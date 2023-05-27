Default deadline pushed to June 5 as Biden says deal is near

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that the deadline for raising the debt ceiling limit had been extended to June 5, bumping it back four days from the initial June 1 cutoff date. Yellen's announcement comes as negotiations continued between the White House and congressional Republicans to try and reach a deal.

In a letter to Congress, Yellen estimated that June 5 would be the last day that the Treasury would have enough funds to satisfy the U.S. government's obligations. Yellen noted that the government was slated to make more than $130 billion in scheduled payments in the first two days of June, which would leave the Treasury with "an extremely low level of resources."

During the week of June 5, the government is scheduled to make an additional $92 billion in payments, Yellen estimated, including Social Security and Medicare payouts totaling $36 billion. However, the Treasury's funds "would be inadequate to satisfy all of these obligations," Yellen concluded.

The pushed-back deadline gives both sides a bit more wiggle room to negotiate. Even as a potential default looms, President Biden remained optimistic that a deal would be reached. Departing Friday for a Memorial Day weekend at Camp David, Biden told reporters, "It's very close, and I'm optimistic," in regards to a compromise.

GOP negotiators left the Capitol building around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, The Associated Press reported, but were expected to return hours later to continue negotiations.

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), one of the GOP's lead negotiators, agreed with the president that a deal was close, but told The Hill that there were "significant challenges ahead" that could take "hours or days" to hammer out.

One of the main sticking points, per the AP, seems to be House Speaker Kevin McCarty's (R-Calif.) insistence on expanding work requirements for federal aid recipients, something Biden said is off the table.