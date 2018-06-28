Serena Williams gets drug-tested far more than other tennis players. This time, an anti-doping official showed up at her house.
Serena Williams is trying to enjoy motherhood out of the limelight, but drug testers just won't leave her alone.
A U.S. Anti-Doping Agency officer apparently showed up at the tennis star's Florida home on June 14 for an unannounced drug test, sources tell Deadspin. It would've been Williams' sixth test this year — far more than any other tennis players have faced, per CBS Sports.
Williams earned a No. 25 seed for the upcoming Wimbledon on Wednesday, shattering the precedent of maternity leave stripping women players of a seeding spot. Williams was recovering from a hip injury that pulled her from the French Open and preparing for Wimbledon when the test attempt happened.
The drug tester apparently arrived around 8:30 a.m. to test Williams, Deadspin says. Williams wasn't home, but the official insisted on waiting for her to return. After a confrontation, the official left without administering a test.
American women far above Williams' 183rd world ranking have been tested twice at most this year, as have American men, CBS Sports says. And Williams isn't happy about it. On May 21, she noted on Twitter that she was tested twice in one week — even though at the time, she was ranked 454th in the world:
And...... just like that anti doping is here ....again... second time this week. proud to participate to keep the sport clean. Even if they do test me at my current ranking of 454 in the world. Two times every week #BeingSerena
— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 21, 2018
Williams apparently called Women's Tennis Association CEO Steve Simon to complain about the June 14 test, Deadspin says. Williams has never failed a doping test in her 23-year career, and she'll keep complying with as many tests as needed, her spokeswoman told Deadspin — but she'll also keep questioning this "invasive and targeted" system. Kathryn Krawczyk
President Trump apparently has a friend who has hired former prisoners, most of whom turned out to be pretty good employees.
Then again, it could be two friends, judging by how Trump has changed the facts of this story in a month:
Here is how Trump told the same story precisely six weeks apart. pic.twitter.com/SaynyLrDLm
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 29, 2018
Notably, this isn't a story Trump threw around at a Mar-a-Lago party, decided wasn't getting enough laughs, and embellished to impress some celebrity who stopped by for dinner. These two stories come from remarks at two different White House events.
The first, where Trump's pal hired three prisoners but one was a dud, comes from May 18's prison reform summit. The second, where Trump insinuates seven out of 10 ain't bad, was told Friday at the six-month celebration of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Break these humans down to a ratio like the president did, and you've got a 66 percent success rate upgraded to 70 percent. What a deal! Kathryn Krawczyk
Former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who has already been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for molesting his patients, is now additionally being charged on six counts of sexual assault in Texas, NBC News reported Friday.
His previous conviction came from Michigan, where he worked as a doctor at Michigan State University, but an ongoing investigation of a Texas training center has found more evidence of wrongdoing. Officials are scrutinizing the Karolyi Ranch, which was used by USA Gymnastics, but said that the owners of the center would not be criminally charged. One other trainer, Debbie Van Horn, was charged with one count of sexual assault, stemming from accusations from six former patients. Read more at NBC News. Summer Meza
Prisons in the U.S. are often used as recruiting grounds for sex traffickers, an investigation by The Guardian found Friday.
Traffickers and pimps target incarcerated women by posting their bail, making the women indebted to them, or by financially supporting them through their time in prison, often creating an obligation of loyalty. Inmates' personal information is posted publicly online, and anyone can send money to any inmate. For vulnerable women who have no other place to turn, the recruiting pushes them into sex work, the investigation found.
To identify victims, traffickers sometimes employ women who are also in prison, who scout potential inmates who could be groomed and recruited. Women recall receiving letters from pimps who woo them with promises of financial and emotional security upon release, and describe feeling like there was no choice but to go along with the trafficker at the end of their sentence.
"[The pimps] bail you out and when you walk out of jail that's it, you owe them," one trafficking survivor told The Guardian. "You'll do anything not to go back to jail, and so you go out and you have to work it off — and more than likely, you're then never getting away from this man. He's got you now." Many women say that they were arrested for crimes they committed while under the control of a trafficker, further entrenching the cycle.
"Some of the most vulnerable, high-risk individuals in our society," says Nicole Bell, a trafficking survivor and anti-trafficking advocate, "are just trapped in a continuous loop of abuse and exploitation." Read more at The Guardian. Summer Meza
This upcoming Little Women adaptation couldn't have bigger stars.
Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, and Timothée Chalamet are all in talks to join the film, which will likely be directed by Greta Gerwig, Variety first reported. If all goes according to plan, this will be Ronan and Chalamet's second Gerwig picture; both had breakout roles in last year's Lady Bird. This would be Gerwig's first directing gig since.
This is just the latest of several adaptations of Louisa May Alcott's novel, which tells the Civil War-era story of four sisters and their mother. Who will play which role is still up in the air, but sources tell Variety that actresses will soon audition to play Beth opposite Stone.
All four stars have just finished filming highly anticipated projects, per The Hollywood Reporter. Streep appears in Big Little Lies' second season, Stone stars in The Favourite, Ronan joins Margot Robbie in Mary Queen of Scots, and Chalamet stars with Steve Carell in Beautiful Boy. Kathryn Krawczyk
MIT wants to help you listen to your stomach.
No, it won't project the grumbles you get before your lunch break. Instead, this team of scientists has created a "FitBit for your stomach" to monitor your gastrointestinal system, lead researcher Canan Dagdeviren tells Stat.
These so-called "conformable decoders" are packaged inside a pill and swallowed by a patient, Stat reports. The pill dissolves, and an embedded device latches to the stomach lining. It can then start transmitting messages, revealing how your stomach behaves when you're stressed, eating, or sleeping.
The device powers itself on heartbeats and other organ movements using a form of electrical energy Pierre Curie first discovered in the 1800s. And since it conforms to the stomach wall, the decoder can likely stay in the body indefinitely, Dagdeviren told Stat. Eventually, it could be used to diagnose gastrointestinal issues.
Watch a video explaining the device below, and read more about it at Stat. Kathryn Krawczyk
Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria will soon lose FEMA housing, but lawmakers are pushing for an extension
Senate Democrats are asking federal officials not to send hurricane victims back to Puerto Rico just yet.
The Federal Emergency Management Administration has provided temporary housing for Puerto Ricans affected by September's Hurricane Maria, but that aid is scheduled to end Saturday. The Hill reports that Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) initiated a letter with other lawmakers to urge FEMA to grant a 60-day extension.
"If the administration refuses to extend [Transitional Shelter Assistance] or activate the [Disaster Housing Assistance] program, it will be knowingly placing families at risk of homelessness," reads the letter. TSA has paid for lodging for thousands of Puerto Ricans who lost their homes in the hurricane, but about 5,000 people still don't have electricity or repaired houses. Regardless, FEMA's aid will come to an end, after Puerto Rico's governor successfully sought an extension back in May.
Activating the Disaster Housing Assistance Program is one way that lawmakers think the government could provide a longer-term solution for Puerto Ricans who have "few resources to get back on their feet," but FEMA has argued against Puerto Rico's need for DHAP, saying it is "not necessary" and "not cost-effective." The Democratic senators said that FEMA has "yet to complete the mission of ensuring the safety of hundreds of displaced American families across the country," and requested that an extension be granted until aid money is dispersed across the island. Read more at The Hill. Summer Meza
What began as a prank call to the White House on comedian John Melendez's Stuttering John Podcast quickly developed into a distressing lesson on just how easy it is to fool the Trump administration. By the end of the podcast, the jokesters — who had been impersonating a made-up British assistant named "Sean Moore" and New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez (D) — actually received a phone call back from the president while he was on Air Force One. While it seems almost too good to be true, Politico's Annie Karni confirms that the White House "has been scrambling this morning to figure out how this happened."
Melendez is best known for his work on The Howard Stern Show and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and he has met with President Trump as a result a number of times over the years. After failing to get through to Trump on Wednesday while recording his podcast, Melendez called the White House switchboard back claiming instead to be Menendez's British assistant. The operator told "the senator's assistant" that Trump was busy giving a speech, so Melendez gave him his cell phone number for a return call. While the Southern California area code raised suspicions, Melendez explained it away by claiming he was on vacation — and was subsequently cleared by a number of White House aides, including senior adviser Jared Kushner.
"This is how easy it is to infiltrate the administration," Melendez boasts before playing the audio. "Probably any administration. And if you think the KGB — I mean, this could be Russia doing it."
Listen to the whole saga — including Trump's conversation with a man he believes is Menendez, the New Jersey senator — below. Jeva Lange