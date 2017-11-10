Video
The week in 60 seconds
November 10, 2017
FEATURED VIDEOS
POPULAR VIDEOS
Wit and wisdom from Najwa Zebian, Coco Chanel, and more
7 brutally hilarious cartoons about President Trump's increasingly pesky Russia problem
7 brutally hilarious cartoons about Hillary's Trump dossier backfire
MORE VIDEOS
7 brutally hilarious cartoons about President Trump's increasingly pesky Russia problem
7 uplifting cartoons about the everyday heroes of Harvey
7 brutally hilarious cartoons on John Kelly's unenviable promotion
Wit and wisdom from Pharrell Williams, Eleanor Roosevelt, and more
Wit and wisdom from Barbra Streisand, Barack Obama, and more
Wit and wisdom from Muhammad Ali, Chuck Berry, and more