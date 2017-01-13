Video

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video

The Week Staff
January 13, 2017

Get the best political cartoons delivered to your inbox with our free daily cartoon newsletter. Sign up here.

1:03

Wit and wisdom from Joan Rivers, Desmond Tutu, and more

Wit and wisdom from Joan Rivers, Desmond Tutu, and more

01:02

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:06

The week in 60 seconds
00:58

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:02

Wit and wisdom from Muriel Spark, Groucho Marx, and more
01:00

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video

1:02

The week in 60 seconds
1:00

Wit and wisdom from Martin Amis, Mary Shelley, and more
0:58

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
01:04

The week in 60 seconds
1:03

Wit and wisdom from Salvador Dali, Amy Poehler, and more
1:03

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:07

The week in 60 seconds
0:57

Wit and wisdom from Anna Wintour, J.D. Salinger, and more
0:57

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
00:52

Wit and wisdom from Leonard Cohen, Margaret Atwood, and more
1:02

9 hilarious Thanksgiving-themed political cartoons
1:09

The week in 60 seconds
0:59

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video

1:02

Wit and wisdom from Carl Sagan, Dolly Parton, and more
1:10

The week in 60 seconds
0:41

Wit and wisdom from Mindy Kaling, James Baldwin, and more
1:00

9 hilarious political cartoons on the 2016 election
1:07

Relive Donald Trump's campaign in 23 cartoons
1:09

Relive Hillary Clinton's campaign in 23 cartoons
1:31

Donald Trump's favorite words
1:15

Relive the 2016 election in 41 covers of The Week magazine
1:07

The week in 60 seconds
0:56

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
0:44

Wit and wisdom from Albert Camus, Anne Carson, and more
1:05

The week in 60 seconds
0:54

Wit and wisdom from Bob Marley, Mary Oliver, and more

Wit and wisdom from Bob Marley, Mary Oliver, and more

0:58

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:09

The week in 60 seconds
00:54

Wit and wisdom from Shimon Peres, Agnes Martin, and more
00:54

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:06

The week in 60 seconds
00:58

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
00:50

Wit and wisdom from Donatella Versace, Mark Twain, and more
1:03

The week in 60 seconds
00:54

Wit and wisdom from Arnold Palmer, Margaret Atwood, and more
00:58

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:06

The week in 60 seconds
00:58

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
00:57

Wit and wisdom from Miles Davis, Jeannette Rankin, and more

Wit and wisdom from Miles Davis, Jeannette Rankin, and more

0:55

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
0:59

Wit and wisdom from Lily Tomlin, Groucho Marx, and more
0:43

Wit and wisdom from Robin Williams, Coco Chanel, and more
0:43

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:05

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:02

Wit and wisdom from Mae West, Napoleon Bonaparte, and more
1:05

Wit and wisdom from Gene Wilder, Nelson Mandela, and more
1:04

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:36

A visual history of the surgery that changed baseball
1:03

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:00

Wit and wisdom from Mark Twain, Zelda Fitzgerald, and more
1:03

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:00

Wit and wisdom from Bob Dylan, Joan Didion, and more

Wit and wisdom from Bob Dylan, Joan Didion, and more

0:56

The week's best Olympic-themed political cartoons: A 1-minute video
0:57

A sampling of wit and wisdom from George Carlin, Flannery O'Connor, and more
1:52

120 years of Summer Olympics posters
0:59

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:04

Wit and wisdom from John F. Kennedy, Aesop, and more
1:07

Wit and wisdom from Winston Churchill, Malcolm X, and more
1:03

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
0:55

The week's best political cartoons
1:04

Wit and wisdom
1:00

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:03

This week's sampling of wit and wisdom
1:00

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:05

This week's sampling of wit and wisdom

This week's sampling of wit and wisdom

1:05

This week's sampling of wit and wisdom
1:05

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:12

This week's sampling of wit and wisdom
0:54

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:08

This week's sampling of wit and wisdom
1:06

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:!2

This week's sampling of wit and wisdom
1:04

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:03

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:09

This week's sampling of wit and wisdom
1:04

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:11

This week's sampling of wit and wisdom
1:15

This week's sampling of wit and wisdom

This week's sampling of wit and wisdom

1:01

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:04

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:05

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:08

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:05

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
0:58

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:05

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:01

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:03

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:00

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:05

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:02

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:03

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video

1:04

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:04

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:02

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
0:56

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:02

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:01

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:07

7 masterful Star Wars-themed political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:01

The week's political cartoons: A 1-minute video