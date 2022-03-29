Madison Cawthorn's DC orgy allegations will be addressed, McCarthy tells GOP: Report

On this episode of "Is This Real, Or Is The Simulation Getting Way Too Advanced?", House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is reportedly setting aside time to speak with Rep. Madison Cawthorn following remarks in which the North Carolina Republican claimed he's seen cocaine use in Washington and been invited to orgies by D.C. insiders, CNN and Politico report.

Can confirm that House Republicans complained today about Cawthorn’s “orgy” & “cocaine” remarks. Specifically, members said that if it’s true, he needs to name names because otherwise it unfairly maligns the entire institution. McCarthy promised to speak with him about it. https://t.co/iiUVy5Seor — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 29, 2022

Speaking with John Lovell of the Warrior Poet Society, Cawthorn was asked how closely life in Congress mirrors the fictional TV show House of Cards, to which Cawthorn replied by detailing some of "the sexual perversion that goes on in Washington." He said that, as a "young guy," he's been invited to sexual get-togethers at people's homes.

"And then you realize they're asking you to come to an orgy," he said.

What's more, some people in Washington — ones Cawthorn claims are leading the movement "to try and remove addiction in our country" — will do key bumps of cocaine "right in front of you."

"And it's like, this is wild," he said.

This is disturbing. Madison Cawthorne talks about the DC elites pic.twitter.com/VXGehOkOYQ — MC (@McXbmwcx) March 28, 2022

It's not immediately clear if Cawthorn is referring to lawmakers or just well-connected individuals in DC — but either way, the freshman representative "is making some very serious allegations," CNN writes. And according Politico's Olivia Beavers, some in his caucus are not happy about it.

Hear Rep. Steve Womack stood up, said he hardly ever stands to talk, he has to say something about this bc now he is getting Qs about which members partaking in orgies after Cawthorn suggested they are happening in DC along w/ the use of cocaine. Told Cawthorn not there this am. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) March 29, 2022

Apparently, multiple Republicans in a closed-door House GOP meeting told McCarthy they take issue with "Cawthorn portraying his own colleagues as bacchanalian and sexual deviants," Politico writes. The minority leader promised he'd speak with the 26-year-old about it.

Would love to be a fly on the wall for that conversation!