time."

The gunman appeared to be "randomly picking targets," NBC Bay Area reports. The attack follows a spate of tragic mass shootings across the country, including an attack in Las Vegas last month that killed 58 and an attack in a small-town Texas church that killed 26 last week. Jeva Lange