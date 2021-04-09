The daily gossip (Taylor's Version): Swifties bury the old version of Fearless, Prince Philip's death is already somehow Meghan Markle's fault, and more
Taylor Swift fans are burying the old edition of Fearless on Spotify
Taylor Swift didn't re-record 27 tracks for Fearless (Taylor's Version) just for fans to listen to the one owned by her former label/sworn enemy, Big Machine. Following Friday's midnight release of Fearless (Taylor's Version) — for which Swift re-recorded her music after failing to acquire the rights to her early albums two years ago — Swifties launched a campaign to bury the Big Machine version on Spotify. The instructions — which involve looking up Fearless (Platinum Edition), clicking the three dots to "hide this song," and then repeating the process "for all the songs" — are intended to make it so the "old versions don't play during shuffle," a fan account said. "[For] Swifties who want to heed Taylor's call to stop supporting her old albums ... it's pretty much mandatory," TMZ wrote. [TMZ, Taylor Swift Updates]
Terrible people have already found a way to blame Meghan Markle for Prince Philip's death
Because everything is terrible, and also racism, it took less than 24 hours after the death of Prince Philip for people to start blaming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive Oprah interview for killing the Duke of Edinburgh. "There are reports that [Prince Philip] was enraged after the interview," Brian "Just Asking Questions" Kilmeade said on Fox News on Friday morning, adding, "Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that." The Daily Gossip would like to take this opportunity to remind its readers that Prince Philip was 99 years old, that he'd been in and out of the hospital with various ailments since at least 2011, and that Meghan Markle is nobody's scapegoat. [Twitter]
Travis Barker seemingly got 'Kourtney' tattooed over his heart
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G. First comes love, then comes ... Travis sucking Kourtney's fingers in public. Then comes Travis with a Kourtney tattoo. Even though Kourtney and Travis have been friends and neighbors for years, things are moving pretty quickly for the new couple, who've only been public with their relationship since January 2021. Travis has seemingly already devoted himself to Kourtney with the permanence of a tattoo, having apparently gotten her name inked over his heart — at least judging by shirtless photos of him on the set of his new music video. Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, recently was rumored to not be "threatened" by Kourtney and Travis' blossoming relationship, although that might quickly be changing… [Cosmopolitan]
Brandi Carlile describes how one of the best days of her life involved 2 vomiting children
Being an 11-time Grammy Award nominee is maybe not as glamorous as you might think. Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, who shares two daughters with her wife, Catherine Shepherd, published her memoir, Broken Horses, this week, and in it details the complexities of being both a music star and a parent. Describing the morning that she learned that she and her bandmates had received six Grammy nominations for their album By the Way, I Forgive You, Carlile writes that "both my kids woke up vomiting. That's what I love about the juxtaposition of my jobs. You'd think that it would be a total downer to spend a day like that getting life-affirming news and simultaneously being thrown up on and stuck in front of Dora the Explorer all day, but it was PERFECT." [Broken Horses, The New York Times]
Could Phoebe Waller-Bridge be the next Indiana Jones?
Don't be surprised to see some fourth-wall-breaking glances at the camera when Indiana Jones returns next summer. Lucasfilm announced Friday that Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the Emmy-winning creator and star of Fleabag, will star opposite Harrison Ford in the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. Details about her role weren't officially announced, though Deadline reported she'll be playing the movie's female lead. The plot of the long-awaited fifth Indiana Jones still hasn't been revealed, although given Ford is approaching his 80s, it's been speculated it could involve Indy finally hanging up his whip. Could he, perhaps, pass it on to Waller-Bridge's character for future sequels? [Deadline, The Week]