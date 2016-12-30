Subscribe to The Week's YouTube channel for more bits of wit and wisdom.
Video
Wit and wisdom from Carrie Fisher, Chuck Palahniuk, and more
December 30, 2016
FEATURED VIDEOS
Wit and wisdom from Carrie Fisher, Chuck Palahniuk, and more
POPULAR VIDEOS
The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
The week in 60 seconds
MORE VIDEOS
The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
Wit and wisdom from Mindy Kaling, James Baldwin, and more
Wit and wisdom from Shimon Peres, Agnes Martin, and more
Wit and wisdom from Robin Williams, Coco Chanel, and more
120 years of Summer Olympics posters
This week's sampling of wit and wisdom
The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video