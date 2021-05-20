The daily gossip: Prince William shows off his 'guns' while getting his jab, Cher is getting a biopic, and more
1.
Prince William shows off his 'guns' while getting his jab
The world's sexiest bald man rolled up his sleeve for his COVID-19 vaccine this week, and shared the photo to social media on Thursday to encourage his subjects in the U.K. to likewise queue for their jabs. Alas, no one was paying attention to the needle in Prince William's arm so much as to the fact that the Duke of Cambridge was, uh, packing heat. "Didn't realize the U.K. allowed guns in the vaccine clinic," joked HuffPost's Paige Lavender. "Oh hello it's the Prince William GUN SHOW," added Audacy Sports' Lucy Burdge. Kensington Palace declined to answer if William got the Pfizer or the AstraZeneca shot in his big, bulging bicep, although the real question weighing on everyone's mind is if he wouldn't mind posting a photo of his second dose, too, please? [ITV News, Kensington Royal]
2.
A movie about Cher is in the works from the producers of Mamma Mia!
Is Hollywood strong enough to live without a Cher biopic? Clearly not. Just in time for her 75th birthday, Cher announced a movie about her life is in the works at Universal Pictures, with Mamma Mia! producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman on board. Eric Roth, the Oscar-winning writer of Forrest Gump who also wrote the 1987 Cher film Suspect, is set to write the screenplay. No director has been announced yet, and it isn't yet clear who might play the lead role. Cher, however, excitedly tweeted about the biopic news mostly in all caps — just after a tweet in which she simply declared, "Have to take shower." She later followed up, "Got terrible headache .... Maybe Got over excited." [People, The Week]
3.
Salma Hayek almost died from COVID-19
Salma Hayek apparently had a "near fatal case" of COVID-19 that she battled during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the actress revealed in an interview with Variety. "My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad," Hayek, 54, said. "I said, 'No, thank you. I'd rather die at home.'" Hayek, according to Variety, spent about seven weeks isolated in a room at her house and was at one point put on oxygen. She "still hasn't fully regained the energy she once had," Variety reports, but she was able to return to work in April starring in Ridley Scott's newest film House of Gucci. The show, apparently, must go on! [Variety, The Week]
4.
Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day
Thursday is World Bee Day — the more you know! — and to celebrate, Angelina Jolie allowed herself to be covered in dozens of the tiny stinging insects for a photo shoot with National Geographic to draw attention to the "urgent need to protect bees." Photographer Dan Winters explained that for the portrait, Jolie "stood perfectly still, covered in bees for 18 minutes without a sting." Jolie said she had to wipe herself with pheromone and "couldn't shower for three days before" the shoot because "if you have all these different scents … the bee doesn't know what you are." Still, she had a bit of a problem with "one that got under my dress" and "stayed there the entire time." One person's literal nightmare truly is another person's good deed. [National Geographic, The Week]
5.
BBC apologizes over famous Princess Diana interview secured using 'deceitful' methods
The BBC is publicly apologizing over a famous interview with Princess Diana that an independent inquiry has concluded was secured using "deceitful" methods. A report released on Thursday found that BBC journalist Martin Bashir showed fake bank statements to Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, which "deceived and induced him to arrange a meeting with Princess Diana" in 1995, CNN reports. Princess Diana famously spoke about her relationship with Prince Charles during the interview, saying there were "three of us" in the marriage, in reference to Camilla Parker Bowles. It had previously been alleged that Bashir, in securing the interview, "used forged documents that suggested the palace staff were working against Princess Diana and being paid to spy on her," according to CNN. [CNN, The Week]