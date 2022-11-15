4 outside decisions that gave Republicans control of the House

Republican won control of the House a week after the 2024 midterm elections, but their victory was significantly smaller than they had hoped, polls had forecast, and historical trends suggested it should had been. The GOP's disappointing victory, and Democrats' better-than-expected loss, was due to lots of decisions made by individual campaigns, and in some cases the quality of its candidates. But there were also circumstances out of the hands of the campaigns and their partners and donors. If any number of choices had gone the other way, Democrats would have retained control of Congress — or Republicans may have surfed their red wave to a much larger victory. Here are 4 outside decisions that likely gave Republicans control of the lower chamber of Congress. 1. Florida GOP's successful gerrymander The Republicans "might not have had a shot at the House at all if not for a court ruling that let stand a brutal GOP gerrymander" in Florida, said Newsweek's Adrian Carrasquillo. After Florida's Republican legislature approved a relatively neutral congressional map, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) called them back to draw a new map a lot more favorable to Republicans. Skip advert That map, Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman told NPR's Weekend Edition, gave the GOP "an additional four seats in that state, converting the delegation from 16-11, in Republican's favor, to 20-8. And that alone right there is likely to be the size of the Republican majority." On top of the political hardball involved, "the entire effort likely violates the Florida state Constitution, which voters amended in 2010, with overwhelming majorities, to ban partisan gerrymandering," David Daley said at The Nation. But DeSantis bushed all that aside, and Florida's Supreme Court, "packed with DeSantis cronies, allowed the rigged map to stand." 2. New York Democrats' thwarted gerrymander Republican legislatures also contrived to draw more favorable maps in Texas, Ohio, Tennessee, and several Deep South states, and "while Democrats were able to gerrymander a small number of states of their own, including New Mexico and Illinois and Nevada and Oregon," Wasserman told NPR, "they weren't able to counter Republicans by gerrymandering the very large blue states that they typically dominate — California and New Jersey and Washington and Colorado and Virginia," all of which have all "passed anti-gerrymandering reform" in which commissions or courts draw the congressional districts.

Wasserman told Times the use of rejected maps in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Ohio handed Republicans five to seven House seats they wouldn't have otherwise won. 5. Trump and other GOP obstacles "Republicans might not have had a shot at the House at all if not for a court ruling that let stand a brutal Republican gerrymander in Florida and another that tossed a Democratic gerrymander in New York," Shane Goldmacher reported at the Times. "But House Republicans also misinterpreted late movement in polling as forecasting a wave that never materialized," and from star to finish, former President Donald Trump "was a recurring distraction for party leaders trying to engineer a congressional takeover." Trump "provided the type of ready-made foil whom White Houses rarely enjoy," allowing President Biden to transform the midterms into an unusual choice between the status quo and "MAGA Republicans," Goldmacher said. Republicans also faced headwinds from the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, and infighting over candidates and money led to misallocation of spending. "In the last 90 years, the party that holds the White House has lost an average of 28 seats in the House in a midterm election. And this year, Republicans needed just five to flip the chamber," the Times reported. And while they will probably get just about that bare minimum of seats, the party is "limping toward the 218 seats needed to win control of the House, a majority so tenuous it could make governance next to impossible."