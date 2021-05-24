The daily gossip: Timothée Chalamet will play a famous candy man, a major Eurovision Song Contest controversy, and more
1.
Timothée Chalamet will play a young Willy Wonka in origin story film
In a world of pure imagination, we'd move on from Willy Wonka. But in this world, Timothée Chalamet has been cast as a young Wonka in a new origin story film set to revolve around the character's "adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory," Deadline reports. Perhaps he can get some tips for the role from former Wonka Johnny Depp, the father of Chalamet's on-again-off-again girlfriend, Lily Rose Depp. The film is scheduled for a 2023 release and is expected to include "several musical numbers," in which Chalamet will show off the singing and dancing skills he perfected in "Statistics." [Variety, The Week]
2.
Eurovision Song Contest winners insist they're 'AGAINST drugs' after being accused of doing drugs on TV
The Italian rock group Måneskin won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, and while that might mean nothing to Americans, what we do understand on this side of the pond is a good old fashioned drug scandal. Apparently lead singer Damiano David ducked over a table in "what looked to many like a compromising position," per TMZ, during the live broadcast. David insists he was only looking at glass that had shattered on the floor: "I don't use drugs," the rocker insisted. "Please guys, do not say that … No cocaine, please, do not say that." In a statement, Måneskin confirmed they're submitting to a drug test and "we really are AGAINST drugs," which you wouldn't necessarily have guessed by looking at them. Still, the TikToker who used her degree in Renaissance art to prove David wasn't doing lines really is pretty convincing. [TMZ, The Cut]
3.
Olivia Rodrigo is the unofficial breakup therapist to the stars
In February, Kim Kardashian drove around listening to "drivers license" — Olivia Rodrigo's first single — just days after filing for divorce from Kanye West. Now, Anna Marie Tendler is thankful to have Rodrigo's full album, "Sour," to comfort her amid her not-so-mutual divorce from John Mulaney. Rodrigo's breakup album had the internet in tears after its debut last Friday. On Monday, Tendler shared the album's cover art to her Instagram story and wrote, "Hey bestie, you wanna hang out? *listens to this album on repeat all summer.*" Does A-Rod know about O-Rod? He might need the album's healing powers next. [Page Six]
4.
Celebrities' kids steal the show at the Billboard Music Awards
Bring your kids to work day looks a little different when you're a mononymous musician — Pink's daughter and Drake's son got to have a little fun on a school night at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards. Rather than watching from backstage, Pink's daughter Willow joined her mom onstage for an aerial performance and received a shout out in Pink's acceptance speech for the Icon Award. Drake's son Adonis gave a performance of his own when he burst into tears as his dad was accepting the Artist of the Decade award — no doubt it was overwhelming pride that moved him to tears, and not the screaming crowd, blinding lights, and countless cameras. [People, Glamour]
5.
Whoopi Goldberg nearly couldn't get Meghan McCain to stop talking for their commercial break
Just as it never gets old watching Wile E. Coyote smash into a painted tunnel of his own making, there is something almost comforting at this point about Meghan McCain going viral for getting dunked on by Whoopi Goldberg. On Monday's episode of The View, McCain was mid-rant about "blatant bias in the media" and the "huge problem" of anti-Semitism when it came time for a commercial break. But as Goldberg tried to steer the conversation in that direction — "we're going to break, and when we come back, you can continue talking!" — McCain exclaimed, "why are you cutting me off!?" Goldberg didn't have much patience left at that point: "I'm cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan! Why do you think I'm cutting you off?" Yep, that about covers it. [Vulture]