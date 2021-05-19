The daily gossip: A$AP Rocky calls Rihanna 'the one,' Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is getting sued over its exploding vagina candles, and more

A$AP Rocky gushes over Rihanna, confirming relationship

Though we've all had our suspicions, A$AP Rocky finally confirmed he's in a relationship with Rihanna. But what we didn't know is that he thinks "she's the one" and "the love of [his] life." Samuel Hine at GQ writes that at the mention of her name, Rocky "starts beaming like a teenager whose crush just accepted his prom invite." The rapper reiterated that he's only got eyes for RiRi: "[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones." The couple spent the last year driving across the U.S. in a tour bus listening to the Grateful Dead, visiting national parks, and creating their own clothes, making their romance even more idyllic than anyone had imagined. [GQ, Vulture]