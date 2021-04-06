The daily gossip: Pete Davidson moves out of his mom's basement, Kim Kardashain is reportedly rich, and more

Kardashian team scrambles to remove photo of Khloé looking like a normal human being

Typically when there is a photo scandal involving a member of the Kardashian family, it has something to do with a photoshop fail. The latest hullabaloo, however, is over the exact opposite: a photo of Khloé Kardashian got out that wasn't edited enough. The "private" picture of the 36-year-old mother accidentally made it online when it was "posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer of Kim Kardashian's KKW Brands, told Page Six. The Kardashian team is now scrambling to wipe the picture from the internet. "Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down," Romulus explained. Unfortunately, the Kardashians have apparently not heard of the Streisand effect. [Page Six, The Daily Mail]