10 things you need to know today: April 16, 2021

1st Capitol riot defendant pleads guilty and will 'cooperate fully'

Jon Schaffer, a founding member of the far-right group the Oath Keepers, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges stemming from his participation in the riot at the Capitol building on Jan. 6. He is the first Capitol riot suspect to plead guilty, and under the deal, he will "cooperate fully with the United States," per Politico. Schaffer pleaded guilty to charges of obstructing an official proceeding of Congress and entering and remaining in a restricted building while armed with a weapon. Schaffer admitted he was "among the first individuals to push past" a set of damaged doors into the Capitol building. He was one of over 400 people charged over the riot; a dozen Oath Keepers have been charged. Former federal prosecutor Peter Skinner explained this plea deal is "trying to send a strong signal to other Oath Keepers and leaders that there's somebody in the organization that is going to be telling them everything they know." [Politico, The Washington Post]