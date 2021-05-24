The daily gossip: Timothée Chalamet will play a famous candy man, a major Eurovision Song Contest controversy, and more

Whoopi Goldberg nearly couldn't get Meghan McCain to stop talking for their commercial break

Just as it never gets old watching Wile E. Coyote smash into a painted tunnel of his own making, there is something almost comforting at this point about Meghan McCain going viral for getting dunked on by Whoopi Goldberg. On Monday's episode of The View, McCain was mid-rant about "blatant bias in the media" and the "huge problem" of anti-Semitism when it came time for a commercial break. But as Goldberg tried to steer the conversation in that direction — "we're going to break, and when we come back, you can continue talking!" — McCain exclaimed, "why are you cutting me off!?" Goldberg didn't have much patience left at that point: "I'm cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan! Why do you think I'm cutting you off?" Yep, that about covers it. [Vulture]