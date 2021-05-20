The daily gossip: Prince William shows off his 'guns' while getting his jab, Cher is getting a biopic, and more

Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

Thursday is World Bee Day — the more you know! — and to celebrate, Angelina Jolie allowed herself to be covered in dozens of the tiny stinging insects for a photo shoot with National Geographic to draw attention to the "urgent need to protect bees." Photographer Dan Winters explained that for the portrait, Jolie "stood perfectly still, covered in bees for 18 minutes without a sting." Jolie said she had to wipe herself with pheromone and "couldn't shower for three days before" the shoot because "if you have all these different scents … the bee doesn't know what you are." Still, she had a bit of a problem with "one that got under my dress" and "stayed there the entire time." One person's literal nightmare truly is another person's good deed. [National Geographic, The Week]