The 2022 Emmy Awards: The winners, losers, and can't-miss moments

It's television's biggest night ... for making everyone furious about their favorite show winning zero Emmys!

The 2022 Emmy Awards will get underway at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on NBC, and the show will also be available to stream on Peacock. Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson is hosting the program, which is back at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the first time since before the pandemic.

It should be another big night for HBO's Succession, which scored a leading 25 nominations and is considered the frontrunner to win Best Drama again. But keep an eye on Netflix's Squid Game, which could surprise and make history as the first foreign-language show to win.

Ted Lasso is the frontrunner to score Best Comedy for the second consecutive year. Abbott Elementary, though, is well positioned for an upset. Some historic wins to look out for include Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae possibly becoming the first person to win the Lead Drama - Actor Emmy for a show that's not in English and Zendaya potentially becoming the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series more than once.

But many of tonight's races are neck and neck, so there's plenty of room for major shockers along the way. Let's just hope those come in the form of upset wins, not slaps.

This article will be updated throughout the Emmys with the latest from the show. Check back after 8:00 p.m. ET for more, and read our predictions here.