Cards Against Humanity is plotting to stymie Trump's wall

Cards Against Humanity has a plan to save humanity — or at least the United States.

The patently offensive game has unveiled its 2017 holiday promotion, ambitiously titled "Cards Against Humanity Saves America." To start, the Chicago-based company purchased a plot of land on the U.S.-Mexico border that it will divide between 150,000 buyers and potentially turn into a fight over eminent domain. The goal is to make it time-consuming and expensive for the government to build a wall on the land, as President Trump has promised.

And that's just day one.

For $15, buyers can help fund the project, and in return Cards Against Humanity will send them six holiday surprises. The gifts, as well as the rest of the game's initiatives, are still a mystery, but the 150,000 slots are already sold out. Every year, Cards Against Humanity unveils a holiday promotion, which included selling customers actual poop back in 2014.