Suspected California gunman had been arrested for assaulting a woman and was out on bail

The suspected gunman who killed four people and wounded 10 others in Northern California on Tuesday was apparently out on bail and had been arrested in January for assault, SFGATE reported Wednesday. The shooting spree began near the shooter's home before he eventually stole two cars and drove around for 45 minutes shooting at random. Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told SFGATE that "this guy was bent on driving by residences and arbitrarily shooting at them."
On Tuesday, The Associated Press reported that the suspect's mother had posted bail for her son in January after he was charged with stabbing one of his neighbors. While Johnston would not provide the alleged gunman's identity, he did confirm that the suspect was arrested in January for assault involving a woman who later issued a restraining order against him. The woman in question was one of the first people killed in Tuesday's rampage.
People who knew the suspect had previously been suspicious of his behavior. The president of the local homeowners' association said that neighbors could "always hear him shooting. A lot of neighbors called. We would hear the shooting every day." Just one day before the shooting, police responded to a "domestic violence incident" involving the suspected shooter. The gunmen in the recent mass shootings in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and Las Vegas both had previous histories of domestic violence, which is not uncommon with mass shooters. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Update 1:42 p.m. ET: The Associated Press reported Wednesday afternoon that the assistant sheriff in Tehama County found the suspect's wife dead in her home, bringing the death toll to six, including the shooter.
After conquering the internet, Amazon is moving into the real world with its Amazon Go stores. But there's one last challenge preventing it from taking over the retail universe: families.
Amazon Go convenience stores eliminate the need for cashiers, instead tracking what customers pick up and charging them as they walk out the door. So far, the concept has worked in the Seattle prototype store, Bloomberg reports. A combination of the same sensing technology used in self-driving and a mobile app even sensed Amazon employees in Pikachu costumes grabbing snacks and drinks.
But couples shopping together and families with kids still fool the system: Amazon Go has no idea who to charge when two people leave together or when a child eats something in the store.
These technical difficulties have held Amazon Go back from opening to the public like it planned to do earlier this year. And these are just small convenience stores — analysts say there's a long way to go before this technology could work in an Amazon-owned Whole Foods, for instance.
This might explain why there's a Pokemon walking around your local Whole Foods. But it probably doesn't. Kathryn Krawczyk
An experimental patch aimed at reducing allergic reactions to peanuts has researchers excited about further trials, AFP reports. Phase two of testing involved monitoring three groups wearing Viaskin Peanut patches that dispensed different doses of peanut protein while a fourth group wore a placebo. The highest dosage of the protein helped half the patients; the placebo helped one quarter.
The sample size of the treatment groups was described by its lead, Hugh Sampson of Mount Sinai, as "relatively small," and a phase three will explore further responses to the highest dose patch.
DBV Technologies missed the primary endpoint for the Viaskin Peanut patch in October, which is "the bar that typically means the difference between a marketable drug and one that isn't," CNN Money reports. The company's stock dropped more than 50 percent after the result while a competitor working on a peanut allergy "vaccine" saw its stock jump 33 percent.
Around 2 percent of American children are allergic to peanuts and can experience anaphylactic shock from even minimal exposure to the nut.
Jeva Lange
Christopher Steele, the former British spy who authored the controversial dossier alleging Russia possesses compromising information about President Trump, believes the document is just 70 to 90 percent accurate, The Guardian reported Wednesday. Steele's assessment of his own work was reported on by Guardian journalist Luke Harding in his forthcoming book about Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.
In January, BuzzFeed News published the unverified dossier in full, which alleges that the Russian government has salacious information on Trump that could leave him vulnerable to pressure from the Kremlin. Steele reportedly told friends that reading the dossier would be "a life-changing experience" for anyone who did so. "I've been dealing with [Russia] for thirty years," Harding quotes Steele as saying. "Why would I invent this stuff?"
Harding's book claims that the FBI warned Steele weeks before the election to not go public with the information in the dossier. The dossier's most explosive allegations remain unverified, though parts of it have since been inadvertently confirmed by Trump campaign associates. Trump himself has called it "a disgrace" and "a sad commentary on politics in this country." Kelly O'Meara Morales
A severely ill death row inmate's execution was called off Wednesday after a prison team in Ohio spent 25 unsuccessful minutes searching for a vein in which they could start an IV. The inmate, Alva Campbell, "was stuck two times on his left arm, two times on his right arm, and one time on his right leg below the knee," writes The Columbus Dispatch. The execution was called off just after it appeared the IV in his right leg was inserted, Fox News reports, noting that it is only the third time in U.S. history that an execution has been stayed after the process already began.
Campbell, 69, suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and possibly lung cancer, and requires a walker, colostomy bag, and several daily breathing treatments, ABC News reports. On Tuesday, the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction confirmed plans to provide Campbell with a special pillow to prop him up in a semi-recumbent position so he would be able to breathe during the execution. His lawyers argued he was too ill for the IV injection and that his death could become a "spectacle" if guards attempted unsuccessfully to find useable veins. Campbell earlier lost a bid to be executed by firing squad due to questions about the legal procedure.
Campbell was sentenced to death after killing an 18-year-old sheriff's deputy, Charles Dials, in a 1997 carjacking on the way to a hearing on armed robbery charges. Campbell will return to death row and "likely have another execution date scheduled," The Columbus Dispatch reports. Jeva Lange
The Democratic director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Richard Cordray, will step down at the end of the month, The New York Times reports. Cordray was appointed by former President Barack Obama as the first director of the bureau, established as a part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street regulations, and his five-year term was not due to expire until the summer of 2018.
Cordray's job consists of "scour[ing] the financial marketplace for misbehavior like that of Wells Fargo, which CFPB fined $100 million for opening unauthorized accounts in what has become the bureau's signature enforcement action," CNBC writes. Despite the tension of his job under President Trump, Cordray insisted in a March interview that "I think that the independence of a consumer watchdog is very much worth fighting for. It's really important work."
Cordray is expected to run for governor in his home state of Ohio, although he didn't allude to his plans in an email to the agency's employees. "It has been a joy of my life to have the opportunity to serve our country as the first director of the consumer bureau by working alongside all of you here," he wrote. "I am confident that you will continue to move forward, nurture this institution we have built together, and maintain its essential value to the American public. And I trust that new leadership will see that value also and work to preserve it." Jeva Lange
With everything that's going on in the world today, you might be looking for an escape plan.
Luckily, astronomers just announced their discovery of planet Ross 128 b — an Earth-like rock that is just 11 light-years away.
Ross 128 b is about the size of Earth, and it's likely to have a similar surface temperature, CNN reports. It also orbits a red dwarf — a type of star that is more likely to harbor habitable planets because of its cool temperature.
The European Southern Observatory reported that Ross 128 b is the second-closest temperate planet to Earth, after Proxima b. And since both of these planets orbit quiet red dwarfs, astronomers are looking near similar stars to find more planets like Ross and Proxima.
So for now, consider Ross 128 b to be a backup to your backup plan — just in case Earth doesn't quite work out. Kathryn Krawczyk
The lawyer for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore disastrously bungled his defense of his client's alleged penchant for pursuing teenage girls during an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday.
Moore has defended himself against the allegations by claiming that he doesn't "remember ever dating any girl without the permission of her mother." Speaking to Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle, the hosts of Velshi & Ruhle, Moore's attorney Trenton Garmon abruptly cited Velshi's "background" to answer a question about why Moore would ask permission from girl's mothers if they weren't underage.
"Culturally speaking, I would say there's differences," Garmon said. "I looked up Ali's background there, and wow, that's awesome that you have got such a diverse background. Really cool to read through that."
A stunned Ruhle interrupted: "What does Ali's background have to do with dating a 14-year-old?"
"In other countries, there's arrangement through parents for what we would refer to as consensual marriage," Garmon said — but not before Ruhle interrupted him again.
"Ali's from Canada," she said. "Ali's from Canada." Watch below. Jeva Lange
Roy Moore's Attny. Trenton Garmon suggests Ali Velshi's "background" would help him understand why Moore would date underage women — @AliVelshi is from Canada pic.twitter.com/e061tiz9Nx
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 15, 2017