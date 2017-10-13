Video

7 darkly funny cartoons about the EPA's war on the planet

The Week Staff
October 13, 2017

Get the best political cartoons delivered to your inbox with our free daily cartoon newsletter. Sign up here.

1:06

7 darkly funny cartoons about the EPA's war on the planet

7 darkly funny cartoons about the EPA's war on the planet

1:21

Wit and wisdom from Larry David, Grace Paley, and more
1:09

The week in 60 seconds
1:04

7 brutally hilarious cartoons about President Trump's stumble in Puerto Rico
1:13

Wit and wisdom from George Orwell, Edith Wharton, and more
1:07

The week in 60 seconds

The week in 60 seconds

0:58

7 brutally hilarious cartoons on President Trump's NFL obsession
1:09

Wit and wisdom from Neil deGrasse Tyson, Helen Keller, and more
1:09

The week in 60 seconds
1:06

Wit and wisdom from Dorothy Parker, Groucho Marx, and more
1:04

7 hilariously brutal cartoons about the GOP's last-chance health-care bill
1:08

The week in 60 seconds
1:11

7 hilariously brutal cartoons about Hillary's return to the spotlight
1:08

Wit and wisdom from Bruce Lee, J.R.R. Tolkien, and more
1:06

The week in 60 seconds
1:12

Wit and wisdom from Drake, Gloria Steinem, and more
1:04

7 scathing cartoons about President Trump's DACA mess
1:04

The week in 60 seconds
1:04

7 uplifting cartoons about the everyday heroes of Harvey

7 uplifting cartoons about the everyday heroes of Harvey

1:11

Wit and wisdom from Dick Gregory, Marina Abramovic, and more
1:04

The week in 60 seconds
1:10

Wit and wisdom from Henry Kissinger, Leo Tolstoy, and more
1:06

7 brutally hilarious cartoons about President Trump's Afghanistan flip-flop
1:08

The week in 60 seconds
1:02

7 darkly funny cartoons on President Trump's embrace of the alt-right
1:14

Wit and wisdom from Teju Cole, Kurt Vonnegut, and more
1:09

The week in 60 seconds
1:06

7 wickedly funny cartoons about the world's impending nuclear doom
1:12

Wit and wisdom from Sam Shepard, Roxane Gay, and more
1:08

The week in 60 seconds
1:08

Wit and wisdom from Julia Child, Ernest Hemingway, and more
1:09

7 brutally hilarious cartoons on John Kelly's unenviable promotion

7 brutally hilarious cartoons on John Kelly's unenviable promotion

1:07

The week in 60 seconds
1:08

Wit and wisdom from Nelson Mandela, Jane Austen, and more
1:12

9 brutally hilarious cartoons about Trump's war on Jeff Sessions
1:07

The week in 60 seconds
1:05

9 brutally hilarious cartoons on the Senate GOP's health-care faceplant
1:12

Wit and wisdom from Joan Didion, Aldous Huxley, and more
1:04

The week in 60 seconds
1:07

Wit and wisdom from Tina Fey, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and more
1:05

7 brutally hilarious cartoons about Donald Trump Jr.'s damning emails
1:09

The week in 60 seconds
1:09

Wit and wisdom from J.K. Rowling, Patti Smith, and more
1:02

7 cartoons that hilariously skewer Chris Christie's beach day
1:06

The week in 60 seconds

The week in 60 seconds

1:03

7 brutally hilarious cartoons on the GOP's health-care flop
1:09

Wit and wisdom from Theodore Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, and more
1:08

The week in 60 seconds
1:07

Wit and wisdom from Kanye West, Judy Garland, and more
1:04

7 brutally hilarious cartoons on the Democrats' disarray
1:09

The week in 60 seconds
1:04

7 cartoons that gleefully needle Jeff Sessions' Russia testimony
1:04

Wit and wisdom from Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nelson, and more
1:09

The week in 60 seconds
1:03

7 slyly hilarious cartoons on the Comey testimony
1:00

Wit and wisdom from Elie Wiesel, David Foster Wallace, and more
1:08

The week in 60 seconds
1:02

Wit and wisdom from Pharrell Williams, Eleanor Roosevelt, and more

Wit and wisdom from Pharrell Williams, Eleanor Roosevelt, and more

1:03

7 brutally hilarious cartoons on Trump's climate change backslide
1:08

The week in 60 seconds
1:00

Wit and wisdom from Stephen Colbert, Agatha Christie, and more
1:03

7 brutally hilarious cartoons on Trump's first trip abroad
1:07

The week in 60 seconds
1:04

9 brutally hilarious cartoons on the Trump-Russia investigation
1:01

Wit and wisdom from Coco Chanel, Celeste Ng, and more
1:05

The week in 60 seconds
1:02

Wit and wisdom from Emma Watson, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and more
1:02

7 brutally hilarious cartoons on the James Comey ouster
5:54

The spin doctor dictionary: Kellyanne Conway edition
1:05

The week in 60 seconds
1:09

Wit and wisdom from Barbra Streisand, Barack Obama, and more

Wit and wisdom from Barbra Streisand, Barack Obama, and more

0:57

7 hilariously brutal cartoons to mark Hillary's return to the spotlight
1:03

The week in 60 seconds
0:59

7 hilarious cartoons to mark Trump's 100-day milestone
1:10

Wit and wisdom from Elizabeth Bishop, Mary Gaitskill, and more
1:03

The week in 60 seconds
1:04

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:06

Wit and wisdom from Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Michelle Branch, and more
1:06

The week in 60 seconds
1:05

Wit and wisdom from Marina Abramovic, William Gibson, and more
1:00

7 hilariously brutal United-themed cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:04

The week in 60 seconds
1:00

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
0:58

Wit and wisdom from Muhammad Ali, Chuck Berry, and more

Wit and wisdom from Muhammad Ali, Chuck Berry, and more

0:59

The week in 60 seconds
1:00

Wit and wisdom from Bette Davis, Jonathan Swift, and more
0:54

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
2:00

The silently devastating landmines of Cambodia
0:59

The week in 60 seconds
0:53

Wit and wisdom from Hermann Hesse, Elsa Schiaparelli, and more
0:53

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:01

The week in 60 seconds
1:12

Wit and wisdom from Saul Bellow, Eleanor Roosevelt, and more
1:00

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:06

The week in 60 seconds
1:10

Wit and wisdom from Arnold Palmer, Lena Horne, and more
1:00

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video

1:06

The week in 60 seconds
1:09

Wit and wisdom from Mike Tyson, Lena Dunham, and more
1:01

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:07

The week in 60 seconds
1:17

Wit and wisdom from Antonin Scalia, Zadie Smith, and more
0:48

The week's best political cartoons: A 1-minute video
1:06

The week in 60 seconds
00:59

Wit and wisdom from James Baldwin, Laura Ingalls Wilder, and more