The daily gossip: A T-Swift lyric theory, royal genetics, and the future of The Office

Taylor Swift may have written a song about Princess Diana

Taylor Swift released Evermore less than a month after Netflix released season four of The Crown, so it's not entirely unreasonable to suggest every song on Swift's surprise album is actually about the monarchy. However, one song in particular seems like it really fits the narrative, leading many fans to speculate the album's fifth track, "Tolerate it," is based on the relationship between Princess Diana and Prince Charles. The song, which distressingly details a broken relationship, references themes of infidelity and mental health that are also explored on The Crown. Swift also sings about using "fancy" tableware, and we all know the monarchy is very fancy. If that weren't enough, one of the song's lyrics is "You're so much older," which, hello, Charles was 12 years Diana's senior! Wake up, America — the writing is quite literally on the wall. [Insider]