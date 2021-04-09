The daily gossip (Taylor's Version): Swifties bury the old version of Fearless, Prince Philip's death is already somehow Meghan Markle's fault, and more

Brandi Carlile describes how one of the best days of her life involved 2 vomiting children

Being an 11-time Grammy Award nominee is maybe not as glamorous as you might think. Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, who shares two daughters with her wife, Catherine Shepherd, published her memoir, Broken Horses, this week, and in it details the complexities of being both a music star and a parent. Describing the morning that she learned that she and her bandmates had received six Grammy nominations for their album By the Way, I Forgive You, Carlile writes that "both my kids woke up vomiting. That's what I love about the juxtaposition of my jobs. You'd think that it would be a total downer to spend a day like that getting life-affirming news and simultaneously being thrown up on and stuck in front of Dora the Explorer all day, but it was PERFECT." [Broken Horses, The New York Times]