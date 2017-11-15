Trump apparently wants to replace Rex Tillerson with Mike Pompeo

President Trump apparently wants CIA Director Mike Pompeo to be his next secretary of state, Politico reported Wednesday. Although Rex Tillerson — the current holder of the job — is not expected to leave his post imminently, rumors about a "Rexit" have circulated since this summer.
Tillerson has been frequently undercut by Trump during his tenure at the State Department, as the president has contradicted his public statements on diplomacy with North Korea and the diplomatic crisis in Qatar. Their relationship soured further after it was reported that Tillerson called the president "a f--king moron" after a meeting — rumors Tillerson deflected and did not exactly deny.
Trump is fond of Pompeo, and he reportedly uses his daily intelligence briefings to pick the CIA director's brain on a variety of topics and asks Pompeo to join him in other meetings. Last week, The Intercept reported that at the president's request, Pompeo met with a computer analyst who has claimed that the stolen Democratic National Committee emails believed to be hacked by Russians were actually leaked from within.
Although the CIA declined to comment on the story, Politico claims that Pompeo has told people close to him that he expects to receive — and would accept — an offer to become secretary of state. Tillerson has reportedly told friends that he wants to stay in the Cabinet through the end of the year.
Raj Shah, the White House's principal deputy press secretary, told Politico in a statement: "The president is very pleased with his entire national security team, which includes Secretary Tillerson and Director Pompeo." Kelly O'Meara Morales
President Trump may have tried to ban transgender people from the military, but the Pentagon seems to have another idea.
The Pentagon announced Wednesday that it would pay for an active-duty soldier's sex-reassignment surgery for the first time ever. In an statement shared by BuzzFeed News, a spokeswoman clarified the Pentagon's reasoning behind the move:
Pentagon confirms an active-duty military member received sex-reassignment surgery today, and it will pay for the procedure for the first time pic.twitter.com/4WQGnPDlhd
— Jon Passantino (@passantino) November 15, 2017
The surgery took place in a civilian hospital since military hospitals aren't capable of performing sex-reassignment surgeries. And because a doctor deemed the reassignment medically necessary, the Pentagon will pay for it.
A federal court partially struck down Trump's transgender ban in October, but the ban on using federal funds for reassignment surgeries was left standing. Still, the original ban exempted individuals who'd already begun sex-reassignment treatment — such as the soldier in this case. Kathryn Krawczyk
The city government of Phoenix picked up something rather extraterrestrial on its city cam around 8:30 p.m. local time Tuesday night:
Something BRILLIANT just flew across the Phoenix sky around 8:30 this evening! Check out what our Phoenix City Cam captured! Look to the right of this screen......#Meteor #Citycam #PHX pic.twitter.com/T3Zys30gXR
— City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) November 15, 2017
Naturally, some people jumped to the conclusion that it was definitely aliens:
If there is a ufo sighting or meteorite crash landing in North Phoenix I'm calling it I'm not a crazy person yet I saw it don't let them take me alive I know how to survive.
— General W.R. Monger (@connorfog) November 15, 2017
It's not a meteor, it's a UFO. Arizona is no stranger to alien and other worldly activity. https://t.co/GVq4L5bgPC
— Ilse Martinez (@Labrujaxbonita) November 15, 2017
Other people just wanted answers:
Okay, so about 1.5 to 2 hours ago we're driving north on Lake Mary Road south of Mormon Lake. The sky lit up like pre-dawn brightness, then there was a flash bright enough to light the trees. Anyone know #wtf that was? #Arizona
— Deborah Lee Soltesz (@dsoltesz) November 15, 2017
Saw what definitely looked like a plane crash 3 hrs ago in Phoenix. Not the only one who saw it, but can't find anything online outside of crazy UFO sightings. Rational explanations please reply. #PlaneCrash
— Tim Sylvester (@tsylvestermusic) November 15, 2017
There is a more logical and scientific explanation for the Phoenix light. Arizona's 12 News reports that the "Leonid meteor shower is active in November, and it is expected to peak later this week." The city government, too, tagged its video with the hashtag #Meteor.
That being said, 12 News does leave room for anyone who wants to believe: "It's not clear whether this flash was related to that meteor shower." Watch the strange Phoenix light again below. Jeva Lange
Did anyone else see this tonight in Phoenix, AZ? #meteor ? pic.twitter.com/SeJlZaP9tW
— LRC (@LRonanC) November 15, 2017
Watch Trump's top economic adviser learn firsthand that CEOs won't react to tax cuts as Republicans hope
At a Wall Street Journal CEO Council forum on Tuesday, John Bussey, a WSJ associate editor, asked the gathered top executives to raise their hands if they planned to use the huge corporate tax cut hurtling through Congress to increase capital investment, a key selling point for the tax bills from the White House and congressional Republicans. Almost no hands went up. "Why aren't the other hands up?" asked President Trump's top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, sitting on stage. Gerard Baker, WSJ editor-in-chief, echoed the question.
1. Tax-overhaul backers say corporate rate cut will encourage investment by businesses
2. During #wsjceocouncil interview with Gary Cohn, WSJ asks CEOs to raise hands if they'll boost investment if rates cut
3. Few CEOS raise hands
4. Cohn asks: "Why aren't the other hands up?" pic.twitter.com/5PI60NlW0A
— Tim Hanrahan (@TimJHanrahan) November 14, 2017
"Maybe the CEOs were tired," The Washington Post speculates. "Maybe they didn't hear the question." But in fact, there are serious reasons to doubt that companies would plow their extra money into new factories and equipment, or new hiring. As Trump points out, stock indices are already at record highs and companies are pulling in record profits, and if they aren't investing now, why would they start after tax cuts?
Secondly, the Post notes, in a survey of more than 300 executives at large U.S. corporations over the summer, most said they would use a tax windfall to pay down debt, buy back stock, or merge, with capital investment low on this list. Third, interest rates are rising, dampening the effects of tax cuts. When Axios asked economists about the GOP tax proposals, "we found little confidence that either the House or Senate proposals would boost GDP growth and wages, the stated aims."
So Cohn finding few takers for investment in a public forum might have been as telling as it was awkward. But at least he didn't ask them to clap. Peter Weber
It has been almost 30 years since a president's judicial picks were as overwhelmingly white and male as President Trump's have been, The Associated Press reports. Three of every four of Trump's picks are white men, while overall 91 percent are white and 81 percent male.
Trump's choices will shape America's federal courts for decades to come because they are lifetime appointments. Of his 58 nominees so far, 53 are white, three are Asian-American, one is Hispanic, and one is African-American, AP reports. Eleven are women. By comparison, under former President Barack Obama, nearly 42 percent of appointed judges were women and only 37 percent were white men.
Thirteen of Trump's nominees have been approved by the Senate so far. As Trump put it in a Cabinet meeting recently: "A big percentage of the court will be changed by this administration over a very short period of time." For The Week, Ryan Cooper calls the president's speedy appointments and Republicans' eyebrow-raising confirmations "a political lesson for Democrats … The point is to get your people in place, and a scandal or two is well worth enduring." Jeva Lange
President Trump spent Wednesday morning tweeting about "our successful trip to Asia," although many regional experts were not so quick to share his characterization. "The principal takeaway from Trump's big Asia trip: virtually zero progress on any issue that matters to the Americans," wrote the president of the Eurasia Group consultancy, Ian Bremmer. "Ultimately, that's the biggest win for China."
Trump is expected to further highlight his accomplishments this week in a speech, although Politico points out that ultimately no new measures were forged regarding North Korea and almost a dozen Asian countries collectively pressed forward on the Trans-Pacific Partnership without the U.S. And although Trump announced billions in new business deals, "most of those agreements were older, already agreed-upon, or only promises," The Associated Press writes.
Our great country is respected again in Asia. You will see the fruits of our long but successful trip for many years to come!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017
Additionally, Trump broke with his predecessors by avoiding confrontation with leaders on human rights records. "Trump's critics fear the president has been blinded by the constant flattery," Politico writes. "And they are aghast that the president didn't strike a stronger tone with China."
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) added that Trump "seemed far more interested in pomp and circumstance — red carpets, fancy meals, and the flattery of foreign leaders — than advancing American interests in a region that is increasingly looking to China for leadership." Jeva Lange
Roy Moore's girl problems in Alabama got worse when a New Yorker reporter found out that the GOP nominee for a Senate seat in Alabama was so notorious for hitting on teenage girls at the local mall in Gadsden, Alabama, when he was a 30-something assistant district attorney, he was banned from the mall. The punchlines practically write themselves, but The Late Show staff wrote them anyway, and Stephen Colbert delivered them Tuesday night. The audience had a pretty big reaction to his setup joke. "If you like that one, this is going to be a long 4 minutes," he said.
Colbert started the one-liners immediately and kept going. "The only place in the mall the girls were safe was Forever 21, because that is way too old for Roy Moore," he said. Noting that Moore liked to dress up to walk the mall alone, Colbert deadpanned: "Well, that's just Roy Moore's approach to romance: Put on your finest slacks and go a-food-courtin'." One girl said Moore met her at the Santa booth when she was a 14-year-old elf, so Colbert went there: "He hit on one of Santa's elves? Well, a true evangelical, he's putting the 'Christ!' back in Christmas." And he ended with a 1980s-style commercial for Gadsden Mall, with a very special selling point. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Tuesday night, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) released the latest version of the Senate tax bill, to be debated Wednesday morning in his committee. Along with eliminating the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate — which would free up more than $300 billion but also raise premiums by an average of 10 percent and result in 13 million fewer people with health insurance, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) — the new version of the bill permanently cuts the corporate tax rate to 20 percent, from 35 percent, while setting a 2026 expiration date on all tax cuts for individuals.
For the next eight years, the child tax credit would rise to $2,000 per child, from $1,000 now and $1,650 in an earlier version of the tax bill, and trim rates for upper-middle-income people by 0.5 or 1 percentage point. The bill would also trigger $25 billion in immediate Medicare cuts as well as $85 billion to $90 billion in other spending cuts, the CBO estimated, unless Congress votes separately to negate those cuts. The benefits for individuals expire at the end of 2025 so that Congress won't pay for the tax cuts with more than $1.5 trillion in deficit spending, to conform with Senate rules.
It's unclear how the changes will affect the bill's chances. Conservative Republicans will be pleased with zeroing out the individual mandate, but "the attack on former President Barack Obama's signature legislative achievement is likely to rule out the already slim possibility of support from Democrats, and the prospect of adding millions to the ranks of the uninsured could trouble moderate Republicans who voted down previous repeal efforts," The Washington Post reports. "Senators concerned about restraining national debt — long one of the top goals for the GOP — may also raise howls about the plan to sunset the individual income tax cuts in 2025. Congress is unlikely to allow a large tax increase on taxpayers at that point, which could mean a big hit to the deficit over the long run." Peter Weber