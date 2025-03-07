US foodies brace for tariff war

Shoppers stocking up on imported maple syrup, coffee and European wine as price hikes loom

Photo collage of Canadian, Mexican, and Colombian flags, Colombian coffee, fruit stickers, avocados and bubbling canola oil.
Trump's tariffs could raise prices on everything from coffee to avocados
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

American gourmets are scrambling to stock up on their favourite imported foodstuffs before Donald Trump's costly tariffs inflate prices on the shelves.

Tariffs are a "disastrously bad idea", wrote James Surowiecki for business brand Fast Company. They lead to "higher prices on everything", from coffee and tea to bananas and strawberries – which is why some US consumers are stockpiling their larders while they can.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

