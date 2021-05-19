The daily gossip: A$AP Rocky calls Rihanna 'the one,' Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is getting sued over its exploding vagina candles, and more
1.
A$AP Rocky gushes over Rihanna, confirming relationship
Though we've all had our suspicions, A$AP Rocky finally confirmed he's in a relationship with Rihanna. But what we didn't know is that he thinks "she's the one" and "the love of [his] life." Samuel Hine at GQ writes that at the mention of her name, Rocky "starts beaming like a teenager whose crush just accepted his prom invite." The rapper reiterated that he's only got eyes for RiRi: "[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones." The couple spent the last year driving across the U.S. in a tour bus listening to the Grateful Dead, visiting national parks, and creating their own clothes, making their romance even more idyllic than anyone had imagined. [GQ, Vulture]
2.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop sued over vagina-scented candle that allegedly 'exploded'
Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle company Goop is standing behind its vagina-scented candle now that it's been accused of exploding on more than one occasion. Yes, really. A Texas man is suing Goop, alleging he purchased one of its "This Smells Like My Vagina" candles and that it "exploded" and became "engulfed in high flames" after burning for around three hours. The man who filed the class-action complaint reportedly acknowledged that Goop warns its customers that the candle shouldn't burn for more than two hours at a time, but he argues that he and others were still duped into buying "defective and dangerous vagina-scented candles," which, coincidentally, would also be a great band name. A representative for Goop dismissed the lawsuit as "frivolous," per TMZ. [NBC News, The Week]
3.
The cast of Friends is back in in Monica's NYC apartment in new reunion trailer
It's almost time to recline in your Barcalounger and tune in to the Friends reunion. HBO Max released a full-length trailer ahead of the May 27 premiere, which saw the gang reunited in Monica's apartment, playing the trivia game that ended in an apartment swap 23 years ago. The trailer features shots on all of the iconic sets — Joey and Chandler's apartment, Central Perk, and in front of that fountain. Naturally, emotions are running high among cast members, hugs are aplenty, and host James Corden asks the quintessential question: Were Rachel and Ross on a break? The cast answers in a chorus of yeses and one naysaying chortle: "Bullsh--t." Watch the trailer here. [The Hollywood Reporter]
4.
Aubrey O'Day also once claimed that Travis Barker hooked up with Kim Kardashian
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian like each other a lot, which they've let us all know repeatedly and in the most obnoxious ways. But things might be kind of awkward at the Kardashian Kompound when everyone gets together, at least if Aubrey O'Day's intel is correct. "I was 'bffs' with [Kourtney's younger sister] Kim Kardashian during a Fourth [of July]. She was hooking up with Travis Barker and we were at his house," O'Day wrote in an Instagram Story last July that was recently uncovered by Page Six. "Shanna his ex (who I love) supposedly was threatening to slash [Kim's] tires," O'Day went on. O'Day is now the second person to float this rumor — after Barker's own ex-wife, Shanna Moakler — although "sources" maintain to Page Six that it isn't true. [Page Six]
5.
Jennifer Hudson transforms into Aretha Franklin in the stunning trailer for Respect
On Wednesday, the first trailer dropped for the forthcoming, long-awaited biopic about Aretha Franklin, and fans are already stunned by Jennifer Hudson's transformation into the Queen of Soul. The movie, out in August, is called Respect (though you're allowed to pronounce it "R-E-S-P-E-C-T"), and it will also star Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, and Mary J. Blige. "Anyone who has to sing in this movie can actually sing … Everybody has a Tony!" director Liesl Tommy told Entertainment Weekly. Hudson reportedly spoke "weekly" with Franklin about the role before the singer's death in 2018, but Aretha's blessing dates back to a conversation the pair had following Hudson's Oscar-winning role in Dreamgirls in 2006. Hudson recalled, "We met in New York, and one of the first things she said to me was 'You're gonna win another Oscar for playing me, right?'" Chills. [Entertainment Weekly, Respect]