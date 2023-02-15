New footage showing discovery of Titanic wreckage to be released

New footage from the wreck of the RMS Titanic will be released on Wednesday, offering a rare glimpse into the remains of the doomed ocean liner that sank in 1912.

The footage, which will be released by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), was taken during a 1986 expedition to the ship. This journey "marked the first time that humans laid eyes on the vessel" since its discovery the previous year by oceanographer Robert Ballard, WHOI said.

The Titanic sank on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England to New York City after striking an iceberg. More than 1,500 people died in what is considered one of the deadliest maritime disasters in history.

During an interview with The Associated Press, Ballard described the day, nearly 40 years ago, that he finally found the long-lost ship, sitting in 12,400 feet of water in the north Atlantic Ocean.

"The first thing I saw coming out of the gloom at 30 feet was this wall, this giant wall of riveted steel that rose over 100 and some feet above us," Ballard said, adding that he "never looked down at the Titanic. I looked up at the Titanic. Nothing was small."

While no human remains were found, Ballard told AP, numerous shoes, including a pair from a mother and child, dotted the ocean floor, creating a sort of graveyard on the seabed.

The footage — which is being released in honor of the 25th anniversary of James Cameron's blockbuster film Titanic — will show new interior images of the wreck, according to WHOI. This includes shots of a senior officer's cabin and other rare areas of the ship.

The new footage of the Titanic wreck can be seen below: