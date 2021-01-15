The week's big question: What will be the fallout of Trump's 2nd impeachment?

It depends on the Senate — and the rioters

Much of the fallout of President Trump's second impeachment depends, I suspect, on whether there even is a Senate trial. This is an open question on two counts: First, is it constitutional to conduct the trial after he has already left office? Legal scholars disagree, with some arguing that an official who can no longer be removed from office — one of the two constitutional punishments that can attend conviction — cannot be tried, and others insisting the punishments are severable and the trial could proceed to disqualifying Trump from future office. Senate leaders on both sides of the aisle appear to be of the latter view.

The second condition I anticipate determining the trial's fate is the behavior of the subset of Trump voters who stormed the Capitol last week. If the inauguration passes without incident, statehouses around the country are left unmolested, the Biden administration begins to deliver on the normalcy promised, and the COVID-19 pandemic returns to view as our most pressing national crisis, it is easy to imagine President-elect Joe Biden and congressional Democrats deciding they have more important business than trying Trump. Already attention is shifting to the details of the much-promised $2,000 checks. Further quiet will allow memories to fade. Distraction may exceed the desire to hold a Twitter-less Trump to public account.

But if the rioters riot again, and particularly if they do so after any remotely untoward statements from Trump himself, a trial seems certain. In that scenario, given the legal ambiguity of the timeline, a Supreme Court case is possible. Trump would seek a public platform with new urgency to proclaim his supposed persecution. And those rioters, taking his claims to heart, just might riot some more.