Millions of artifacts potentially destroyed in Brazil museum fire

You probably first heard of Wisconsin Democrat Randy Bryce — AKA @IronStache — after he released a moving ad declaring his long-shot bid against House Speaker Paul Ryan (Wis.) in June. In the months since, Ryan has announced his retirement, and Republican Bryan Steil has moved in as the frontrunner for the seat, but Bryce's talent for effective ads has not waned.

The difference is, this time around Bryce has made an "ad" for his opponent. At least that's the idea behind the video he put out on Sunday: "Paul Ryan's handpicked replacement … just released three minutes of silent B roll footage in hopes a right wing Super PAC would use it to make an ad for him," tweeted Bryce. "They haven't made one yet, so we made one for them. Presenting: The Life of Bryan."

Unfortunately, it probably is not quite the ad Steil was hoping for. Watch below. Jeva Lange