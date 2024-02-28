North Korea's stranded migrant workers

Thousands of North Koreans working illegally in China have reportedly rioted to demand unpaid wages, allegedly spent by Pyongyang to fund its war machine.

About 2,500 North Koreans were owed $10 million from years of unpaid labour, Cho Han-bum, a research fellow at the Korean Institute for National Unification think tank, told NK News . Workers in 15 Pyongyang-operated factories in northeastern China reportedly "erupted" into riots when they discovered their wages "had instead "been put towards building weapons for Pyongyang ", said BBC News . The "violent protests", near the North Korean border , led to the death of an official sent from Pyongyang to monitor the labourers, said South Korea's Korea Times .

It's impossible to verify reports of riots in the secretive regime's "closely guarded" factories in China, said the BBC's Seoul correspondent Jean Mackenzie. China denies their existence, as employing North Korean workers abroad is prohibited by the United Nations. But South Korean intelligence told the broadcaster there had been "multiple incidents" resulting from labourers' "poor working conditions". The reports have "sparked concern for the wellbeing of the tens of thousands of North Koreans working overseas, earning money for the cash-starved regime".

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Where are North Korean migrants working?

For more than 30 years, North Korea has been sending workers abroad to support its sanctions-hit economy . They have "toiled in logging camps in Russia, factories and restaurants in China and farms and shipyards in Eastern Europe", said The New York Times . Workers' passports are "confiscated for fear that they may flee", and they leave behind families "as hostages". These workers are a "crucial source of cash" for the regime as it pours scarce resources into its "growing nuclear arsenal" .

An estimated 100,000 North Koreans are now working overseas, mostly in textile factories and construction sites in China. Most of their earnings are "transferred directly to the state", said Mackenzie: an estimated $740 million (£586 million) between 2017 and 2023. These jobs are "highly competitive", as they can pay 10 times more than jobs in North Korea.

But on conditions of anonymity, the (all female) workers described being "held in compounds, sometimes behind barbed wire", and threatened with "severe punishment" if they try to escape, said The New Yorker . Many "described enduring sexual assault". Several say they were "beaten by the managers sent by North Korea to watch them". "It was like a prison for me," one woman told the magazine.

Although China denies their existence, "their presence is an open secret". Many companies rely on this "vast program of forced labour". Since 2012, North Korea has also sent citizens to Poland, Qatar, Uruguay, Mali – and neighbouring Russia.

The port city of Vladivostok, near the border, is "one of the main footholds in the world" for North Korean migrant workers, said The Washington Post . They are "in-demand labourers": cheap, but with "a reputation for quality of work".

In 2017, a UN Security Council resolution banned any country from hosting North Korean workers. But the order to send them home took effect only in December 2019 – a month before the Covid-19 pandemic "shuttered the borders" of the hermit kingdom, leaving tens of thousands stranded abroad.

What's the latest?

Factory managers typically hold on to wages, minus the government's cut, until the workers' terms overseas end, said The New Yorker.

So since North Korea relaxed its strict border controls last year, some workers have been "pushing to return home to recoup their money", said Mackenzie. But Pyongyang "seems reluctant to bring them home".

Meanwhile, new groups of North Korean workers "are being dispatched overseas", said Julie Turner, the US State Department's special envoy on human rights in North Korea. This month, about 300 presumed North Korean workers arrived in Russia by train, reported Yonhap News of South Korea, "amid deepening cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow ".

The US believes Kim has " stepped up cooperation with Russia through the transfer of arms", said Time , to help Vladimir Putin in the war on Ukraine. Last year, the White House said that Moscow and Pyongyang had discussed a deal in which North Korea would provide weapons in exchange for food.

Living conditions for North Koreans "remain dire", said Newsweek . This month Kim told his party the economy was in a "terrible situation".

Peter Ward, a North Korean economy expert at the Sejong Institute in Seoul, told the BBC that if the "entirely plausible" reports of riots were true, it would be proof that North Korea is "really struggling for money, to the point where it is now literally stealing from its workers".