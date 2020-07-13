Daily gossip: It's a big week for Hamilton, Velma allegedly kept from being 'explicitly gay' in 2002 Scooby-Doo movie, and more

Katy Perry is rumored to want Jennifer Aniston to be her baby's godmother

Katy Perry's due date is fast approaching, which means two burning questions will soon have answers: What will be the baby girl's name, and which celebrity is going to be her godparent? We might have a clue for the latter, now, based on intel a "source" gave British tabloid The Daily Mirror: Apparently Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, have asked Jennifer Aniston, who is also godmother to Courteney Cox's daughter, Coco. "Katy and Jen are very close," the insider explained. But Dlisted cautions "this story is hard to believe and not only because it came from The Mirror"; the "insider" also used the very British word "chuffed" to describe Aniston's reaction, perhaps suggesting "the Mirror intern who came up with this story" slipped up. [The Daily Mirror, Dlisted]