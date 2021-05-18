The daily gossip: Ariana Grande is married, Paris Hilton still isn't, and more
Ariana Grande got married 'in an informal way'
Ariana Grande married her normie boyfriend Dalton Gomez over the weekend, the pop star's rep confirmed to People late Monday. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people," the representative said. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier." The wedding reportedly took place at Grande's home in Montecito, California, though TMZ writes that "there was no real 'ceremony'" and that they "said their 'I dos' in an informal way." The "thank u, next" singer, who was previously engaged to comedian and actor Pete Davidson, announced her engagement to Gomez in December after the two started dating during quarantine. "Forever n then some," she wrote on Instagram at the time, offering a look at her engagement ring. Make that eight rings, then! [People, The Week]
Paris Hilton's fiancé apparently doesn't want to be on the TV show about their wedding
Meanwhile, we're still waiting on Paris Hilton to get hitched after she announced her engagement in February, but there's apparently a little hang-up: she wants to film the whole thing for her new Peacock show Paris in Love, but her fiancé, Carter Reum, wants nothing to do with it. "Everyone will get to see all of the magical moments," Hilton gushed to Extra. But when asked if Carter was on board with that plan, Paris admitted: "No, I'm still trying to convince him. He doesn't like the camera. He doesn't do red carpets, doesn't do interviews." That … sounds like a fairly major problem! Not to mention that sticking a camera in your betrothed's face when he doesn't want it there likely isn't the speediest path to marital bliss. [Extra, Celebitchy]
Emma Watson still has no news for you
Every couple months, Emma Watson is forced to emerge from what is presumably her very peaceful life outside of the spotlight in order to shut down all the gossip about her. "Dear Fans, rumours about whether I'm engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue," Watson said on Monday, just as she'd said in February before that. "If I have news — I promise I'll share it with you," she added. Watson explained that no news simply means "I'm quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are — failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones, and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people." [Page Six]
H.E.R., Kehlani, and Zendaya were almost in a band together
We are lucky to be alive in the time of H.E.R., Kehlani, and Zendaya. But we would have been even luckier to be in the alternate universe where the trio formed a band. In an interview with Carlos Watson, H.E.R. revealed she and Kehlani were in a band called Poplyfe, and Zendaya was supposed to join the band, too. H.E.R. dropped out to focus on a solo career, but Kehlani and the band were featured on season 6 of America's Got Talent. Poplyfe also joined Zendaya during her Swag It Out tour. "We all used to sing together," H.E.R. said of her youth in Oakland, California. If we can't have a H.E.R-Kehlani-Zendaya band, can we at least get a collab? [People, Insider]
Jojo Siwa approves of JoJo Siwa Washington National Airport
Ben Shapiro is most definitely not on board, but JoJo Siwa "thinks it would be the sickest thing ever" to have an airport named after her. Siwa's fans aren't building a new airport, rather, Dylan Long created a Change.org petition in April to "rename Ronald Reagan Airport to Jojo Siwa Washington National Airport." Long told The Hoya he didn't expect a large response but wanted to rename the airport because Reagan did "terrible things with regard to the LGBTQ communities, specifically with the HIV and AIDS pandemic." Long chose Siwa due to her rise as "a new LGBT figure." More than 55,000 people have signed the petition. Signatories cited reasons including: "It's what's right," and "Reagan is dead and not gay. Jojo is alive and gay." [TMZ, Insider]