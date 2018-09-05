Trump says Nike is getting 'absolutely killed' after Kaepernick ad

President Trump slammed the NFL and Nike on Twitter on Wednesday morning, saying the sportswear company is getting "absolutely killed" for its new advertisement featuring Colin Kaepernick.
Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018
Trump's tweet comes two days after Nike announced the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback as one of the faces of its 30th anniversary "Just Do It" ad campaign. The decision won the support of NBA star LeBron James — also a Nike athlete — who ended a speech Tuesday night by saying, "I stand with Nike, all day, every day," Bleacher Report writes. But the company has seen social media backlash since the Kaepernick announcement, with the hashtags #BoycottNike and #JustBurnIt trending on Twitter, Bloomberg reports.
Trump remained relatively quiet in the immediate aftermath of the ad announcement, but he told The Daily Caller on Tuesday that he thinks the ad sends a "terrible message." He has also consistently railed against NFL players who kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality — the movement Kaepernick started — calling them "sons of bitches" and saying they should be fired.
Of course, it wasn't the protests that ultimately ruined football for Trump. Way back in 2014, the president blamed his "magnificent imagination" for making NFL games seem "boring." Marianne Dodson
Are NFL games getting boring or is it just my magnificent imagination? In any event, I'm just not watching them much anymore!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2014
The New York Times published a stunning essay Wednesday, authored by an anonymous official within the Trump administration who said they are part of a cadre of White House officials who "are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of [the president's] agenda and his worst inclinations." The op-ed's author, whose identity the Times said "is known to us" but was left unrevealed because their "job would be jeopardized by its disclosure," further alleged that some of President Trump's Cabinet officials discussed invoking the 25th Amendment in the early days of the administration "given the instability" they saw from the president.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders excoriated the piece's anonymous author in a response statement Wednesday, calling the writer a "gutless anonymous source." "The individual behind this piece has chosen to deceive, rather than support, the duly elected president of the United States," Sanders inveighed. "This coward should do the right thing and resign."
Sanders also, in perhaps an unsurprising move, noted that "nearly 62 million people voted for [Trump] in 2016, earning him 306 electoral college votes — versus 232 for his opponent." "None of them voted for a gutless, anonymous source to the failing New York Times," she continued. Trump's own response to the op-ed came in real-time during a photo op with sheriffs from around the country, where he called the piece's publication a "disgrace." See a clip of Trump's reaction here, or read Sanders' full statement — which also attacks the "liberal media" — below. Kimberly Alters
NEW: Sarah Sanders on anonymous NYT op-ed: “This coward should do the right thing and resign.” pic.twitter.com/F4RPcjQDnZ
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) September 5, 2018
President Trump was attending an event with sheriffs from across the country Wednesday when he heard that an anonymous administration official had written a scathing op-ed about internal White House "resistance" to his agenda. That didn't stop him from letting his criticism about "the dishonest media" fly.
"This is what we have to deal with, you know, the dishonest media," he said. "It's really a disgrace." Deciding that denouncing The New York Times for publishing the piece wasn't enough, Trump swiveled to face the cameras. "Nobody has done what this administration has done in terms of getting things passed, and getting things through," he said.
He continued by slamming the anonymous source, who he said was "probably failing, and probably here for all the wrong reasons." He also said the Times was failing, asserting that "if I weren't here, I believe The New York Times probably wouldn't even exist." And someday, when he leaves office, he said, the Times, CNN, "and all of these phony media outlets will be out of business, folks, because there will be nothing to write." Watch the moment below, via BuzzFeed News. Summer Meza
Trump responding to today's NYT oped: "So when you tell me about some anonymous source within the administration, probably who's failing and probably here for all the wrong reasons, now, and "The New York Times" is failing." pic.twitter.com/0zpEG0DO5L
— Jim Dalrymple II (@Dalrymple) September 5, 2018
After The New York Times published an anonymous op-ed written by a current "senior official in the Trump administration" on Wednesday, readers rushed to decipher and deduce who the mysterious author might be.
Who would be so bold as to write that they are part of an internal "resistance" working to thwart President Trump's agenda? Could it be White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, tired of her relentless public defense of the president? Perhaps her husband, George Conway, a vocal critic of Trump's, wrote the op-ed and "fired it off from Kellyanne's email account," one communications official suggested.
A Twitter poll from Weekly Standard writer John McCormack had several officials in fierce competition — with 173 votes, 25 percent said first daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump wrote it, while another 32 percent voted for U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.
Who would go so far as to call Trump "impetuous, adversarial, petty, and ineffective?" Washington Post reporter Ishaan Tharoor said the "growing consensus" was that National Security Adviser John Bolton penned the piece, which could explain why the Times characterized the author as a "he" and why the op-ed chose to highlight Trump's handling of his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Until Times investigators "unearth the identity of an author [their colleagues] have sworn to protect with anonymity," as reporter Jodi Kantor said, or until the unnamed official resigns and steps forward, read the op-ed for yourself at The New York Times to make your best guess. Summer Meza
Big Tech had another big Capitol Hill moment Wednesday, as Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addressed the Senate Intelligence Committee on how they're combating Russian interference in American elections. Dorsey later joined the House to testify on Twitter's content monitoring. Here are three noteworthy moments from the hearings. Kathryn Krawczyk
1. Google didn't show up, and lawmakers were very bitter about it. Senators specifically requested Google co-founder Larry Page appear alongside Dorsey and Sandberg on Wednesday, but Google denied that request, instead telling TechCrunch its chief legal officer would be in D.C. to deliver written testimony and briefly address committee members. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) suggested Google was missing because they are "arrogant," and the company's seat remained noticeably empty.
Sen. Rubio: “...maybe it’s because they are arrogant.” Here’s the empty chair for Google at Senate Intel hearing. The company declined to send its CEO or cofounder. pic.twitter.com/WOVGBoWXZk
— Jo Ling Kent (@jolingkent) September 5, 2018
2. Sandberg borrowed a line from White House counselor Kellyanne Conway to tell Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) how Facebook addresses real users intentionally spreading falsities. Sandberg said if third-party fact checkers mark a post as false, its distribution is "dramatically decrease[d]." Users who have shared or are about to share an article are alerted and, "importantly, we show related articles next to that so people can see alternative facts," Sandberg said.
3. Alex Jones wanted to question why his conspiracy-spewing site Infowars was banned from Facebook, made it into the Senate hearing, and quarreled with Rubio in a hallway. Fellow alt-right personality Laura Loomer stood up to protest during Dorsey's House hearing, but auctioneer and Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.) shut her down in the best way possible.
Oh man, Rep Billy Long, a former auctioneer, spoke over Lara Loomer as she tried to protest the @Jack hearing in the House, using his auctioneers voice: pic.twitter.com/5FZXn437Lz
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 5, 2018
Each planet in our solar system has its own weird quirk — Venus' poisonous atmosphere, Saturn's rings, or Mars' potential to harbor human life. In a new study published in the journal Nature, scientists have discovered something strange about Jupiter as well.
Jupiter, like Earth, has a magnetic field. But unlike Earth's, Jupiter's magnetic field isn't relatively symmetrical. Instead, its northern hemisphere and southern hemisphere have magnetic fields that look nothing alike, Gizmodo reported. Where Earth's magnetic field points pretty much straight up and down, like a bar magnet, Jupiter's magnetic field is more like "someone took a bar magnet, bent it in half, and splayed it at both ends," Science News explained.
"It's a baffling puzzle," said the study's lead author, Harvard Ph.D. student Kimberly Moore. But it might have something to do with the different compositions of Earth and Jupiter. On Earth, the magnetic field is created by the liquid iron that composes part of our planet's core — but we have no idea what Jupiter's core is made of, or if it has anything to do with the planet's magnetic field. Instead, scientists theorize that Jupiter's magnetic field is caused by the presence of metallic hydrogen among its gaseous structure, Sky & Telescope reported.
Scientists still don't know for sure what's causing the strange unevenness of Jupiter's magnetic field, or why it's "so complicated in the northern hemisphere but so simple in the southern hemisphere," Moore said. But they theorize that varying concentrations of this metallic hydrogen might be the underlying cause.
NASA's Juno orbiter, which collected the data used in this study, will continue to monitor the gas giant until 2022. Read more about the project at Gizmodo. Shivani Ishwar
A "senior official in the Trump administration" penned an anonymous op-ed in The New York Times on Wednesday, detailing a White House in disarray.
The official, whom the Times said was vetted but left anonymous for protection, said that President Trump "does not fully grasp" the extent to which even his top aides "are working diligently from within" to disrupt his agenda.
Trump's successes have come in spite of his leadership style, the official wrote, "which is impetuous, adversarial, petty, and ineffective." The author said that they are supportive of Republican ideals, but often feel frustrated by Trump's inconsistent dedication to conservatism. "Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making," they wrote.
Aides are in "daily disbelief" at Trump's comments and actions, the author continued, and behind the scenes go "to great lengths" to contain his worst impulses. While early whispers in the West Wing considered the option of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, the internal "resistance" has instead decided to merely "steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it's over." Read the full op-ed at The New York Times. Summer Meza
Nike has released its first full-length commercial featuring Colin Kaepernick.
In the spot, which was released on YouTube on Wednesday, Kaepernick encourages viewers to dream big and "crazy," highlighting the stories of a number of inspiring athletes like LeBron James, Serena Williams, and Shaquem Griffin. While standing in front of a waving American flag projected onto the side of a building, Kaepernick then says, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."
The phrase appeared on an ad posted Monday on Twitter, in the company's announcement that it would be teaming up with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback for its latest "Just Do It" campaign. The phrase is the only reference, albeit an oblique one, to Kaepernick's activism and the ensuing fallout. Kaepernick is currently in the middle of suing the NFL, alleging that the league's owners have colluded to keep him from being hired after he pioneered football players kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racism.
Nike's new Kaepernick ad will air on NBC during Thursday night's NFL season opener, per The Hollywood Reporter. For now, you can watch it via Nike's YouTube channel below. Brendan Morrow