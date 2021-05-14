The daily business briefing: May 14, 2021

Stock futures rise as Wall Street continues recovery from week's losses

U.S. stock index futures rose early Friday, adding to Thursday gains as Wall Street continued to climb back from sharp losses earlier in the week. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up by 0.4 percent several hours before the opening bell. Futures for the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6 percent and 1 percent, respectively. Tech giants led the gains, with Tesla rising by 2.5 percent and Twitter gaining 2.2 percent in pre-market trading. The mood was boosted by signs that the economy was moving closer to a full reopening, including the CDC's announcement that fully vaccinated people could go without masks in most situations indoors. The Dow closed up by 1.3 percent on Thursday, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose by 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. The three main U.S. indexes suffered heavy losses earlier in the week on rising inflation fears. [CNBC]