The daily business briefing: May 17, 2021
1.
WSJ: Microsoft board members decided Gates should step down over affair
Microsoft board members concluded the software giant's founder, Bill Gates, should step down from its board last year during an investigation into an allegedly inappropriate relationship with a female Microsoft employee, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Board members hired a law firm to investigate the allegations in 2019 after a Microsoft engineer said in a letter she had a years-long sexual relationship with Gates, the Journal's sources said. Gates stepped down before the investigation was finished. A Gates spokeswoman said he had "an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably," but that his departure from the board "was in no way related to this matter." Gates and his wife, Melinda French Gates, announced May 3 they were ending their 27-year marriage. [The Wall Street Journal]
2.
AT&T to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery
AT&T on Monday announced it has reached a deal to spin off WarnerMedia and combine it with Discovery, creating a new standalone company. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will lead the new company, which The New York Times reports would be "bigger than Netflix or NBCUniversal." The $43 billion deal, CNN writes, would "combine two treasure troves of content," including the streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+. The deal also includes CNN. This move "positions the new company to be one of the leading global direct-to-consumer streaming platforms," AT&T CEO John Stankey said. The deal is subject to regulatory approval, but the companies expect it to take effect in mid-2022. [CNN, The New York Times]
3.
Musk tweet sends bitcoin price falling
Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested in Sunday tweets that the electric-car maker might sell its remaining bitcoin holdings. The Twitter comments sent bitcoin's price tumbling by 8 percent to roughly $44,000. The exchange of posts started with a Twitter user called @CryptoWhale, who wrote: "Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their holdings. With the amount of hate @elonmusk is getting, I wouldn't blame him…" Musk responded: "Indeed." He later clarified that Tesla had not sold its remaining bitcoin holdings. The tweets came days after Musk said Tesla would hold rather than sell its remaining bitcoin holdings to use for transactions. Tesla last week said it had suspended acceptance of bitcoin as payment for vehicles, citing the heavy use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining. [CNBC]
4.
U.S. stock futures edge down after rough week
U.S. stock index futures fell slightly early Monday following last week's losses, which were driven by concerns about rising inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq were down by about 0.2 percent several hours before the opening bell. The S&P 500 fell by 1.3 percent last week. With corporate earnings season ending, investors have been focused on whether data showing a spike in inflation indicated a trend that could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected. The S&P 500 regained some ground on Friday but still posted its worst week since February. "We see this as transitory, but you never know," said Lars Skovgaard Andersen, investment strategist at Danske Bank Wealth Management. [The Wall Street Journal]
5.
Ryanair reports record annual loss after pandemic cutbacks
Ryanair on Monday reported a record annual loss of $989 million after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to cut capacity by 80 percent. The company, Europe's largest discount airline, cut 1,000 jobs in response to the pandemic-induced decline in travel. Ryanair recently saw a "dramatic springback in bookings," although it is difficult to know what to expect for the rest of 2021, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said. "The likely outturn ... is that we are looking at something between a very small loss and break-even for the next 12 months but there are a lot of moving parts and there is a lot of uncertainty," O'Leary said. "Most of the uncertainty revolves around the timing of the recovery and the fares that people will pay into the key June, July, August, September travel period." [Reuters]