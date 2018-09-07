Astrophysicist previously snubbed for Nobel earns $3 million prize for her 1967 discovery

Astrophysicist Jocelyn Bell Burnell made a groundbreaking discovery in 1967. On Thursday, she was finally recognized for the revelation with a Special Breakthrough Prize — 44 years after her male supervisor won a Nobel Prize for the same research.
The Guardian reports that Bell Burnell was two years into her Ph.D. studies at Cambridge University when she spotted unusual pulsing patterns in radio wave data gathered from a radio telescope she helped build. The Irish-born researcher carefully studied the pulsars, now understood to be spinning, magnetized neutron stars, for more than a month before bringing the discovery to her Ph.D. supervisor, Antony Hewish. Their determination that the signals were not man-made was revolutionary.
Hewish was named a winner of the Nobel Prize in 1974, but Bell Burnell was not.
Despite the snub, Bell Burnell went on to become the first female president of the Institute of Physics and is now a professor at the University of Oxford. This week, the Breakthrough prize recognized her "lifetime of inspiring scientific leadership," and lauded the importance of her 1967 discovery. "It led to several powerful tests of Einstein's Theory of Relativity, and to a new understanding of the origin of the heavy elements in the universe," the prize statement read. The Breakthrough prize has previously been awarded to Stephen Hawking and comes with $3 million in prize money.
Bell Burnell said she wasn't surprised when her supervisor won the Nobel without her, but she's glad to have the chance to donate her prize money to a scholarship fund for people underrepresented in physics. Read more at The Guardian. Summer Meza
President Trump may not be willing to answer questions about obstruction of justice for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, but he'll answer questions about Summer Zervos.
Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, is suing Trump for defamation; she has accused Trump of sexual assault and says he defamed her when he called her a liar. On Friday, Law & Crime reports, attorneys for both Trump and Zervos agreed to provide written answers under oath to move the case forward.
Attorneys for Zervos have issued subpoenas to obtain archival Apprentice footage that will allegedly bolster her claim that Trump groped her in 2007 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. In March, a judge allowed her suit to proceed, despite Trump's lawyers' objections.
Trump's legal team could continue to object to the questions they receive, but they must provide some sort of answer by Sept. 28. Zervos is still pushing to receive more documents to build her case, claiming that the Trump Organization has refused to comply with discovery requests. Both sides will appear in court again next month to discuss evidence. Read more at Law & Crime. Summer Meza
Rapper Mac Miller died Friday of what appears to be an overdose, TMZ first reported. Variety later confirmed the report.
The Los Angeles Times reported that paramedics responded to Miller's Los Angeles-area home Friday. The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, had released his latest album Swimming last month.
Miller has been open with his struggles with substance abuse in the past, and he was charged with a DUI after a May car accident. His addiction issues contributed to a breakup with longtime girlfriend Ariana Grande in May, Grande has said. Miller acknowledged his rough year in an honest Vulture profile published Thursday; last month, Rolling Stone published an article about the rapper titled, "Mac Miller wants you to know he's okay."
Swimming debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Missy Elliott, Khalid, and other artists quickly shared their sadness at the rapper's apparent death.
I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018
Miller was set to begin touring in October. TMZ and other sources have not heard back from Miller's representative for comment. Kathryn Krawczyk
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos helped kick off the Russia investigation after a night at a bar. Now, he'll spend a bit of time behind bars.
Papadopoulos was sentenced Friday to 14 days in prison after pleading guilty to making false statements to the FBI, reports BuzzFeed News. Papadopoulos lied about his 2016 communications with a British professor who said Russians could offer the Trump campaign "dirt" on Hillary Clinton.
Though he pleaded guilty, he asked for no jail time, explaining that he was merely "misguided" in his effort to remain loyal to his "master." The judge reportedly found him "remorseful," opting to give him a short sentence, a $9,500 fine, and 200 hours of community service, reports CNN. While prosecutors said he had hindered the investigation into whether the Trump campaign was involved with Russian election interference in 2016, Papadopoulos' defense attorneys argued that "the president of the United States hindered this investigation more than George Papadopoulos ever did."
Papadopoulos was arrested more than a year ago and has since maintained that while he was told that Russians could offer "dirt," he never passed that information along to anyone else on the campaign team. Read more at BuzzFeed News. Summer Meza
Seals are dying by the hundreds off the coast of New England, The New York Times reports.
At least 600 harbor and gray seals have been reported dead or dying on the coast from southern Maine to northern Massachusetts, but officials say the number could be as high as 1,000, per the Times.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared the seal deaths an "unusual mortality event" last month and attributed them to disease. The seals appear to be sick with a combination of a measles-like illness and the flu, the Times says. The sickness has plagued seals of all ages, New England Aquarium biologist Katie Pugliares-Bonner told the Times, which makes it more worrisome.
Most of the outbreak seems to be concentrated on the Isle of Shoals off the coasts of southern Maine and northern New Hampshire. Read more about the seals at The New York Times. Marianne Dodson
Trump might shut down the government because Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh think it's a good idea
In the latest example of the president taking notes from conservative pundits, President Trump said Friday afternoon that he might shut down the government later this month because it would help Republicans politically.
A new spending bill must be agreed upon by Sept. 30, just weeks before the midterms. Trump has provided a wide variety of answers as to whether he'd shut down the government in an attempt to secure funding for his border wall, but on Friday, he claimed that conservative figures like Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, and Rush Limbaugh favor the tactic.
Per the Washington Examiner, the president said aboard Air Force One on Friday that he "would do it because I think it's a great political issue." Limbaugh "says it's the greatest thing you can do," Trump said. "Levin, greatest thing you can do. Your friend Hannity, the greatest thing you can do."
Trump said Thursday that he'd rather avoid a government shutdown because it might hurt Republicans in the November election, Politico reported. On Wednesday, he said that he's "willing to do anything" to get the wall funded and "if [a shutdown] happens, it happens." Brendan Morrow
Nikki Haley really, really doesn't want you to think she wrote that op-ed. So she wrote her own.
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations put her name on a piece for The Washington Post on Friday, using it to slam whoever wrote Wednesday's anonymous New York Times op-ed. Whenever Haley doesn't agree with President Trump, she'll talk to him "directly," she wrote — and this nameless detractor should've done the same.
In her Friday Post op-ed, Haley was sure to point out that she is also a senior Trump official, much like whoever authored the Times op-ed and declared themselves to be part of an internal White House "resistance" to Trump. That makes her a busy person, so "it's unfortunate that I have to take time to write this," Haley wrote. But by anonymously and publicly challenging the president, the "cowardly" nameless author "sows mistrust" among government workers and "unfairly casts doubt on the president in a way that cannot be directly refuted."
Haley acknowledged that "Mr. or Ms. Anonymous" has the right to challenge the president. After all, "dissent is as American as apple pie," she wrote. But she'll call or meet the president in person when she disagrees with him, and a fellow senior official should have that same access. So if this challenger doesn't want to "step up" and do that, Haley says, there is "no shame" in resigning.
Read all of Haley's op-ed at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk
It's time for Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn to sashay, shante right off the runway.
The Emmy Award-winning team is leaving Project Runway after 16 seasons on the fashion competition series, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Friday. Although Project Runway is returning to its original home at Bravo, the duo are moving on to a new "global fashion competition series" with Amazon, The Hollywood Reporter says. Amazon is keeping the details of this latest venture top secret, only revealing that it "will make fashion accessible to a wide and global audience and offer a fresh take in the reality space."
Project Runway had suffered a series of unfortunate events at Lifetime following the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct allegations. In 2016 the show was renewed for three additional seasons in a contract with The Weinstein Co., but after the allegations against Weinstein surfaced and the company went bankrupt, the contract abruptly ended after season 16 aired. Bravo quickly swept in and picked up Project Runway for a 17th season.
The network has yet to reveal its new hosts with Klum and Gunn, as well as designer Zac Posen, not returning. And though it may be hard to imagine Project Runway without its two original faces, at least Amazon will be trying to make it work. Read more at The Hollywood Reporter. Amari Pollard