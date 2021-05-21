This week’s question: The U.S. government will soon release a report acknowledging that military pilots and other credible sources have seen numerous unidentified flying objects performing maneuvers beyond the capabilities of any earthly aircraft. Given that the government downplayed UFO sightings for decades, what should the title of this report be?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “UFO report” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 25. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 4 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on May 28. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.