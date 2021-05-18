The daily gossip: Ariana Grande is married, Paris Hilton still isn't, and more

Emma Watson still has no news for you

Every couple months, Emma Watson is forced to emerge from what is presumably her very peaceful life outside of the spotlight in order to shut down all the gossip about her. "Dear Fans, rumours about whether I'm engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue," Watson said on Monday, just as she'd said in February before that. "If I have news — I promise I'll share it with you," she added. Watson explained that no news simply means "I'm quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are — failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones, and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people." [Page Six]