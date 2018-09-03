Millions of artifacts potentially destroyed in Brazil museum fire

A fire that broke out in Brazil's oldest museum on Sunday night is believed to have destroyed many of the 20 million items in its collection, The Guardian reports. The National Museum, in Rio de Janeiro, is 200 years old, and scholars had complained for years about its underfunding and desperate need for repairs.
One of Brazil’s premier history museums, a 200-year-old Rio institution containing 20 million artifacts, is burning down after decades of neglect. It’s a perfect, agonizing metaphor and the news makes me want to curl up in a ball and weep. https://t.co/kO2Vwxxmbp https://t.co/rNbkaGH7du
— Rachel Glickhouse (@Riogringa) September 3, 2018
The fire "is an unbearable catastrophe," said Luiz Duarte, a vice-director of the museum. "It is 200 years of this country's heritage. It is 200 years of memory. It is 200 years of science. It is 200 years of culture, of education." The museum's collection included priceless items such as Egyptian artifacts, the oldest human skeleton in the Americas, and the largest meteorite ever found in Brazil. Jeva Lange
The Democrat running for Paul Ryan's seat took his opponent's 'B roll footage' and turned it into a brutally hilarious silent movie
You probably first heard of Wisconsin Democrat Randy Bryce — AKA @IronStache — after he released a moving ad declaring his long-shot bid against House Speaker Paul Ryan (Wis.) in June. In the months since, Ryan has announced his retirement, and Republican Bryan Steil has moved in as the frontrunner for the seat, but Bryce's talent for effective ads has not waned.
The difference is, this time around Bryce has made an "ad" for his opponent. At least that's the idea behind the video he put out on Sunday: "Paul Ryan's handpicked replacement … just released three minutes of silent B roll footage in hopes a right wing Super PAC would use it to make an ad for him," tweeted Bryce. "They haven't made one yet, so we made one for them. Presenting: The Life of Bryan."
Unfortunately, it probably is not quite the ad Steil was hoping for. Watch below. Jeva Lange
Paul Ryan’s handpicked replacement, Bryan Steil, just released three minutes of silent B roll footage in hopes a right wing Super PAC would use it to make an ad for him.
They haven't made one yet, so we made one for them.
Presenting: “The Life of Bryan” pic.twitter.com/woSqXTkmcW
— Randy Bryce (@IronStache) September 2, 2018
A busy Labor Day weekend is capping a record summer travel season, The Dallas Morning News reports.
An estimated 16.5 million people are flying over the week running from last Wednesday through Tuesday, Sept. 4. That's a 3.5 percent increase over the same week last year — an extra 79,000 passengers per day — and a record. Travel demands have hit all-time highs this year, with 20 of the 25 busiest days at U.S. airports, measured by passenger volume, and Thanksgiving and Christmas travel rushes still to come.
"We had an all-time high passenger volume in 2017," said John Heimlich, chief economist at industry group Airlines for America, and all signs point "to another record year for 2018." Jeva Lange
A Myanmar judge on Monday sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison over charges related to their coverage of the massacre of members of the country's Rohingya Muslim minority, Quartz reports. The journalists, Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were convicted of violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act. They said they were framed by police who planted classified documents on them.
"I have no fear," Wa Lone said after the verdict. "I have not done anything wrong." Reuters editor-in-chief Stephen J. Adler called the sentencing "a major step backward in Myanmar's transition to democracy."
Supporters of the journalists have called on Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a democracy activist once jailed in the same prison, to use her influence to get them amnesty. Jeva Lange
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) was laid to rest Sunday afternoon at the U.S. Naval Academy beside his classmate and lifelong friend, Adm. Chuck Larson, The Associated Press reports.
McCain, 81, died just over a week ago, and his funeral, attended by three former presidents, was held on Saturday. The ceremony on Sunday was described as small and private; McCain's casket was brought to its final resting place, with a view of the Severn River, by a horse-drawn caisson, and the American flag over it was folded and given to Cindy McCain.
Today Senator John S. McCain III was laid to rest during a private ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy. Fair winds and following seas Sir, we have the watch. pic.twitter.com/5uE9DSgT6a
— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) September 2, 2018
Sen. McCain graduated from the Naval Academy in 1958, and he wrote in his memoir that he wished to be buried next to Larson, who died in 2014, "near where it began." Jeva Lange
Meghan McCain's 'direct' eulogy was exactly her dad's style, say Lindsey Graham and Joe Lieberman
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.) visited CNN's State of the Union Sunday to reminisce about the third of their "three amigos," the late Sen. John McCain, and to discuss the impassioned eulogy and implicit critique of President Trump delivered by his daughter Meghan.
"She is her father's daughter," Graham said. "If you say something bad about her dad, you will know it, whether you're the janitor or the president of the United States. She is grieving for the father she adored. I think most Americans understand that, and I am just so proud of the young lady she has become."
"Yesterday, I was a very proud 'uncle.' ... By the nature of his life, she is called on to make a very public, global statement," Lieberman argued. "She did it magnificently, and she did it the way her dad would want her to do it. And, you know what, she was direct — the way John was."
Watch the full interview below. Bonnie Kristian
Senate Democrats on Sunday slammed the Trump administration's decision to withhold more than 100,000 pages on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's record, citing executive privilege.
"If we're lucky, we will see 6 percent of all of the documents that could be produced to reflect on Kavanaugh's position on issues," Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said on Fox News Sunday. "[President Trump] is saying and the White House is saying, 'The American people have no right to know.'"
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) likewise said on Meet the Press that it "isn't normal [that] we are not able to see 100,000 documents ... because the administration has said we can't see them."
Klobuchar noted that there are an additional 148,000 documents that have been shared with senators but not made public, adding that "you could ask some very interesting questions about these documents, that I'm unable to even say because I'm not able to make them public." Watch a clip of her comments below. Bonnie Kristian
WATCH: Sen. @AmyKlobuchar tells Chuck there are some "very interesting questions" about the Brett Kavanaugh records that the Trump administration is withholding. #MTP
KLOBUCHAR: "It would strongly bolster the arguments that I could make," on whether Kavanaugh is qualified. pic.twitter.com/ECpFncuNz3
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 2, 2018
President Trump is pleased with his sometime (quick) golf buddy, Tiger Woods.
Last Sunday, the pro golfer offered a tepid non-condemnation of Trump, saying "we all must respect the office" of the president, and then dodged a question about race relations by explaining he was "really hungry." This Sunday, Trump posted a tweet about it which also listed his other black friends:
Tiger Woods showed great class in the way he answered the question about the Office of the Presidency and me. Now they say the so-called “left” is angry at him. So sad, but the “center & right” loves Tiger, Kanye, George Foreman, Jim Brown & so many other greats, even more.......
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2018
West has repeatedly expressed enthusiasm for Trump; Foreman has dubbed Trump a "good president;" and both Foreman and Brown have taken the president's side in his beef with pro athletes who kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and systemic racism. (Dennis Rodman no doubt feels left out.)
In a second post, Trump repeated his frequent claim to have pushed the black unemployment rate to record lows:
....The fact is that African/American unemployment is now the lowest in the history of our country. Same with Asian, Hispanic and almost every other group. The Democrats have been all talk and no action. My Administration has already produced like no other, and everyone sees it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2018
African-American unemployment has actually been "steadily declining since March 2010," when it was 16.8 percent, Fortune writes, and "while Trump was in office, it decreased by one point — keeping up a trend that had already been in place." Bonnie Kristian