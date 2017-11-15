Cards Against Humanity is plotting to stymie Trump's wall

Cards Against Humanity has a plan to save humanity — or at least the United States.
The patently offensive game has unveiled its 2017 holiday promotion, ambitiously titled "Cards Against Humanity Saves America." To start, the Chicago-based company purchased a plot of land on the U.S.-Mexico border that it will divide between 150,000 buyers and potentially turn into a fight over eminent domain. The goal is to make it time-consuming and expensive for the government to build a wall on the land, as President Trump has promised.
And that's just day one.
For $15, buyers can help fund the project, and in return Cards Against Humanity will send them six holiday surprises. The gifts, as well as the rest of the game's initiatives, are still a mystery, but the 150,000 slots are already sold out. Every year, Cards Against Humanity unveils a holiday promotion, which included selling customers actual poop back in 2014.
The plan's first phase premiered in a documentary-style commemoration of the entire campaign, featuring a now-elderly "millennial" lauding how Cards Against Humanity saved the U.S. You can watch the whole video below. Kathryn Krawczyk
The lawyer for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore disastrously bungled his defense of his client's alleged penchant for pursuing teenage girls during an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday.
Moore has defended himself against the allegations by claiming that he doesn't "remember ever dating any girl without the permission of her mother." Speaking to Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle, the hosts of Velshi & Ruhle, Moore's attorney Trenton Garmon abruptly cited Velshi's "background" to answer a question about why Moore would ask permission from girl's mothers if they weren't underage.
"Culturally speaking, I would say there's differences," Garmon said. "I looked up Ali's background there, and wow, that's awesome that you have got such a diverse background. Really cool to read through that."
A stunned Ruhle interrupted: "What does Ali's background have to do with dating a 14-year-old?"
"In other countries, there's arrangement through parents for what we would refer to as consensual marriage," Garmon said — but not before Ruhle interrupted him again.
"Ali's from Canada," she said. "Ali's from Canada." Watch below. Jeva Lange
The suspected gunman who killed four people and wounded 10 others in Northern California on Tuesday was apparently out on bail and had been arrested in January for assault, SFGATE reported Wednesday. The shooting spree began near the shooter's home before he eventually stole two cars and drove around for 45 minutes shooting at random. Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told SFGATE that "this guy was bent on driving by residences and arbitrarily shooting at them."
On Tuesday, The Associated Press reported that the suspect's mother had posted bail for her son in January after he was charged with stabbing one of his neighbors. While Johnston would not provide the alleged gunman's identity, he did confirm that the suspect was arrested in January for assault involving a woman who later issued a restraining order against him. The woman in question was one of the first people killed in Tuesday's rampage.
People who knew the suspect had previously been suspicious of his behavior. The president of the local homeowners' association said that neighbors could "always hear him shooting. A lot of neighbors called. We would hear the shooting every day." Just one day before the shooting, police responded to a "domestic violence incident" involving the suspected shooter. The gunmen in the recent mass shootings in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and Las Vegas both had previous histories of domestic violence, which is not uncommon with mass shooters. Kelly O'Meara Morales
President Trump may have tried to ban transgender people from the military, but the Pentagon seems to have another idea.
The Pentagon announced Wednesday that it would pay for an active-duty soldier's sex-reassignment surgery for the first time ever. In an statement shared by BuzzFeed News, a spokeswoman clarified the Pentagon's reasoning behind the move:
The surgery took place in a civilian hospital since military hospitals aren't capable of performing sex-reassignment surgeries. And because a doctor deemed the reassignment medically necessary, the Pentagon will pay for it.
A federal court partially struck down Trump's transgender ban in October, but the ban on using federal funds for reassignment surgeries was left standing. Still, the original ban exempted individuals who'd already begun sex-reassignment treatment — such as the soldier in this case. Kathryn Krawczyk
The city government of Phoenix picked up something rather extraterrestrial on its city cam around 8:30 p.m. local time Tuesday night:
Naturally, some people jumped to the conclusion that it was definitely aliens:
Other people just wanted answers:
There is a more logical and scientific explanation for the Phoenix light. Arizona's 12 News reports that the "Leonid meteor shower is active in November, and it is expected to peak later this week." The city government, too, tagged its video with the hashtag #Meteor.
That being said, 12 News does leave room for anyone who wants to believe: "It's not clear whether this flash was related to that meteor shower." Watch the strange Phoenix light again below. Jeva Lange
President Trump apparently wants CIA Director Mike Pompeo to be his next secretary of state, Politico reported Wednesday. Although Rex Tillerson — the current holder of the job — is not expected to leave his post imminently, rumors about a "Rexit" have circulated since this summer.
Tillerson has been frequently undercut by Trump during his tenure at the State Department, as the president has contradicted his public statements on diplomacy with North Korea and the diplomatic crisis in Qatar. Their relationship soured further after it was reported that Tillerson called the president "a f--king moron" after a meeting — rumors Tillerson deflected and did not exactly deny.
Trump is fond of Pompeo, and he reportedly uses his daily intelligence briefings to pick the CIA director's brain on a variety of topics and asks Pompeo to join him in other meetings. Last week, The Intercept reported that at the president's request, Pompeo met with a computer analyst who has claimed that the stolen Democratic National Committee emails believed to be hacked by Russians were actually leaked from within.
Although the CIA declined to comment on the story, Politico claims that Pompeo has told people close to him that he expects to receive — and would accept — an offer to become secretary of state. Tillerson has reportedly told friends that he wants to stay in the Cabinet through the end of the year.
Raj Shah, the White House's principal deputy press secretary, told Politico in a statement: "The president is very pleased with his entire national security team, which includes Secretary Tillerson and Director Pompeo." Kelly O'Meara Morales
Watch Trump's top economic adviser learn firsthand that CEOs won't react to tax cuts as Republicans hope
At a Wall Street Journal CEO Council forum on Tuesday, John Bussey, a WSJ associate editor, asked the gathered top executives to raise their hands if they planned to use the huge corporate tax cut hurtling through Congress to increase capital investment, a key selling point for the tax bills from the White House and congressional Republicans. Almost no hands went up. "Why aren't the other hands up?" asked President Trump's top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, sitting on stage. Gerard Baker, WSJ editor-in-chief, echoed the question.
"Maybe the CEOs were tired," The Washington Post speculates. "Maybe they didn't hear the question." But in fact, there are serious reasons to doubt that companies would plow their extra money into new factories and equipment, or new hiring. As Trump points out, stock indices are already at record highs and companies are pulling in record profits, and if they aren't investing now, why would they start after tax cuts?
Secondly, the Post notes, in a survey of more than 300 executives at large U.S. corporations over the summer, most said they would use a tax windfall to pay down debt, buy back stock, or merge, with capital investment low on this list. Third, interest rates are rising, dampening the effects of tax cuts. When Axios asked economists about the GOP tax proposals, "we found little confidence that either the House or Senate proposals would boost GDP growth and wages, the stated aims."
So Cohn finding few takers for investment in a public forum might have been as telling as it was awkward. But at least he didn't ask them to clap. Peter Weber
It has been almost 30 years since a president's judicial picks were as overwhelmingly white and male as President Trump's have been, The Associated Press reports. Three of every four of Trump's picks are white men, while overall 91 percent are white and 81 percent male.
Trump's choices will shape America's federal courts for decades to come because they are lifetime appointments. Of his 58 nominees so far, 53 are white, three are Asian-American, one is Hispanic, and one is African-American, AP reports. Eleven are women. By comparison, under former President Barack Obama, nearly 42 percent of appointed judges were women and only 37 percent were white men.
Thirteen of Trump's nominees have been approved by the Senate so far. As Trump put it in a Cabinet meeting recently: "A big percentage of the court will be changed by this administration over a very short period of time." For The Week, Ryan Cooper calls the president's speedy appointments and Republicans' eyebrow-raising confirmations "a political lesson for Democrats … The point is to get your people in place, and a scandal or two is well worth enduring." Jeva Lange