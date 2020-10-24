The daily business briefing: October 24, 2020

Coronavirus death toll in U.S. could pass 500,000 by March, study suggests

The U.S. coronavirus death toll could potentially surpass half a million by the end of February, but nearly 130,000 lives could be saved through universal mask use, a new study says. The study published on Friday in Nature Medicine estimated that by Feb. 28, 2021, the COVID-19 death toll in the United States could reach 511,373, assuming states reinstate social distancing mandates when their number of daily deaths rises to a certain level. Should states continue to ease their social distancing mandates, the death toll could pass one million, researchers said. But the study also projects that if 95 percent of the population wore masks in public, this "could be sufficient to ameliorate the worst effects of epidemic resurgences in many states," and 129,574 deaths could be prevented. If 85 percent of the population wore masks in public, 95,814 deaths could be prevented. [USA Today, The New York Times]