California congresswoman accuses two sitting congressmen of sexually harassing staffers

During a House Administration Committee hearing Tuesday regarding congressional policies on sexual harassment, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) said that two current congressmen — one Republican and one Democrat — had sexually harassed congressional staffers. Speier listed additional instances of alleged harassment by lawmakers that included groping, unwanted exposure, and in one case, a member asking a female staffer, "Are you going to be a good girl?"
Speier spoke on behalf of the victims, saying, "All they ask ... is to be able to work in a hostile-work free environment. They want the system fixed and the perpetrators held accountable."
In a follow-up interview with MSNBC, Speier explained the labyrinthine process victims of sexual harassment must undergo when reporting an incident related to Congress, which includes enduring one month of legal counseling, signing a nondisclosure agreement, going through another month of mediation, and then taking a month-long cooling off process before filing a formal sexual harassment complaint.
On Tuesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) announced the House would introduce mandatory sexual harassment training, though he did not yet offer details about the new policy. Last week, Speier and two other representatives co-sponsored a bipartisan bill that would call for mandatory training; the California congresswoman also plans to introduce a bill to reform the congressional complaint process for sexual harassment. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Breitbart chairman Stephen Bannon is having second thoughts about his vocal support for Roy Moore, The Daily Beast reported Tuesday. Five days after The Washington Post published a story alleging that Moore, the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama, had initiated sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl and courted other high-schoolers, The Daily Beast reported that Bannon has vowed "to put [Moore] in a grave myself" if the allegations of his sexual misconduct turn out to be true.
Bannon had previously called the Post's story a "desperate attempt by Mitch McConnell to keep power" and dismissed the paper itself as "purely part of the apparatus of the Democratic Party." Breitbart has repeatedly run interference for the Moore campaign since allegations of his sexual misconduct came out last week; minutes before the Post story was published Thursday, Breitbart pre-emptively broke the news about Moore's alleged misconduct — complete with statements from his campaign denying the allegations.
On Saturday, Axios reported that Bannon sent two reporters to Alabama to try to discredit the allegations about Moore. But The Daily Beast claimed Tuesday that Bannon's allies have told him that it is "insane" to not believe the accusations against Moore — and that Bannon may have begun to believe them.
On Monday, a fifth woman spoke out against Moore and recounted her alleged experience of being assaulted by him in his locked car when she was 16 and he in his early 30s. Moore denied these allegations — as well as most of the previous accusations — even though his signature appeared in the accuser's high school yearbook alongside a fawning note. Alabama's election will take place Dec. 12; Moore has vowed to remain in the race. Kelly O'Meara Morales
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued a statement discouraging the use of the herbal supplement kratom to fight the painful symptoms of opioid withdrawal, Reuters reported. The FDA linked 36 deaths to the use of the supplement.
Users of kratom, a natural plant native to Southeast Asia, admit to varying degrees that the plant can create dependency issues. Advocates claim that it helps people kick opioid addictions and treat chronic pain. The agency's statement Tuesday provides little detail about kratom's connection to the 36 cited deaths, though it does note that there have been increased reports of kratom being laced with opioids.
Kratom has been labeled a controlled substance in 16 different countries and is banned in six U.S. states. The FDA said that because the plant binds to the same receptors as opioids do — giving users similar pain-killing effects and feelings of euphoria — it too can be dangerously addictive.
In 2016, the Drug Enforcement Administration announced that it would reclassify the plant as a Schedule 1 drug with no accepted medical use and high potential for abuse, but the agency reversed its decision after public outcry. Kelly O'Meara Morales
At least four people were killed in a random shooting rampage in northern California's Tehama County on Tuesday, The Washington Post reports. The attack reportedly followed a "domestic violence incident" involving the suspected shooter, who was killed by police.
The alleged shooter, armed with a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns, opened fire on at least seven sites in the rural region, including an elementary school. A number of children were wounded, although none were reported killed. "I know that we have [airlifted] a number of students," said the county's assistant sheriff, Phil Johnston. "I know that the school's been cleared. I know that we have children that were attending school in a safe location at this time."
The gunman appeared to be "randomly picking targets," NBC Bay Area reports. The attack follows a spate of tragic mass shootings across the country, including an attack in Las Vegas last month that killed 58 and an attack in a small-town Texas church that killed 26 last week. Jeva Lange
Senate Republicans announced Tuesday they will be including a repeal of the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate in their tax plan. "Repealing the mandate pays for more tax cuts for working families," wrote Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) in a statement.
President Trump has put pressure on Republicans to repeal the "very unfair" individual mandate, which is the portion of ObamaCare that requires individuals to purchase health care or face a fine. Its elimination would free up more than $300 billion over a decade, The New York Times reports, "because ... a decline in the number of people with health coverage" means "the government would spend less money on subsidized health plans." Jeva Lange
During his testimony Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was grilled by Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) over an FBI report regarding "black identity extremists." Sessions told Bass that he had not read the report, which claimed that so-called black identity extremists had responded to "perceptions of police brutality against African-Americans" with "an increase in premeditated, retaliatory lethal violence against law enforcement."
Sessions did say, however, that he was aware of some groups who had "an extraordinary commitment to their racial identity" and had "transformed themselves even into violent activists." In response, Bass asked the attorney general if he was aware of any similar organizations that could be identified as "white identity extremists." Sessions replied, "I didn't follow that question." He added with a slight chuckle: "It's not coming to me at this moment.”
In the 1980s, Sessions allegedly joked to colleagues that he thought the Ku Klux Klan was "okay — until I found out they smoked pot." Sessions eventually conceded to Bass that he was aware of the Klan and "the skinhead movement," but said that the FBI hadn't published any recent report on white identity groups that target law enforcement officers.
With her final question, Bass asked if Sessions would "essentially roll back" the report on black identity extremists. Sessions, after a long pause, said that he "actually would be interested in reading" the document before adding, "but they usually do an excellent job — objective and fair on those kinds of reports." Watch the whole exchange below. Kelly O'Meara Morales
A decade-long investigation on lead exposure rates in children in New York City found several neighborhoods with higher rates than Flint, Michigan, Reuters reported Tuesday. Reuters obtained childhood blood testing data from 2005 to 2015 and found 69 census tracts where the lead exposure was higher in New York City than Flint, where local government cost-saving measures contaminated the city's water supply.
Reuters mapped lead exposure across the census tracts, contiguous areas that ideally contain a population of about 4,000 people. In contrast to Flint, where the water crisis led to the high exposure levels, New York City's failure to eliminate lead poisoning is believed to be a result of poor regulation of existing housing laws and lead levels found in consumer products, Reuters explained:
There is little or no city enforcement of two provisions of the law, designed to make private landlords responsible for preventing poisoning.
One requires landlords to conduct annual lead paint inspections in pre-1960 housing units where small children live, fix hazards, and keep records. The other requires them to "permanently seal or remove" lead paint from spots like windows and door-frames — so-called friction surfaces, where paint often breaks down — before new tenants move in.
Reporters reviewed the past 12 years of [New York Housing and Preservation Department] violation records and found the agency hasn't cited a single landlord for failure to conduct the annual inspections. Only one was cited for failure to remediate friction surfaces between tenants, in 2010. [Reuters]
Reuters' investigation found that most children with elevated levels of lead exposure lived in Brooklyn. High levels of lead exposure were also found in well-off areas like Manhattan's Upper West Side, which had rates comparable to Flint's. Read Reuters' full report here. Kelly O'Meara Morales
The Russian foreign ministry made dozens of money transfers in 2016 with memo lines that read "to finance election campaign of 2016," BuzzFeed News reports. The FBI is now reportedly investigating those transactions, which make up a large part of more than 60 suspicious transfers that totaled over $380,000 and went to Russia's embassies around the world, including in Afghanistan and Washington, D.C.
"We had an election and the intelligence community concluded Russia interfered in it," one FBI agent told BuzzFeed News. "How could we not investigate a suspicious financial transaction that contained a memo that said, 'finance election campaign 2016?' Given the climate and what was in that memo line it would be very irresponsible for us not to investigate. It's a good lead."
It is unclear how the money that was transferred was actually used, or if the "election campaign of 2016" is in fact referencing the U.S. election. "Seven nations had federal elections during the span when the funds were sent — including the Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, on Sept. 18, 2016," writes BuzzFeed News. "Russian embassies and diplomatic compounds opened polling stations for voters living abroad."
Still, there is plenty of room for intrigue: An unverified dossier alleging ties between President Trump and Moscow makes reference to Russian diplomatic staff "in key cities such as New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami" being rewarded for "relevant assets" with a "'pension' distribution system as cover" that paid out "tens of thousands of dollars," Business Insider's Natasha Bertrand notes. Read the full report, including details of how the memo was discovered, at BuzzFeed News. Jeva Lange