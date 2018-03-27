Archaeologists thought this sarcophagus was empty for 150 years. It wasn't.

From the time an Egyptian coffin arrived in a Sydney university museum 150 years ago, it was listed as empty — until it was opened last year.
Researchers were shocked to find human bones, bandages, and beads from a funeral shawl under the lid, BBC reported.
Most of the body was missing, likely destroyed by tomb raiders before its discovery. But it's more than the dirt and debris archaeologists expected to find in the 2,500-year-old sarcophagus. And because the bones are exposed, scientists can test them to uncover mysteries about ancient Egyptian diets and diseases — something they couldn't do with an untouched mummy, USA Today reported.
Hieroglyphics show the coffin was created for a priestess or worshipper named Mer-Neith-it-es, and the museum's curator assumes her body is the one inside. The museum will still try radiocarbon testing to identify who was in the coffin — because it doesn't need another 150-year-old mystery. Kathryn Krawczyk
The National Rifle Association on Tuesday acknowledged that it "accepts foreign donations," but said that those donations don't go toward election work, NPR reports. All of the money is raised and spent "within the bounds of the law," the gun rights advocacy organization insisted in a letter sent to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee.
Federal investigators are looking into what role the NRA played, if any, in Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election. NPR reports that Wyden sent a letter to the NRA earlier this month, asking for clarity in whether the NRA has ever received contributions from foreign entities or individuals.
"While we do receive some contributions from foreign individuals and entities, those contributions are made directly to the NRA for lawful purposes," the NRA's general counsel John C. Frazer responded, in a letter obtained by NPR. "Our review of our records has found no foreign donations in connection with a United States election, either directly or through a conduit."
However, NPR notes, the NRA also acknowledged that it moves money between its political work account and other, less regulated accounts. The NRA wrote that transfers are made "as permitted by law," but it is near impossible to track exactly how donations to the organization are spent.
The NRA has been under increased scrutiny since a McClatchy report revealed that the FBI is investigating whether a top Russian banker funneled money to the gun advocacy group to lobby for President Trump. The NRA told Wyden that none of its foreign donations were "connected with Russia." Read more at NPR. Summer Meza
He tried Mexico. He tried a congressional spending bill.
But President Trump couldn't get either one to fully pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall, so he's quietly asking the military to do it.
To advisers and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), Trump has mentioned that the Pentagon could fund the wall because it's a "national security risk," anonymous sources told The Washington Post.
The spending bill passed last week only funded $1.6 billion of the $25 billion Trump wanted for the wall. But the Pentagon got about $700 billion, and Trump has suggested funneling that money to wall construction through a tweet and conversations with White House officials, per the Post.
Because of the $700 & $716 Billion Dollars gotten to rebuild our Military, many jobs are created and our Military is again rich. Building a great Border Wall, with drugs (poison) and enemy combatants pouring into our Country, is all about National Defense. Build WALL through M!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018
Wall construction is still in the works, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Tuesday. But Trump would still need Congress to act to be able to use the 2018 or 2019 defense budget for the wall, and with Democrats fighting it every step of the way, officials told the Post that probably won't happen. Kathryn Krawczyk
A tax dispute in Canada has turned into a referendum on history.
Alexander Graham Bell's descendants have accused a tax adjudicator of bias after he suggested Bell isn't solely responsible for inventing the telephone, Canada's National Post reported.
Bell's family claimed the inventor's Nova Scotia estate, which they still own, was overvalued in a recent tax assessment. But when they appealed the evaluation, they received a decision from Bell denier and tax adjudicator Raffi Balmanoukian.
"I confess I am not a fan of [Bell's] claim to fame," Balmanoukian added into his denial, prompting the Bell family to accuse him of bias in the case.
Balmanoukian shared his support for Antonio Meucci, an Italian-American immigrant who designed a "talking telegraph" in 1849 and filed his caveat — the step before a patent — in 1871, per the Library of Congress. But Meucci wasn't financially able to renew the caveat, and Bell filed his telephone patent in 1876.
In his decision against the Bell estate, Balmanoukian wrote that if Meucci "had renewed his patent office caveat for his 'sound telegraph' this appeal may not have been before me today."
The U.S. backed up Balmanoukian's 142-year-old grudge in 2002 with a House resolution honoring his contributions to the telephone's invention and implying Bell couldn't have done it without Meucci's start.
But Canada fired back just weeks later, as a parliamentarian literally called for the speaker to "inform the U.S. Congress that indeed, yes, Virginia, Alexander Graham Bell did invent the telephone."
Hey, Canada? Pettiness is calling, and it's for you. Kathryn Krawczyk
NASA has been working on its new deep-space observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope, since 1996. Envisioned as a successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, the project is intended to peer even deeper into the farthest reaches of space, and "make the next giant leap" for us to understand how the universe works, Scientific American reported.
Such a large project has, of course, run into its fair share of hurdles over the decades. Its proposed launch date has been pushed back twice in just the past year — previously slated for October 2018, it was first delayed to spring 2019 last September, and then to May 2020 on Tuesday, Space reported. And it's running into an even scarier problem: It's quickly outgrowing its budget estimations.
At the turn of the century, NASA expected the observatory to cost about $1 billion, The Verge reported. By 2010, it had already spent $4.5 billion, stemming from similar delays in its launch time. In 2011, the project was reorganized, with a new launch date in 2018, and Congress allotted a budget of $8.8 billion to get there. But with these new delays, the program is likely to exceed its budget again, which would require Congress to reauthorize the project.
Even with all these setbacks, astronomers are optimistic about the eventual success of the James Webb Space Telescope. Because of the massive amounts of money already invested in the project, it's "too big to fail," Scientific American reported. NASA has pledged to take as much time as necessary to get JWST up and running — hopefully with no more delays or setbacks.
Read more about the program at The Verge. Shivani Ishwar
Sacramento police officers muted their body cameras just moments after shooting and killing an unarmed black man last week, sparking a renewed debate over how the devices should be used to hold law enforcement accountable.
Stephon Clark was fatally shot on March 18, after police chased him into his grandmother's backyard. Police officers fired at him 20 times, and body cameras captured one officer shouting "gun," apparently mistaking a cell phone in Clark's hand for a firearm. While the officers walk away from Clark to the street, one can be heard saying "Hey, mute," before the audio on both body cameras goes silent.
Clark's family plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit and has criticized the decision to mute the cameras, saying it demonstrates an effort to cover up details of the incident. Others, like Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams, protest the lack of regulation around police body cameras in general. "Why was the audio turned off after the shooting? What was the protocol for turning off the audio?" Williams asked at a Monday press conference, calling for the Sacramento police department to revise its camera policies.
Sacramento law enforcement is investigating why the two officers muted the cameras, but said there were "various reasons" why it may have been appropriate, NBC News reports. The department's policy on body cameras does not offer any specific protocol on muting audio. Additionally, no federal laws exist regarding proper use of body cameras, and prior instances of muting have drawn scrutiny.
The California Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it would step in to oversee the investigation into Clark's death. Summer Meza
Walmart is removing Cosmopolitan from the check-out lines, apparently because of the #MeToo movement
Walmart stores will be removing Cosmopolitan magazines from the check-out lines of all 5,000 stores across the country, USA Today reports, with the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) claiming the move is tied to the ongoing #MeToo movement. "You can go through and buy your groceries with your family knowing you don't have to be exposed to this graphic and often degrading and offensive material," said Haley Halverson, NCOSE's vice president of advocacy and outreach, during a Facebook live session.
You can still buy Cosmopolitan at Walmart stores, but they will be moved "in isolation" to the magazine racks, Halverson confirmed.
"This is one less drop of hyper-sexualized media that is going to be bombarding people in their everyday lives, which does make a difference, especially in this #MeToo culture that we're living in, where we really want a culture that will respect women and ensure their dignity is understood," Halverson went on.
Not everyone agreed with the move. "Neither #Walmart nor the #NationalCenteronSexualExploitation appears to know what the #MeToo movement IS, nor understand the difference between sexuality & exploitation," tweeted "cultural sexologist" Carol Queen. Read Lauren Hansen's argument for the sneakily progressive feminism of Cosmopolitan here at The Week. Jeva Lange
As you might have heard, President Trump is apparently having a tiny bit of trouble finding lawyers who want to represent him in the Russia case. In an effort to help the president out, a clever Craigslist user posted a help-wanted ad Tuesday afternoon titled "SEEKING LEAD ATTORNEY FOR DIFFICULT CLIENT."
omg, someone put up a Craigslist ad in DC titled 'SEEKING LEAD ATTORNEY FOR DIFFICULT CLIENT' https://t.co/yJI8HQnKF8 pic.twitter.com/2r0Ry6x8QR
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) March 27, 2018
The job description says the poster is looking for a lawyer "to represent [a] client involved in an ongoing Federal investigation" and adds that a "[w]orking knowledge of social media, especially Twitter is a plus, as is a better than average knowledge of the adult film industry and a collection of Playboy magazines from 1985-2010." Additionally, potential applicants "[m]ust look the part — Gregory Peck or Tommy Lee Jones type. Prior appearances on Fox News a huge plus."
So what exactly would this gig pay? "Client is a hugely wealthy man," assures the ad's compensation section. "Hugely successful. Everyone says it." Check out the brilliant ad at Craigslist here. Jeva Lange