Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Briefing

The 2022 Emmy Awards: The winners, losers, and can't-miss moments

Follow our coverage live!

Emmys.

Illustrated | Getty Images

byBrendan Morrow
September 12, 2022

It's television's biggest night ... for making everyone furious about their favorite show winning zero Emmys! 

The 2022 Emmy Awards will get underway at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on NBC, and the show will also be available to stream on Peacock. Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson is hosting the program, which is back at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the first time since before the pandemic. 

Skip advert

It should be another big night for HBO's Succession, which scored a leading 25 nominations and is considered the frontrunner to win Best Drama again. But keep an eye on Netflix's Squid Game, which could surprise and make history as the first foreign-language show to win.

Ted Lasso is the frontrunner to score Best Comedy for the second consecutive year. Abbott Elementary, though, is well positioned for an upset. Some historic wins to look out for include Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae possibly becoming the first person to win the Lead Drama - Actor Emmy for a show that's not in English and Zendaya potentially becoming the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series more than once.  

But many of tonight's races are neck and neck, so there's plenty of room for major shockers along the way. Let's just hope those come in the form of upset wins, not slaps.

This article will be updated throughout the Emmys with the latest from the show. Check back after 8:00 p.m. ET for more, and read our predictions here

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

The daily gossip: September 12, 2022
Jacob Elordi
Daily gossip

The daily gossip: September 12, 2022

The daily business briefing: September 12, 2022
Millions of workers were out sick in January
Business briefing

The daily business briefing: September 12, 2022

10 things you need to know today: September 12, 2022
King Charles III proclaimed sovereign
Daily briefing

10 things you need to know today: September 12, 2022

The climate effects of the Inflation Reduction Act
The Capitol.
Briefing

The climate effects of the Inflation Reduction Act

Most Popular

Sotomayor pauses order for Yeshiva University to recognize LGBT club
Yeshiva University
'pending further order'

Sotomayor pauses order for Yeshiva University to recognize LGBT club

5 toons about Trump's special master
Political Cartoon.
Feature

5 toons about Trump's special master

Trump and DOJ nominate candidates for special master in Mar-a-Lago case
Donald Trump
and then there were four

Trump and DOJ nominate candidates for special master in Mar-a-Lago case