Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings to be game show's 1st interim host

Jeopardy! announced on Monday plans to resume production on Nov. 30 with a "series of interim guest hosts from within the Jeopardy! family" following host Alex Trebek's death earlier this month. The first will be Ken Jennings, who holds the Jeopardy! record for most consecutive games won and in January won the show's "Greatest of All Time" tournament. "Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him," executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement. "We will honor Alex's legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues." Producers didn't share who any of the subsequent interim hosts after Jennings will be but said more will be revealed "in the weeks ahead." Jennings' first episode is set to air on Jan. 11. [Jeopardy!, NPR]