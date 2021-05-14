10 things you need to know today: May 14, 2021

CDC says fully vaccinated people don't have to wear masks indoors

The CDC said Thursday that it was safe for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to go without a mask or practicing social distancing in most situations, indoors or outdoors. "We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a briefing. "If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic." The guidance doesn't apply when masks are required by state, local, or tribal law, or business policies. Masks still will be required on airplanes, buses, trains, and other public transportation, and at health-care facilities, jails, or homeless shelters. Unvaccinated people are still advised to wear masks. [CNBC, The Washington Post]