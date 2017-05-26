Video
Wit and wisdom from Stephen Colbert, Agatha Christie, and more
May 26, 2017
FEATURED VIDEOS
POPULAR VIDEOS
9 brutally hilarious cartoons on the Trump-Russia investigation
The spin doctor dictionary: Kellyanne Conway edition
7 hilariously brutal cartoons to mark Hillary's return to the spotlight
MORE VIDEOS
Wit and wisdom from James Baldwin, Laura Ingalls Wilder, and more
Wit and wisdom from Maya Angelou, Marcus Aurelius, and more
9 hilarious political cartoons on the 2016 election
The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video