At least 4 dead, 9 injured in mass shooting at Louisville bank

At least four people were killed and nine others injured during a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday. The suspected shooter is also deceased.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) tweeted at 8:27 a.m. local time that there was an "active aggressor" in Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, and that there were "multiple casualties." LMPD tweeted at 9:16 a.m. that the shooter had been "neutralized" and there was no longer an active threat.

LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said in a news conference that police arrived on the scene as gunshots were still being fired inside the bank, per The Associated Press. Police exchanged fire with the suspect, Humphrey said, though it was unclear if the shooter was killed by police or if they took their own life.

The suspect was believed to be a disgruntled former employee of the bank, Humphrey said.

During a press conference following the shooting, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) revealed that two of the victims were close friends of his that "didn't make it." A third friend of his was transported to the hospital, Beshear said, who he hopes will pull through.

"I know virtually everyone in it, that's my bank," a visibly upset Beshear added.

"Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence — Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today's shooting," President Biden tweeted. "Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives."

The tragic incident marks the 15th mass shooting in the United States this year, per AP. It comes just two weeks after a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, took the lives of six people. Similarly to Beshear, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) also said that he lost close family friends in that shooting, per The Tennessean.