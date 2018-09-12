Doodling is 73,000 years old

Don't worry about your kids drawing on the walls. It turns out they're following an example that dates back 73,000 years.
Seven years after discovering a set of cross-hatched red marks on a piece of stone, scientists are ready to declare them the world's first drawing. First discovered in South Africa in 2011, the marks, called "L13," are ambiguous enough that they couldn't be sure whether they were naturally formed or purposefully scrawled. But after analyzing the materials that make up those marks, researchers have determined that they were put there by an early human.
In a paper published Wednesday in the journal Nature, the scientists explain that the marks were drawn using a red ochre "crayon." Although ochre was used for many things by ancient peoples, the nature of the markings are enough to determine that this was an artistic endeavor — humanity's first. The previous oldest-known drawings are about 9,000 years younger than this one, Gizmodo reported, though there are human-made engravings that go back even further.
L13 is just a few inches long, but judging by the way the marks cut off abruptly, researchers note that "the pattern was probably more complex and structured in its entirety." We may never know the original artist's vision for this drawing, but you can read more about L13 at Gizmodo. Shivani Ishwar
Apple held its annual product launch Wednesday at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The company announced improvements to its HomePod speaker system, new video partners for AppleTV, and a coming redesign for Mac OS. Notably missing from the event was any news on wireless charging; Apple announced an AirPower charging mat at its product launch last year but has yet to roll out the product.
But the biggest news of the day was Apple's unveiling of a new Apple Watch, as well as three new iPhones. Here's all you need to know. Kathryn Krawczyk
Apple Watch Series 4: The Series 4 watch has a larger screen that bleeds over the edge of the watch face. Its speaker is louder, its microphone will provide clearer calls, and it features a faster processor. Series 4 improves Apple Watch's health tracking capabilities, too, and can notably track when a wearer has fallen and contact emergency services. Heart monitors can alert a wearer if their heart rate is too slow, and the watch can take an electrocardiogram test to detect heart issues — all with FDA approval.
iPhone XS and XS Max: The iPhone XS has a stronger glass screen that's more waterproof than ever. Its 5.8-inch edge-to-edge display is bigger than a Plus-size iPhone's, but the device itself is smaller. There's also an iPhone XS Max, with a 6.5-inch display. Both phones feature more accurate FaceID, increased gaming power on a faster processor and higher-definition screen, and better photo quality with a dual lens system. For those who want the capabilities of two phones in the convenience of one, iPhone XS can support two SIM cards for two separate phone numbers. XS starts at $999 and the Max starts at $1,099, and they'll ship starting on Sept. 21.
iPhone XR: This lower-grade iPhone is made of aluminum and comes in six colors. It shares the XS camera system and has a 6.1-inch display, but starts at $749. It'll ship starting Oct. 26.
Apple has already overturned the tech world. Now, it's headed for the health industry.
In its Wednesday new product announcement, the company unveiled a new Apple Watch Series 4 that combines the functions of a FitBit with the nostalgia of Life Alert. Most of the Series 4 features simply improve upon the fitness trackers the watch was already known for — but others leave the Apple Watch poised to disrupt the entire health monitoring industry.
To start, Apple's new watch features a larger display that can fit a slew of health statistics on one screen. Series 4's tracking capabilities are all more precise thanks to the watch's improved processor, and the new device has an embedded accelerometer and gyroscope, which can determine if a wearer has fallen. If the wearer doesn't respond to an alert or move for a minute, the watch will contact emergency services. It's a little like the infamous Life Alert — though wearing a space-gray square on your wrist may be a little more fashionable than Life Alert's yellowish plastic necklace.
The Series 4 also comes with improved heart monitoring systems, which alert wearers if their heart rate drops too low or becomes irregular. The watch can even take an electrocardiogram test to check for heart issues, and then share the results with a doctor. The Series 4 unveiling already has competitors reeling:
Fitbit shares hit sessions lows as Apple doubles down on health functions for Watch. Follow today's product launch ➡️https://t.co/j7L9bTVLyf pic.twitter.com/EmkZcIvwlt
— Bloomberg (@business) September 12, 2018
All of the Series 4's new capabilities have FDA approval and are protected with Apple's signature encryption for data privacy. Still, no matter how hard it tries to think different, Apple's ads will never have anything on Life Alert's. Kathryn Krawczyk
Another major figure at CBS is leaving the network amid allegations of sexual misconduct.
Just three days after CEO Les Moonves stepped down in disgrace, 60 Minutes producer Jeff Fager is now leaving as well, Deadline reports. On Sunday, Fager was accused by a woman of groping her at a company party — the seventh such allegation against him. But CBS News chief David Rhodes said in a statement Wednesday that Fager's departure "is not directly related to the allegations surfaced in press reports." Instead, Rhodes said, Fager "violated company policy."
While CBS didn't specify which company policy Fager violated, Fager himself told CNN on Wednesday that he "sent a text message to one of our own CBS reporters demanding that she be fair in covering the story." Fager added that CBS did not approve of the "harsh" language he used.
In Ronan Farrow's bombshell CBS exposé published by The New Yorker in July, 19 current or former CBS workers accused Fager of allowing sexual harassment to persist at the network. Additionally, six sources told Farrow that Fager inappropriately touched employees or made sexual advances towards them while intoxicated at company parties. On Sunday, Farrow published a follow-up article with six new allegations against Moonves and one new one against Fager, which led to the departure of both men this week.
Bill Owens will now take over for the 36-year CBS veteran while the network searches for a permanent replacement. Read more at Deadline. Brendan Morrow
Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) is agreeing with white nationalists on Twitter again.
King on Wednesday tweeted a complaint that "leftists" call people "Nazis" when they really want to say "racist," additionally accusing said leftists of being akin to Nazis in that both are "socialists." In doing so, King retweeted a white nationalist who runs an alt-right media company that reportedly peddles Holocaust denial, racism, and denounces interracial marriage.
“Nazi” is injected into Leftist talking points because the worn out & exhausted “racist” is over used & applied to everyone who lacks melanin & who fail to virtue signal at the requisite frequency & decibels. But...Nazis were socialists & Leftists are socialists https://t.co/0SkC2a4Y2l
— Steve King (@SteveKingIA) September 12, 2018
King's tweets have drawn criticism before, like when he railed against the scourge of multiculturalism, or when he retweeted a Nazi sympathizer to warn of the dangers of migration. Neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer said last year that King was "basically a white nationalist at this point," after he agreed with an anti-immigrant politician from the Netherlands. King defended himself earlier this year by saying he didn't know who he was retweeting, just that he agreed with the message. Summer Meza
Eric Trump seemed to take a page out of the alt-right playbook Wednesday in order to smear veteran journalist Bob Woodward in an appearance on Fox News.
The president's son said on Fox & Friends that people like Woodward who write books about Trump do so in order to get TV airtime. "You can write some sensational, nonsense book. CNN will definitely have you on there, because they love to trash the president. It'll mean you sell three extra books, you make three extra shekels." Anti-Semitic websites like 4chan frequently reference the currency of Israel as a slur against Jewish people.
In fact, members of 4chan's notoriously toxic politics board celebrated Trump's comments Wednesday, seeming to take it as evidence that the language of far-right websites like theirs is going mainstream, BuzzFeed News' Ryan Broderick reports. You can watch the moment from Fox's interview with Trump below. Brendan Morrow
ERIC TRUMP attacks Democrats: "Anti-law enforcement, high taxes, and elimination of plastic straws is not a message that will win in November."
ERIC TRUMP then dismisses WOODWARD book as "sensational nonsense" he wrote "to make 3 extra shekels." pic.twitter.com/GuTXMpPLHG
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 12, 2018
Well, that was fast.
Although he had previously ruled out a presidential run, JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon seemed to tease a 2020 race against President Trump on Wednesday when he boasted during an event that he "could beat Trump" because he's "smarter than [Trump] is," per CNBC. Dimon added that unlike Trump, he's a New Yorker whose money "wasn't a gift from daddy."
But Dimon backed down almost immediately, putting out an apology just one hour later. "I should not have said it," he said in a follow-up statement, per Bloomberg. "I'm not running for president." Dimon added that his spontaneous comments are proof of why he "wouldn't make a good politician," also saying that he wants "all sides to come together."
This actually isn't the first time that Dimon, who describes himself as being "barely" a Democrat, has made a negative statement about Trump that he subsequently took back. In November 2017, Dimon predicted that Trump would be a one-term president but later backtracked, telling Fox Business, "I wish I hadn't said it." Brendan Morrow
Median American income rose to a new high in 2017, a the Census Bureau found Wednesday. Household income overall grew for the third straight year, reports USA Today, but the growth was at a slower pace than previous years.
In 2017, the median, inflation-adjusted household income rose 1.8 percent, to a record high of $61,372. In 2015, incomes rose 5.2 percent, while in 2016, they rose 3.2 percent. The gains are in part attributed to declining unemployment and the excess of job openings, which hit highs this summer. The poverty rate, 12.3 percent, is now at the lowest point in more than a decade, reports the Los Angeles Times, as workers recover from the recession that began 10 years ago.
Economic growth continues to disproportionately benefit the wealthiest Americans, reports The New York Times, as incomes in affluent households increase sharply and lower-income households remain stagnant. While the Census Bureau said income inequality didn't rise significantly last year, the Economic Policy Institute points out that the lack of an increasing divergence doesn't signal more equality. In the 20th percentile of household incomes, there was 0.5 percent growth, while in the 95th percentile, there was 3.0 percent growth.
Additionally, the share of Americans without health insurance didn't budge, ending a three-year trend of increasing coverage rates, reports the Times. In states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, the rate remained unchanged, with about 9.4 percent uninsured. In states that did not expand Medicaid, 16.7 percent didn't have health insurance, an increase from the year before. Summer Meza