The daily business briefing: May 17, 2021

Ryanair reports record annual loss after pandemic cutbacks

Ryanair on Monday reported a record annual loss of $989 million after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to cut capacity by 80 percent. The company, Europe's largest discount airline, cut 1,000 jobs in response to the pandemic-induced decline in travel. Ryanair recently saw a "dramatic springback in bookings," although it is difficult to know what to expect for the rest of 2021, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said. "The likely outturn ... is that we are looking at something between a very small loss and break-even for the next 12 months but there are a lot of moving parts and there is a lot of uncertainty," O'Leary said. "Most of the uncertainty revolves around the timing of the recovery and the fares that people will pay into the key June, July, August, September travel period." [Reuters]