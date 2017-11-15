Seth Meyers calls out Donald Trump Jr. for being the 'dumbest member' of his family

President Trump is back in the United States after a trip to Asia that was rather unremarkable, Seth Meyers said on Tuesday's Late Night, except for "the time he taunted a nuclear-armed nation on Twitter and bro-ed out with Vladimir Putin."

While that was happening abroad, at home, Trump's inner circle was dealing with more fallout from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. It came out on Monday that Donald Trump Jr. communicated with WikiLeaks during the campaign, but that should come as no surprise to anyone who has been paying attention, Meyers said. "Don Jr. is the dumbest member of a family in which there is stiff competition," he quipped. "That family still hasn't finished a game of Trivial Pursuit they started in 1988."