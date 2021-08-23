Fox News hosts find a new reason to question the COVID vaccine

After months of continued skepticism, Fox News is now employing a new line of COVID-19 vaccine questioning. Instead of criticizing the vaccine for its lack of full FDA approval and purportedly hastened development, some network personalities are now asking if that approval, which for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived Monday, was rushed.

Pfizer's Comirnaty is the "first vaccine to get that full approval, and in record time, too. That has critics asking if the process was rushed. Was it?" asked host Dana Perino during a segment on Monday.

However, after former Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Admiral Brett Giroir in the same segment lauded the vaccine's official endorsement, Fox's Bill Hemmer then, almost in contrast to Perino, asked "What took so long?"

